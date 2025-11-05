كشفت وثيقة مصرفية تنظيمية، اليوم، أن شركة أفيليس لتأجير الطائرات، المدعومة من صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي، بدأت في التسويق لسندات مقومة بالدولار لأجل 5 سنوات.
وذكرت الوثيقة أن السعر الاسترشادي الأولي للطرح بحجم قياسي تم تحديده عند 140 نقطة أساس فوق سندات الخزانة الأمريكية.
وتم تعيين بنك أبوظبي التجاري وبنك بي.إن.بي باريبا وبنك أبوظبي الأول وبنك إتش.إس.بي.سي ومجموعة ميزوهو المالية مديرين نشطين مشتركين ومديرين رئيسيين للإصدار.
منسقون عالميون
وعينت «أفيليس» كلاً من سيتي غروب وميتسوبيشي يو.إف.جيه المالية منسقين عالميين مشتركين. ومن المتوقع تسعير السندات اليوم.
يذكر أن «أفيليس» تأسست في 2022 في إطار مساعي صندوق الاستثمارات العامة لتأسيس شركة محلية عملاقة لتأجير الطائرات، ووافقت في 2023 على شراء ذراع تمويل الطيران التابعة لـ«ستاندرد تشارترد» مقابل 3.6 مليار دولار.
A regulatory banking document revealed today that Avilease, the aircraft leasing company backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has begun marketing dollar-denominated bonds with a maturity of 5 years.
The document stated that the initial price guidance for the standard-sized offering has been set at 140 basis points over U.S. Treasury bonds.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and Mizuho Financial Group have been appointed as joint active managers and lead managers for the issuance.
Global Coordinators
Avilease has appointed Citigroup and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group as joint global coordinators. The bonds are expected to be priced today.
It is worth noting that Avilease was established in 2022 as part of the Public Investment Fund's efforts to create a giant local aircraft leasing company, and in 2023 it agreed to acquire the aviation finance arm of Standard Chartered for $3.6 billion.