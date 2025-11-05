أكدت رئيسة الحكومة التونسية سارة الزعفراني الزنزري أن اقتصاد بلادها يسير بثبات نحو التعافي، مشيرة إلى نجاح تونس في رفع عدد التحديات الاقتصادية والتعويل على قدراتها الذاتية لتحقيق مؤشرات إيجابية في مختلف القطاعات.


وأوضحت الزنزري، خلال تقديمها بيان الحكومة حول مشروعي ميزانية الدولة والميزان الاقتصادي لسنة 2026 أمام مجلس نواب الشعب، اليوم، أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي سجل نموا بنسبة 3.2% خلال الثلث الثاني من سنة 2025 مقابل 1.4% في الفترة نفسها من سنة 2024.


وأشارت إلى تراجع نسبة التضخم إلى 4.9% في أكتوبر 2025 وتحسن الاستثمارات الأجنبية بنسبة 21.3%، إلى جانب ارتفاع العائدات السياحية وتحويلات التونسيين بالخارج، ما أسهم في تعزيز الاحتياطي من العملة الأجنبية إلى ما يعادل 106 أيام توريد.


أدنى مستوى


وكانت بيانات المعهد الوطني للإحصاء التونسي أظهرت، أخيراً، تراجع معدل التضخم السنوي في تونس إلى 5% خلال سبتمبر الماضي من 5.2% في أغسطس، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ 2021.


ووفقا لبيانات المعهد، بلغ معدل التضخم السنوي في تونس خلال يوليو الماضي 5.3%، مقابل 5.4% في يونيو الماضي.


وأدى استمرار انخفاض التضخم إلى زيادة التوقعات بأن البنك المركزي التونسي قد يخفض سعر الفائدة الرئيسي في اجتماعه للسياسة النقدية في وقت لاحق من هذا الشهر.