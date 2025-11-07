China's gold reserves rose at the end of October to 74.09 million ounces, compared to 74.06 million ounces in September, extending the wave of buying the yellow metal for the twelfth consecutive month.



Data from the People's Bank of China showed today (Friday) that the value of China's gold reserves reached $297.21 billion at the end of October, compared to $283.29 billion in the previous month, driven by rising global prices and the central bank's diversification of its assets away from the dollar.



At the same time, China's foreign reserves recorded an unexpected increase during October, rising by $4.7 billion to reach $3.343 trillion, compared to expectations of $3.327 trillion, after being $3.339 trillion in September.



Analysts attributed this increase to movements in global exchange rates, as the dollar recovered against major currencies by 1.95% during the month, while the yuan remained relatively stable against the U.S. dollar, according to media reports.