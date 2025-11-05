Inflation in Turkey slowed down more than expected during the month of October, supporting the central bank's direction to continue gradually reducing interest rates.



Recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that consumer prices rose by 32.9% year-on-year in October compared to 33.3% in September, against expectations of 33.2%, just before the Turkish central bank announces an update on inflation forecasts next Friday.



Experts specializing in the Turkish economy explained that the decline in inflation in Turkey was supported by the continuation of the monetary tightening policy, as the Turkish central bank maintains high interest rates to attract hot money.



Containing Inflation



Experts reported that monetary tightening contributed to containing inflation, which fell to its lowest level of 33% during October, exceeding analysts' expectations.



They noted that Turkey has recently succeeded in reducing the trade deficit and the budget deficit due to the halt of several government projects and the lack of new projects under the government's austerity policy.



They indicated that the continuation of the current policy supports a decline in the inflation rate in Turkey to below 30% during the first quarter of 2026.