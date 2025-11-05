تباطأ التضخم في تركيا خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي أكثر من المتوقع، مما دعم توجه البنك المركزي لمواصلة سياسة خفض أسعار الفائدة تدريجياً.
وأظهرت بيانات هيئة الإحصاء التركية، أخيراً، أن أسعار المستهلكين ارتفعت بنسبة 32.9% على أساس سنوي في أكتوبر مقابل 33.3% في سبتمبر، مقارنة بتوقعات عند 33.2%، وذلك قبيل إعلان البنك المركزي التركي عن تحديث توقعات التضخم يوم الجمعة القادم.
من جهتهم أوضح خبراء متخصصون في الاقتصاد التركي، أن تراجع التضخم في تركيا جاء بدعم من استمرار سياسة التشديد النقدي حيث يحافظ البنك المركزي التركي على أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة لجذب الأموال الساخنة.
احتواء التضخم
وأفاد الخبراء أن التشديد النقدي ساهم في احتواء التضخم ليتراجع لأدنى مستوى 33% خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي متجاوزاً توقعات المحللين.
وذكروا أن تركيا نجحت خلال الفترة الأخيرة في تخفيض عجز الميزان التجاري وعجز الموازنة نتيجة توقف عدد من المشاريع الحكومية وعدم طرح مشاريع جديدة ضمن السياسة التقشفية للحكومة.
وأشاروا إلى أن استمرار السياسة الحالية يدعم تراجع معدل التضخم في تركيا أدنى مستوى 30% خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026.
Inflation in Turkey slowed down more than expected during the month of October, supporting the central bank's direction to continue gradually reducing interest rates.
Recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that consumer prices rose by 32.9% year-on-year in October compared to 33.3% in September, against expectations of 33.2%, just before the Turkish central bank announces an update on inflation forecasts next Friday.
Experts specializing in the Turkish economy explained that the decline in inflation in Turkey was supported by the continuation of the monetary tightening policy, as the Turkish central bank maintains high interest rates to attract hot money.
Containing Inflation
Experts reported that monetary tightening contributed to containing inflation, which fell to its lowest level of 33% during October, exceeding analysts' expectations.
They noted that Turkey has recently succeeded in reducing the trade deficit and the budget deficit due to the halt of several government projects and the lack of new projects under the government's austerity policy.
They indicated that the continuation of the current policy supports a decline in the inflation rate in Turkey to below 30% during the first quarter of 2026.