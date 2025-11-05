احتفلت شركة جيوردانو السعودية بمرور 30 عاماً على انطلاقتها في المملكة، خلال حفل أقيم في مدينة جدة بحضور نخبة من شركاء النجاح والعملاء والكوادر التي رافقت مسيرة العلامة التجارية منذ تأسيسها عام 1993م.

وجاء الاحتفال تتويجاً لمسيرة حافلة بالنمو والابتكار والتوسع في قطاع التجزئة، وتضمن عرض فيلم وثائقي استعرض مراحل تطور تصاميم «جيوردانو» عبر العقود الثلاثة الماضية، إلى جانب عرض أزياء مصغر عكس رحلة العلامة في المملكة ومسيرتها المشتركة مع المجتمع السعودي نحو التقدم والطموح.

وأكد رئيس مجلس إدارة جيوردانو السعودية هاني عبدالعزيز ساب، أن الاحتفال بالذكرى الثلاثين يمثل أكثر من مجرد إنجاز تجاري، قائلاً: «هو تجسيد لشراكتنا الوثيقة مع المجتمع السعودي. لقد بنينا هذه المسيرة على قيم النزاهة والعمل الجماعي والاستمرارية، وهي ذاتها التي قادتنا لنكون جزءاً من رحلة المملكة الملهمة نحو نهضتها الحديثة».

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة جيوردانو الدولية السيد كولين كوري، الذي حضر من مقر الشركة في هونغ كونغ خصيصاً للمشاركة في المناسبة، أن السوق السعودية تُعد من الأسواق المحورية في تاريخ العلامة التجارية، مشيداً بأداء الفريق المحلي الذي جسّد على مدى ثلاثة عقود فلسفة «جيوردانو» في البساطة والجودة والابتكار، مما عزز مكانتها في قلوب العملاء في مختلف أنحاء المملكة.

كما أشار الرئيس التنفيذي لجيوردانو السعودية السيد أحمد الله إلى أن نجاح العلامة محلياً يستند إلى مبادئ راسخة هي الجودة، والمعرفة، والابتكار، والبساطة، والخدمة، مؤكداً التزام الشركة بدعم رؤية السعودية 2030 من خلال تطوير تجربة العملاء، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز الشراكات في قطاع التجزئة.

عن «جيوردانو» الدولية

تُعد جيوردانو من أبرز العلامات العالمية في مجال الأزياء، إذ تأسست عام 1981م وتدير اليوم أكثر من 1,700 متجر في نحو 30 دولة. وهي مدرجة في بورصة هونغ كونغ تحت رمز السهم 0709، وتضم العلامة تحت مظلتها عدداً من الأسماء التجارية منها Giordano وGiordano Junior وGiordano Ladies وBeau Monde.


«جيوردانو» السعودية

تجسد جيوردانو السعودية مفهوم الأناقة البسيطة عبر تصاميم تجمع بين الأسلوب العصري والراحة وجودة التنفيذ العالية، مع التزام ثابت بتقديم تجربة تسوق مميزة تقوم على القيمة والجودة والخدمة.

وتُعد اليوم من أكبر خمس علامات تجزئة للأزياء في العالم العربي، وتتبنى نهجاً مرناً يواكب تغيرات السوق ويلبي أذواق جميع الفئات العمرية.