U.S. stocks fell at the opening of trading today (Friday), with the technology sector declining amid rising concerns about inflated valuations of companies linked to artificial intelligence, in addition to monitoring statements from Federal officials.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.5% or 234 points to 46,677 points at 5:37 PM Mecca time.



The S&P 500 index fell by 0.8% or 53 points to 6,665 points, and the Nasdaq composite declined by 1.35% to 22,740 points.



Shares of Nvidia fell by 1.7% to $184.7, Oracle by 1.75% to $239.51, Tesla by 3.65% to $429.65, and AMD by 3.6% to $229.18.



Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson called for caution regarding interest rate cuts, noting that the current restrictive monetary policy has contributed to slowing the pace of rising inflation.