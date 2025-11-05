Tunisian Prime Minister Sarah Al-Zafarani Al-Zanzari confirmed that her country's economy is steadily moving towards recovery, pointing out Tunisia's success in overcoming numerous economic challenges and relying on its own capabilities to achieve positive indicators across various sectors.



Al-Zanzari explained, during her presentation of the government's statement regarding the state budget and the economic balance projects for the year 2026 before the House of People's Representatives today, that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth rate of 3.2% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.4% in the same period of 2024.



She noted that the inflation rate decreased to 4.9% in October 2025 and that foreign investments improved by 21.3%, alongside an increase in tourism revenues and remittances from Tunisians abroad, which contributed to strengthening the foreign currency reserves to the equivalent of 106 days of imports.



Lowest Level



Recent data from the National Institute of Statistics in Tunisia showed that the annual inflation rate in Tunisia fell to 5% in September from 5.2% in August, marking the lowest level since 2021.



According to the institute's data, the annual inflation rate in Tunisia in July was 5.3%, compared to 5.4% in June.



The continued decline in inflation has raised expectations that the Central Bank of Tunisia may lower the main interest rate in its monetary policy meeting later this month.