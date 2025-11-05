Al-Iqtisad learned that the General Authority for Real Estate will publish the document on geographical areas for non-Saudis to own property, which includes ownership areas in Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and all cities and provinces of Saudi Arabia. It contains maps of specific locations detailing the permissible ownership ratios, types of acquired rights, durations of permits, and regulations related to non-Saudis owning property or acquiring real rights on it.



According to the general features of the updated system, one of the requirements for non-Saudis to own property is to disclose all data and information required by the system, and it is a condition that the property to be owned is registered.



Among the most notable features included in the system are the imposition of fees and taxes totaling 10%, which include the real estate transaction tax and the real estate transaction fee for non-Saudis, as well as fines for violating the regulations that can reach up to 10 million riyals, and the sale of the property at public auction in case of ownership based on misleading information.



According to the updated system for non-Saudis' ownership, five categories of non-Saudis are entitled to own property: non-Saudi individuals, non-Saudi companies, Saudi companies that have foreign ownership, non-profit entities, and diplomatic missions.