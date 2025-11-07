يرى «جولدمان ساكس» أن سوق الأسهم الأمريكية، مرشحة لمزيد من المكاسب، وذلك في الوقت الذي يطرح فيه المستثمرون تساؤلات كثيرة في ظل قضايا خلافية عدة، وهو ما يراه محللو المصرف «توترًا غير ضار».


وكتب رئيس قسم تغطية صناديق التحوط لدى البنك «توني باسكوارييلو» في مذكرةٍ للعملاء هذا الأسبوع: «لا أقول إن نسبة المخاطرة إلى العائد مُقنعةٌ للغاية، ولا إن هذا هو المكان المثالي لإضافة مجموعةٍ من المخاطر، لكن بالنظر إلى المستقبل، أزعم أن ميزان المخاطر لا يزال يُشير إلى صالح المُتفائلين».


وذكر أن الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، والارتفاع الدوري في النمو الأمريكي، وتدفق الإنفاق الرأسمالي على الذكاء الاصطناعي، لا تزال مواضيع رئيسية مؤثرة، مضيفًا: «بقدر كبير من التواضع والانفتاح، سألتزم بخطة التفاؤل المسؤول».


وقال: «يتمتع كلٌّ من المستثمرين المحترفين والمستثمرين الأفراد ذوي العوائد المرتفعة بقدرٍ لا بأس به من المخاطرة»، مشيرًا إلى أنه «يمكن الشعور بضغطٍ في السوق» مع تراجع مجتمع التداول عن المخاطرة في الأيام المضطربة هذا الأسبوع.


وتابع: «ما زلت أعتقد أن المؤشرات الفنية إيجابية صافية من الآن وحتى المنعطف - فالأسر والشركات الأمريكية تُبدي إقبالًا على شراء الأسهم حاليًا، ومن المتوقع أن يستمر هذا الوضع على المدى القريب».