Giordano Saudi Arabia celebrated its 30th anniversary in the Kingdom during a ceremony held in Jeddah, attended by a select group of partners, clients, and the team that has accompanied the brand's journey since its establishment in 1993.

The celebration was a culmination of a journey filled with growth, innovation, and expansion in the retail sector. It included a documentary film showcasing the evolution of Giordano's designs over the past three decades, along with a mini fashion show that reflected the brand's journey in the Kingdom and its shared path with Saudi society towards progress and ambition.

Hani Abdulaziz Sab, Chairman of Giordano Saudi Arabia, confirmed that celebrating the thirtieth anniversary represents more than just a commercial achievement, stating: "It embodies our close partnership with Saudi society. We have built this journey on the values of integrity, teamwork, and continuity, which have guided us to be part of the Kingdom's inspiring journey towards its modern renaissance."

The CEO of Giordano International, Mr. Colin Kory, who traveled from the company's headquarters in Hong Kong specifically to participate in the event, explained that the Saudi market is one of the pivotal markets in the brand's history, praising the performance of the local team that has embodied Giordano's philosophy of simplicity, quality, and innovation over three decades, enhancing its position in the hearts of customers across the Kingdom.

Mr. Ahmad Allah, CEO of Giordano Saudi Arabia, also pointed out that the brand's local success is based on solid principles of quality, knowledge, innovation, simplicity, and service, reaffirming the company's commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing customer experience, empowering national talents, and strengthening partnerships in the retail sector.

About Giordano International

Giordano is one of the leading global fashion brands, established in 1981 and currently managing over 1,700 stores in around 30 countries. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 0709 and includes several brand names under its umbrella, including Giordano, Giordano Junior, Giordano Ladies, and Beau Monde.



Giordano Saudi Arabia

Giordano Saudi Arabia embodies the concept of simple elegance through designs that combine modern style with comfort and high-quality execution, with a steadfast commitment to providing a distinctive shopping experience based on value, quality, and service.

Today, it is one of the top five fashion retail brands in the Arab world, adopting a flexible approach that keeps pace with market changes and meets the tastes of all age groups.