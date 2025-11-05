تباطأ التضخم في تركيا خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي أكثر من المتوقع، مما دعم توجه البنك المركزي لمواصلة سياسة خفض أسعار الفائدة تدريجياً.


وأظهرت بيانات هيئة الإحصاء التركية، أخيراً، أن أسعار المستهلكين ارتفعت بنسبة 32.9% على أساس سنوي في أكتوبر مقابل 33.3% في سبتمبر، مقارنة بتوقعات عند 33.2%، وذلك قبيل إعلان البنك المركزي التركي عن تحديث توقعات التضخم يوم الجمعة القادم.


من جهتهم أوضح خبراء متخصصون في الاقتصاد التركي، أن تراجع التضخم في تركيا جاء بدعم من استمرار سياسة التشديد النقدي حيث يحافظ البنك المركزي التركي على أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة لجذب الأموال الساخنة.


احتواء التضخم


وأفاد الخبراء أن التشديد النقدي ساهم في احتواء التضخم ليتراجع لأدنى مستوى 33% خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي متجاوزاً توقعات المحللين.


وذكروا أن تركيا نجحت خلال الفترة الأخيرة في تخفيض عجز الميزان التجاري وعجز الموازنة نتيجة توقف عدد من المشاريع الحكومية وعدم طرح مشاريع جديدة ضمن السياسة التقشفية للحكومة.


وأشاروا إلى أن استمرار السياسة الحالية يدعم تراجع معدل التضخم في تركيا أدنى مستوى 30% خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026.