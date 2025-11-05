علمت «عكاظ» أن الهيئة العامة للعقار ستنشر وثيقة النطاقات الجغرافية لتملك غير السعوديين وتتضمن نطاقات التملك في الرياض وجدة، ومكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وكافة مدن ومحافظات السعودية، وتحتـوي على خرائط لمواقع محددة تتضمن تفاصيل النسب المسموح بها وأنواع الحقوق المكتسبة، ومدد السماح، وضوابط تتصل بتملك غير السعوديين للعقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية عليه.


وبحسب الملامح العامة للنظام المحدث فإن من متطلبات التملك لغير السعودي الإفصاح عن كافة البيانات والمعلومات التي يتطلبها النظام، ويشترط أن يكون العقار محل التملك مسجلاً.


ومن أبرز المعالم الواردة في النظام؛ فرض رسوم وضرائب بمجموع 10% تشمل ضريبة التصرفات العقارية ورسم التصرفات العقارية على غير السعوديين، وغرامات عند مخالفة الأنظمة تصل إلى 10 ملايين ريال وبيع العقار بالمزاد العلني في حال التملك بمعلومات مضللة.


وبحسب النظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين يحق لخمس فئات من غير السعوديين التملك وهم: الأفراد غير السعوديين، الشركات غير السعودية، الشركات السعودية التي يشترك في ملكيتها أجنبي، الكيانات غير الربحية والممثليات الدبلوماسية.