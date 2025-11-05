وافقت الحكومة الألمانية، اليوم، على مجموعة من الإجراءات التي تهدف إلى الحد من البيروقراطية.


وأقرت الحكومة ثمانية مقترحات قدمتها وزارات مختلفة طبقاً لوزارة التحول الرقمي وتحديث الدولة، التي أنشأتها الحكومة الجديدة بشكل خاص في وقت سابق من هذا العام لمعالجة كمية هائلة من البيروقراطية التي يقول الخبراء إنها تخنق الشركات.


وتأمل برلين أن تساعد هذه الإجراءات في توفير تكاليف بقيمة 100 مليون يورو «114.8 مليون دولار».


وتشمل الإجراءات الجديدة تبسيط قانون الأعمال وإلغاء متطلبات الإبلاغ لعدد من القطاعات ورقمنة اتفاقيات شراء العقارات.


ووافق الوزراء أيضاً على نحو 50 نقطة رئيسية لمزيد من المقترحات التشريعية المقرر تنفيذها في الأشهر القادمة، حسب الوزارة.


الناتج الإجمالي


ويعد اقتصاد ألمانيا أحد أكبر اقتصادات العالم، إذ إنه يحتل المركز الرابع من حيث الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بعد الولايات المتحدة والصين واليابان. والمرتبة الخامسة من حيث القوة الشرائية، وتعتبر ألمانيا الأكثر سكاناً في أوروبا.


واقتصاد ألمانيا يجذب الملايين من المهاجرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم، إذ إنها ثالث أكبر دولة من حيث عدد المهاجرين إليها.