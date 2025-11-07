ارتفعت احتياطيات الصين من الذهب بنهاية شهر أكتوبر إلى 74.09 مليون أوقية، مقابل 74.06 مليون أوقية في شهر سبتمبر، ما يمدد موجة شراء المعدن الأصفر للشهر الثاني عشر على التوالي.


وأظهرت بيانات بنك الشعب الصيني اليوم (الجمعة)، أن قيمة احتياطيات الذهب الصينية بلغت 297.21 مليار دولار في نهاية أكتوبر، مقارنة بـ283.29 مليار دولار في الشهر السابق، مدفوعة بارتفاع الأسعار العالمية وتنويع البنك المركزي لأصوله بعيدًا عن الدولار.


في الوقت نفسه، سجلت الاحتياطيات الأجنبية للصين زيادة غير متوقعة خلال أكتوبر، حيث ارتفعت بمقدار 4.7 مليارات دولار لتصل إلى 3.343 تريليون دولار، في مقابل توقعات تسجيلها 3.327 تريليون دولار، بعدما كانت 3.339 تريليون في شهر سبتمبر.


وأرجع محللون هذه الزيادة إلى تحركات أسعار الصرف العالمية، حيث تعافى الدولار أمام العملات الرئيسية بنسبة 1.95% خلال الشهر، بينما ظل اليوان شبه مستقر أمام العملة الأمريكية، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية.