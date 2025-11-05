كشفت وثيقة مصرفية تنظيمية، اليوم، أن شركة أفيليس لتأجير الطائرات، المدعومة من صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي، بدأت في التسويق لسندات مقومة بالدولار لأجل 5 سنوات.


وذكرت الوثيقة أن السعر الاسترشادي الأولي للطرح بحجم قياسي تم تحديده عند 140 نقطة أساس فوق سندات الخزانة الأمريكية.


وتم تعيين بنك أبوظبي التجاري وبنك بي.إن.بي باريبا وبنك أبوظبي الأول وبنك إتش.إس.بي.سي ومجموعة ميزوهو المالية مديرين نشطين مشتركين ومديرين رئيسيين للإصدار.


منسقون عالميون


وعينت «أفيليس» كلاً من سيتي غروب وميتسوبيشي يو.إف.جيه المالية منسقين عالميين مشتركين. ومن المتوقع تسعير السندات اليوم.


يذكر أن «أفيليس» تأسست في 2022 في إطار مساعي صندوق الاستثمارات العامة لتأسيس شركة محلية عملاقة لتأجير الطائرات، ووافقت في 2023 على شراء ذراع تمويل الطيران التابعة لـ«ستاندرد تشارترد» مقابل 3.6 مليار دولار.