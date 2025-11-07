تراجعت الأسهم الأمريكية عند افتتاح تعاملاتها اليوم (الجمعة)، مع انخفاض قطاع التكنولوجيا وسط تصاعد المخاوف بشأن تضخم تقييمات الشركات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، فضلًا عن متابعة تصريحات مسؤولي الفيدرالي.
وانخفض مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 0.5% أو 234 نقطة إلى 46677 نقطة في تمام الساعة 05:37 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.
وهبط مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.8% أو 53 نقطة إلى 6665 نقطة، وتراجع «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 1.35% إلى 22740 نقطة.
وتراجع سهم «إنفيديا» بنسبة 1.7% إلى 184.7 دولار، و«أوراكل» بنسبة 1.75% إلى 239.51 دولار، و«تسلا» بنسبة 3.65% إلى 429.65 دولار، و«إيه إم دي» بنسبة 3.6% إلى 229.18 دولار.
ودعا نائب رئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي «فيليب جيفرسون» إلى توخي الحذر بشأن خفض أسعار الفائدة، مشيرًا إلى أن السياسة النقدية المقيدة حاليًا ساهمت في إبطاء وتيرة ارتفاع التضخم.
U.S. stocks fell at the opening of trading today (Friday), with the technology sector declining amid rising concerns about inflated valuations of companies linked to artificial intelligence, in addition to monitoring statements from Federal officials.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.5% or 234 points to 46,677 points at 5:37 PM Mecca time.
The S&P 500 index fell by 0.8% or 53 points to 6,665 points, and the Nasdaq composite declined by 1.35% to 22,740 points.
Shares of Nvidia fell by 1.7% to $184.7, Oracle by 1.75% to $239.51, Tesla by 3.65% to $429.65, and AMD by 3.6% to $229.18.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson called for caution regarding interest rate cuts, noting that the current restrictive monetary policy has contributed to slowing the pace of rising inflation.