The TOURISE Forum, the world's leading global platform and the first of its kind, has announced the list of official speakers for the inaugural TOURISE 2025, organized by the Saudi Tourism Authority under the slogan "The Giant Future Step," to be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from November 11 to 13.

The forum will witness wide participation at both regional and global levels, attracting over 120 international speakers from a select group of leaders, decision-makers, innovators, and pioneers in the global tourism sector, who will gather over three days on two interactive stages to shape the future of global tourism for the next five decades.

A More Inclusive Tourism System

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Chairman of the TOURISE Board, confirmed that the forum brings together the most diverse and influential voices in the global tourism sector, ranging from leaders in the public and private sectors to innovators and entrepreneurs across various fields impacted by the economic influence of the tourism industry.

He stated, "The forum serves as a launching pad for pioneering ideas and unconventional solutions that contribute to elevating the tourism sector towards new horizons of growth and development. With the participation of a select group of global speakers, we will initiate inspiring dialogues that empower us to build a more inclusive, flexible, and prepared tourism system for future challenges."

Influential Leaders Share Their Visions

The list of speakers at the forum includes: Yasser Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund; Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group; Ambassador Patricia Espinosa Cantellano; Gloria Guevara, Acting CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council; Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus; Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami; Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Lucia Benaroud, Owner and Co-Founder of Nicky Beach; Sebastian Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor Group; Eduardo Santander, CEO of the European Travel Commission (ETC); Harvey Goldsmith, OBE and Chairman of Nvisible Productions; Jean-Marie Tritant, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield; Patrick Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group; and Sir Ben Elliot, CEO and Co-Founder of Quintessentially and Hawthorn Advisors.

The speaker list also includes Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow Airport; Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale Group; Greg O'Hara, Founder and Senior Managing Director of Certares; Martin Nedyger, CEO of Visit Switzerland; Steve Hafner, Co-Founder and CEO of Kayak.com; Abdullah Al-Dawood, General Manager of Qiddiya Investment Company; David Wosner, Co-Founder and Partner at FutureOf; Fattah Tamins, Co-Founder and President of Rixos Hotels; and Manfredi Lefebvre D'Ovidio, Chairman of WTTC, Co-Chairman of Abercrombie & Kent, and Chairman of Heritage Group, Kristy Travers Smith, Strategic Partnerships Director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Google.

Four Main Themes

The 2025 TOURISE Forum features a packed agenda of panel discussions, debates, live, and interactive experiences that address four main themes: Facing Challenges, Investing in Growth Opportunities, Stimulating Major Investments, and Developing Future Policies. The discussions will highlight qualitative topics that align with the rapid transformations in the tourism sector, such as artificial intelligence in tourism, bold investment models, renewed travel experiences, and tourism that balances people and the planet.

In this context, the forum will host a keynote session titled "Investing in the Long-Term Future," where Yasser Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, will share his vision on how to take the right future steps, unleash innovation potential on a large scale, and enhance the building of a more resilient global economy, in addition to highlighting the importance of directing strategic investments towards long-term opportunities.

In a panel discussion titled "The Next Chapter of Tourism," Gloria Guevara, Acting CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, will discuss the impact of the tourism sector on the economy and communities, and the importance of international cooperation and enhancing shared ambition to ensure the sustainability and empowerment of the sector for the coming decades.

In a dialogue session titled "Digitizing the Expected, Humanizing the Unexpected," Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus, and Steve Hafner, Co-Founder and CEO of Kayak.com, will talk about the role of artificial intelligence and automation in shaping flexible travel experiences, while emphasizing the importance of human communication in enhancing emotional impact and lasting impressions for travelers.

Harvey Goldsmith, OBE and Chairman of Nvisible Productions, will speak in a session titled "Untold Stories and Challenges that Made Glory," sharing his experience spanning five decades in the entertainment industry and the role of the industry in shaping and influencing the global tourism landscape.

Exclusive Experiences

The complete agenda for the TOURISE 2025 Forum, along with details of exclusive and qualitative experiences, as well as registration information, can be found on the website www.TOURISE.com or through the TOURISE app dedicated to visitors.