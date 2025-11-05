A regulatory banking document revealed today that Avilease, the aircraft leasing company backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has begun marketing dollar-denominated bonds with a maturity of 5 years.



The document stated that the initial price guidance for the standard-sized offering has been set at 140 basis points over U.S. Treasury bonds.



Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and Mizuho Financial Group have been appointed as joint active managers and lead managers for the issuance.



Global Coordinators



Avilease has appointed Citigroup and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group as joint global coordinators. The bonds are expected to be priced today.



It is worth noting that Avilease was established in 2022 as part of the Public Investment Fund's efforts to create a giant local aircraft leasing company, and in 2023 it agreed to acquire the aviation finance arm of Standard Chartered for $3.6 billion.