The General Manager of KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Louay Dajani, stated that leadership in today's world is no longer limited to managing businesses and achieving results; it has become centered around empowering people and leveraging technology as a driving force for positive change.

He explained that his experience of over 25 years in multiple sectors has strengthened his belief that true leadership stems from people, as they are the essence of every success and a fundamental driver of development. He added, “I see leadership as a continuous journey of learning, listening, and empowering others to progress and thrive. Technology is undoubtedly important, but it loses its meaning if it is not in service of humanity and improving the quality of life.”

Dajani pointed out that the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa represent a rich tapestry of cultural, economic, and geographic diversity, making it a unique environment for building innovative solutions tailored to each market. He said, “We operate in a region experiencing rapid change and unprecedented urban growth. Therefore, our vision at KONE is to be an active partner in this transformation by providing smart and sustainable solutions that make urban mobility smoother, safer, and more efficient.”

He added that the world today is undergoing a phase where the concept of cities is being redefined, not only in terms of their engineering but also in how people live, move, and interact within them. With the entry of digital technologies and artificial intelligence into the core of urban planning, the need for integrated solutions that enable cities to think smartly and interact flexibly with their residents is more urgent than ever.

Dajani emphasized that KONE is working to integrate digital transformation and artificial intelligence technologies into its modern solutions to provide a more efficient and sustainable mobility experience. He said, “Our goal is to harness technology to serve humanity, making daily life more comfortable and seamless, while considering energy efficiency and enhancing safety.”

Saudi Arabia and the Smart Transformation Model

Dajani continued by stating that Saudi Arabia represents a global model in adopting an ambitious vision towards smart and sustainable cities, as part of Vision 2030. He added, “We are proud to be part of this transformation through our partnerships in pioneering projects that integrate efficiency, sustainability, and smart technology. In our projects within the Kingdom, we implement intelligent analytical systems that ensure operational efficiency and service continuity, aligning with the Kingdom's aspirations for smarter and more sustainable cities.”

He noted that the Jeddah Tower project embodies this ambition, stating, “The Jeddah Tower is not just an engineering achievement; it is a symbol of the Saudi vision and its ability to turn dreams into reality. Our contribution to this project is not limited to providing the building with elevators and escalators, but represents a true partnership in building the future of the modern city.”

Dajani explained that KONE will supply the Jeddah Tower with 67 elevators and escalators, including high-speed DoubleDeck MiniSpace elevators equipped with the unique UltraRope technology, which uses carbon fibers instead of steel, allowing elevators to reach unprecedented heights with higher efficiency and lower energy consumption. Additionally, intelligent monitoring systems and artificial intelligence enable real-time performance analysis and proactive decision-making to maintain the highest levels of safety and reliability.

Investing in Local Capabilities and Empowering Talent

Dajani pointed out that KONE's success in the Kingdom and the region is linked to the success of its local ecosystem, noting that the company focuses on knowledge transfer and empowering Saudi talents to be at the forefront of technological transformation. He added, “We do not merely participate in major projects; we invest in building the human capabilities that will lead the future of the Kingdom. Through training and development programs, we help engineers and technicians gain practical experience supported by modern technologies.”

A Look to the Future

Dajani concluded his remarks by saying, “At KONE, we believe that the future of cities depends on the balance between humanity and technology. Our message is to contribute to building cities that are smarter and more humane at the same time. With the accelerating pace of digital transformation in the region, we are ready to lead this change with passion and responsibility, believing that every step upward is a step towards a better future for all.”