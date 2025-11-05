قال المدير العام لشركة KONE - كوني الرائدة عالميًا في صناعة المصاعد والسلالم المتحركة بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وتركيا وأفريقيا لؤي دجاني، إن القيادة في عالم اليوم لم تعد تقتصر على إدارة الأعمال وتحقيق النتائج فقط، بل أصبحت تتمحور حول تمكين الإنسان، وتوظيف التكنولوجيا كقوة دافعة للتغيير الإيجابي.

وأوضح أن خبرته الممتدة لأكثر من 25 عامًا في قطاعات متعددة عززت إيمانه بأن القيادة الحقيقية تنبع من الإنسان، باعتباره جوهر كل نجاح ومحركًا أساسيًا للتطور. وأضاف: «أرى القيادة رحلة مستمرة للتعلّم والاستماع وتمكين الآخرين للتقدم والازدهار. فالتكنولوجيا مهمة بلا شك، لكنها تفقد معناها إن لم تكن في خدمة الإنسان وتحسين جودة حياته».

وأشار دجاني إلى أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط وتركيا وأفريقيا تمثل لوحة غنية بالتنوع الثقافي والاقتصادي والجغرافي، ما يجعلها بيئة فريدة لبناء حلول مبتكرة تلائم كل سوق. وقال: «نعمل في منطقة تشهد تغيرًا متسارعًا ونموًا حضريًا غير مسبوق. لذا، تتمثل رؤيتنا في KONE - كوني في أن نكون شريكًا فاعلاً في هذا التحول، عبر تقديم حلول ذكية ومستدامة تجعل التنقل داخل المدن أكثر سلاسة وأمانًا وكفاءة».

وأضاف أن العالم اليوم يعيش مرحلة يُعاد فيها تعريف مفهوم المدن، ليس فقط من حيث هندستها، بل في كيفية العيش والتنقل والتفاعل داخلها. ومع دخول التقنيات الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي إلى صميم التخطيط الحضري، أصبحت الحاجة إلى حلول متكاملة تُمكّن المدن من التفكير بذكاء والتفاعل بمرونة مع سكانها أكثر إلحاحًا من أي وقت مضى.

وأكد دجاني أن شركة KONE - كوني تعمل على دمج التحول الرقمي وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن حلولها الحديثة بهدف تقديم تجربة تنقّل أكثر كفاءة واستدامة. وقال: «هدفنا هو تسخير التكنولوجيا لخدمة الإنسان، بما يجعل حياته اليومية أكثر راحة وسلاسة، أخذين في الاعتبار تحسين كفاءةالطاقة وتعزيز الأمان».

المملكة العربية السعودية ونموذج التحول الذكي

وتابع دجاني قائلًا إن المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل نموذجًا عالميًا في تبنّي رؤية طموحة نحو المدن الذكية والمستدامة، وذلك في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030. وأضاف: «فخورون بأن نكون جزءًا من هذا التحول، من خلال شراكاتنا في مشروعات رائدة تدمج بين الكفاءة والاستدامة والتكنولوجيا الذكية. في مشروعاتنا داخل المملكة، نطبق أنظمة تحليل ذكية تضمن كفاءة التشغيل واستمرارية الخدمة، بما يتماشى مع تطلعات المملكة نحو مدن أكثر ذكاءً واستدامة».

وأشار إلى أن مشروع برج جدة يُجسد هذا الطموح، قائلًا: «إن برج جدة ليس مجرد إنجاز هندسي، بل هو رمز للرؤية السعودية وقدرتها على تحويل الأحلام إلى واقع. مساهمتنا في هذا المشروع لا تقتصر على تزويد المبنى بالمصاعد والسلالم المتحركة، بل تمثل شراكة حقيقية في بناء مستقبل المدينة الحديثة».

وأوضح أن KONE - كوني ستقوم بتزويد برج جدة بـ 67 مصعدًا وسلّمًا متحركًا، من بينها مصاعد DoubleDeck MiniSpace عالية السرعة والمزودة بتقنية UltraRope الفريدة، التي تعتمد على ألياف الكربون بدلاً من الفولاذ، مما يتيح للمصاعد الوصول إلى ارتفاعات غير مسبوقة بكفاءة أعلى واستهلاك أقل للطاقة. كما تتيح أنظمة المراقبة الذكية والذكاء الاصطناعي تحليل الأداء بشكل لحظي واتخاذ قرارات استباقية للحفاظ على أعلى مستويات الأمان والاعتمادية.

الاستثمار في القدرات المحلية وتمكين الكفاءات

ولفت دجاني إلى أن نجاح KONE - كوني في المملكة والمنطقة يرتبط بنجاح منظومتها المحلية، مشيرًا إلى أن الشركة تركز على نقل المعرفة وتمكين الكفاءات السعودية لتكون في طليعة التحول التقني. وأضاف: «نحن لا نكتفي بالمشاركة في المشروعات الكبرى، بل نستثمر في بناء القدرات البشرية التي ستقود مستقبل المملكة. من خلال برامج التدريب والتطوير نساعد المهندسين والفنيين على اكتساب خبرات عملية مدعومة بالتقنيات الحديثة».

نظرة إلى المستقبل

وختم دجاني حديثه قائلًا: «نؤمن في KONE - كوني أن مستقبل المدن يعتمد على التوازن بين الإنسان والتكنولوجيا. رسالتنا هي المساهمة في بناء مدن أكثر ذكاءً وإنسانية في آن واحد. ومع تسارع وتيرة التحول الرقمي في المنطقة، نحن مستعدون لقيادة هذا التغيير بشغف ومسؤولية، وإيمان بأن كل خطوة إلى الأعلى هي خطوة نحو مستقبل أفضل للجميع».