The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal against the Egyptian pound rose today at the Central Bank of Egypt to 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.44 EGP for selling.



In Egyptian banks, the National Bank of Egypt recorded a price of 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it was 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 12.28 EGP for buying and 12.38 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank 12.28 EGP for buying and 12.38 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 12.35 EGP for buying and 12.45 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi riyal witnessed an increase against the Egyptian pound today in Egyptian banks during daily trading, recording at the National Bank of Egypt a price of 12.25 EGP for buying and 12.35 EGP for selling, while the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.18 EGP for buying and 12.31 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, the price of the riyal rose to 12.26 EGP for buying and 12.36 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.25 EGP for buying and 12.35 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank 12.25 EGP for buying and 12.35 EGP for selling.



At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.16 EGP for buying and 12.26 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank 12.23 EGP for buying and 12.33 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling.