Goldman Sachs believes that the U.S. stock market is poised for further gains, as investors raise many questions amid several contentious issues, which analysts at the bank see as "harmless tension."



In a note to clients this week, the head of hedge fund coverage at the bank, Tony Pasquariello, wrote: "I’m not saying that the risk-to-reward ratio is particularly compelling, nor that this is the ideal place to add a bunch of risk, but looking ahead, I would argue that the balance of risks still tilts in favor of the optimists."



He noted that the Federal Reserve, the cyclical rise in U.S. growth, and the influx of capital spending on artificial intelligence remain key influencing topics, adding: "With a great deal of humility and openness, I will stick to a plan of responsible optimism."



He said: "Both professional investors and high-yield individual investors have a fair amount of risk appetite," pointing out that "market pressure can be felt" as the trading community pulls back from risk in the turbulent days this week.



He continued: "I still believe that technical indicators are net positive from now until the turning point - American households and companies are currently showing a willingness to buy stocks, and this situation is expected to continue in the near term."