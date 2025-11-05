أكدت رئيسة الحكومة التونسية سارة الزعفراني الزنزري أن اقتصاد بلادها يسير بثبات نحو التعافي، مشيرة إلى نجاح تونس في رفع عدد التحديات الاقتصادية والتعويل على قدراتها الذاتية لتحقيق مؤشرات إيجابية في مختلف القطاعات.
وأوضحت الزنزري، خلال تقديمها بيان الحكومة حول مشروعي ميزانية الدولة والميزان الاقتصادي لسنة 2026 أمام مجلس نواب الشعب، اليوم، أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي سجل نموا بنسبة 3.2% خلال الثلث الثاني من سنة 2025 مقابل 1.4% في الفترة نفسها من سنة 2024.
وأشارت إلى تراجع نسبة التضخم إلى 4.9% في أكتوبر 2025 وتحسن الاستثمارات الأجنبية بنسبة 21.3%، إلى جانب ارتفاع العائدات السياحية وتحويلات التونسيين بالخارج، ما أسهم في تعزيز الاحتياطي من العملة الأجنبية إلى ما يعادل 106 أيام توريد.
أدنى مستوى
وكانت بيانات المعهد الوطني للإحصاء التونسي أظهرت، أخيراً، تراجع معدل التضخم السنوي في تونس إلى 5% خلال سبتمبر الماضي من 5.2% في أغسطس، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ 2021.
ووفقا لبيانات المعهد، بلغ معدل التضخم السنوي في تونس خلال يوليو الماضي 5.3%، مقابل 5.4% في يونيو الماضي.
وأدى استمرار انخفاض التضخم إلى زيادة التوقعات بأن البنك المركزي التونسي قد يخفض سعر الفائدة الرئيسي في اجتماعه للسياسة النقدية في وقت لاحق من هذا الشهر.
Tunisian Prime Minister Sarah Al-Zafarani Al-Zanzari confirmed that her country's economy is steadily moving towards recovery, pointing out Tunisia's success in overcoming numerous economic challenges and relying on its own capabilities to achieve positive indicators across various sectors.
Al-Zanzari explained, during her presentation of the government's statement regarding the state budget and the economic balance projects for the year 2026 before the House of People's Representatives today, that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth rate of 3.2% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.4% in the same period of 2024.
She noted that the inflation rate decreased to 4.9% in October 2025 and that foreign investments improved by 21.3%, alongside an increase in tourism revenues and remittances from Tunisians abroad, which contributed to strengthening the foreign currency reserves to the equivalent of 106 days of imports.
Lowest Level
Recent data from the National Institute of Statistics in Tunisia showed that the annual inflation rate in Tunisia fell to 5% in September from 5.2% in August, marking the lowest level since 2021.
According to the institute's data, the annual inflation rate in Tunisia in July was 5.3%, compared to 5.4% in June.
The continued decline in inflation has raised expectations that the Central Bank of Tunisia may lower the main interest rate in its monetary policy meeting later this month.