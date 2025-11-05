The German government approved a set of measures today aimed at reducing bureaucracy.



The government approved eight proposals submitted by various ministries according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation and State Modernization, which was specifically established by the new government earlier this year to address the enormous amount of bureaucracy that experts say is stifling businesses.



Berlin hopes these measures will help save costs amounting to 100 million euros ($114.8 million).



The new measures include simplifying business law, eliminating reporting requirements for several sectors, and digitizing real estate purchase agreements.



The ministers also approved about 50 key points for further legislative proposals scheduled to be implemented in the coming months, according to the ministry.



Gross Domestic Product



Germany's economy is one of the largest in the world, ranking fourth in terms of GDP after the United States, China, and Japan, and fifth in terms of purchasing power. Germany is also the most populous country in Europe.



The German economy attracts millions of immigrants from around the world, making it the third-largest country in terms of the number of immigrants.