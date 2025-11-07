تراجعت الأسهم الأمريكية عند افتتاح تعاملاتها اليوم (الجمعة)، مع انخفاض قطاع التكنولوجيا وسط تصاعد المخاوف بشأن تضخم تقييمات الشركات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، فضلًا عن متابعة تصريحات مسؤولي الفيدرالي.


وانخفض مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 0.5% أو 234 نقطة إلى 46677 نقطة في تمام الساعة 05:37 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.


وهبط مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.8% أو 53 نقطة إلى 6665 نقطة، وتراجع «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 1.35% إلى 22740 نقطة.


وتراجع سهم «إنفيديا» بنسبة 1.7% إلى 184.7 دولار، و«أوراكل» بنسبة 1.75% إلى 239.51 دولار، و«تسلا» بنسبة 3.65% إلى 429.65 دولار، و«إيه إم دي» بنسبة 3.6% إلى 229.18 دولار.


ودعا نائب رئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي «فيليب جيفرسون» إلى توخي الحذر بشأن خفض أسعار الفائدة، مشيرًا إلى أن السياسة النقدية المقيدة حاليًا ساهمت في إبطاء وتيرة ارتفاع التضخم.