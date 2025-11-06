أعلن منتدى TOURISE، المنصة العالمية الرائدة والأولى من نوعها على مستوى العالم، قائمة المتحدثين الرسميين للنسخة الافتتاحية TOURISE 2025، التي تنظمها الهيئة السعودية للسياحة تحت شعار «الخطوة الضخمة المستقبلية»، وذلك في مركز الملك عبد العزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات في مدينة الرياض، خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 13 نوفمبر القادم.

ويشهد المنتدى مشاركة واسعة على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي، إذ يستقطب أكثر من 120 متحدثًا دوليًا من نخبة القادة وصنّاع القرار والمبتكرين والرواد في قطاع السياحة العالمي، يجتمعون على مدار ثلاثة أيام، وعلى مسرحين تفاعليين، لرسم ملامح مستقبل السياحة العالمية للخمسة عقود المقبلة.

منظومة سياحية أكثر شمولاً

وأكد وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب، رئيس مجلس إدارة TOURISE، أن المنتدى يجمع أكثر الأصوات تنوعًا وتأثيرًا في قطاع السياحة العالمي، بدءًا من قادة القطاعين العام والخاص، وصولًا إلى المبتكرين وروّاد الأعمال، عبر مختلف المجالات التي يشملها التأثير الاقتصادي لصناعة السياحة.

وقال: «يشكل المنتدى نقطة انطلاق للأفكار الرائدة والحلول غير التقليدية التي تسهم في الارتقاء بقطاع السياحة نحو آفاق جديدة من النمو والتطور. ومع مشاركة نخبة من المتحدثين العالميين، سنُطلق حوارات ملهمة تُمكننا من بناء منظومة سياحية أكثر شمولاً، ومرونة، وجاهزية لتحديات المستقبل».

قيادات مؤثرة تشارك رؤاها

وتشمل قائمة المتحدثين في المنتدى كلا من: محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان، وأريان غورين، الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة إكسبيديا، والسفيرة باتريسيا إسبينوزا كانتيلانو، وغلوريا جيفارا، الرئيسة التنفيذية المُكلّفة للمجلس العالمي للسفر والسياحة، ولويس ماروتو، الرئيس والمدير التنفيذي لشركةـ «أماديوس»، وفرانسيس سواريز، عمدة مدينة ميامي، وبول غريفيث، الرئيس التنفيذي لمطارات دبي، ولوسيا بنرود، المالكة والشريك المؤسِّس لنكي بيتش، وسيباستيان بازين، رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة «أكور»، وإدواردو سانتاندر، الرئيس التنفيذي لمفوضية السفر الأوروبية (ETC)، وهارفي جولدسميث، الحائز على وسام الإمبراطورية البريطانية ورئيس شركة Nvisible Productions، وجان ماري تريتانت، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield، وباتريك شلهوب الرئيس التنفيذي لمجلس إدارة مجموعة شلهوب، والسير بن إليوت، الرئيس التنفيذي والشريك المؤسس المشارك لكوينتيسينشيالي وهاوثورن أدفايزرز.

كما تشمل قائمة المتحدثين كلا من، توماس ولدباي، الرئيس التنفيذي لمطار هيثرو، وباولو بارليتا، الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة Arsenale، وغريغ أوهارا، المؤسِّس والمدير الإداري الأول، سيرتاريس، ومارتن نيديغر، الرئيس التنفيذي لـVisit Switzerland، وستيف هافنر، الشريك المؤسِّس المشارك والرئيس التنفيذي لـ Kayak.com، وعبدالله الداوود، المدير العام، شركة القدية للاستثمار، وديفيد ووسنر، الشريك المؤسِّس والشريك في FutureOf، وفتاح تامينس الشريك المؤسِّس والرئيس لفنادق ريكسوس، ومانفريدي ليفبفر دوفيديو، رئيس مجلس إدارة WTTC، الرئيس المشارك لشركة Abercrombie & Kent، رئيس مجموعة Heritage، كريستي ترافرز سميث، مدير الشراكات الإستراتيجية لمنطقة أوروبا والشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، شركة قوقل.

4 محاور رئيسية

ويشهد منتدى 2025 TOURISE أجندة حافلة بالجلسات الحوارية والنقاشية والتجارب الحية والتفاعلية التي تتناول أربعة محاور رئيسية وهي: مواجهة التحديات، واستثمار فرص النمو، وتحفيز الاستثمارات الكبرى، وتطوير السياسات المستقبلية. كما تسلط النقاشات الضوء على مواضيع نوعية تواكب التحولات المتسارعة في قطاع السياحة، مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي في السياحة، والنماذج الاستثمارية الجريئة، وتجارب السفر المتجددة، والسياحة التي توازن بين الإنسان والكوكب.

وفي هذا السياق، يستضيف المنتدى جلسة رئيسية بعنوان «الاستثمار في المستقبل طويل المدى»، يشارك خلالها ياسر الرميان، محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، رؤيته حول سبل اتخاذ الخطوات المستقبلية الصحيحة، وإطلاق إمكانات الابتكار على نطاق واسع، وتعزيز بناء اقتصاد عالمي أكثر مرونة، بالإضافة إلى إبراز أهمية توجيه الاستثمارات الإستراتيجية نحو الفرص طويلة الأمد.

وفي جلسة نقاشية بعنوان «الفصل القادم من السياحة»، تتحدث غلوريا جيفارا، الرئيسة التنفيذية المُكلّفة للمجلس العالمي للسفر والسياحة، عن تأثير القطاع السياحي على الاقتصاد والمجتمعات، وأهمية التعاون الدولي وتعزيز الطموح المشترك لضمان استدامة وتمكين القطاع للعقود المقبلة.

وفي جلسة حوارية بعنوان «رقمنة المتوقَّع، وأنسنة غير المتوقَّع»، يتحدث لويس ماروتو، الرئيس والمدير التنفيذي لشركةـ «أماديوس»، وستيف هافنر، الشريك المؤسِّس والرئيس التنفيذي لـ Kayak.com، عن دور الذكاء الاصطناعي والأتمتة في تشكيل تجارب سفر مرنة، مع إبراز أهمية التواصل الإنساني في تعزيز الأثر العاطفي والانطباعات الدائمة لدى المسافرين.

ويتحدث هارفي جولدسميث، الحائز على وسام الإمبراطورية البريطانية ورئيس Nvisible Productions، في جلسة بعنوان «قصص لم تُروَ وتحديات صنعت المجد»، عن تجربته الممتدة على مدى خمسة عقود في صناعة الترفيه، ودور الصناعة في تشكيل مشهد السياحة العالمي والتأثير فيه.

تجارب حصرية

ويمكن الاطلاع على أجندة منتدى TOURISE 2025 الكاملة، والتعرف على التجارب الحصرية والنوعية، بالإضافة إلى تفاصيل التسجيل، من خلال الموقع الإلكتروني www.TOURISE.com أو عبر تطبيق TOURISE المخصص للزوار.