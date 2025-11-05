ارتفع متوسط صرف سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري، اليوم، في البنك المركزي المصري إلى 12.30 جنيه للشراء، 12.44 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنوك المصرية، سجل البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.31 جنيه للشراء، 12.41 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.28 جنيه للشراء، و12.38 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.28 جنيه للشراء، 12.38 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.35 جنيه للشراء، و12.45 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس شهد سعر الريال السعودي ارتفاعاً أمام الجنيه المصري، اليوم، بالبنوك المصرية وسط التعاملات اليومية، مسجلاً في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.25 جنيه للشراء، 12.35 جنيه للبيع، ومتوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري سجل 12.18 جنيه للشراء، 12.31 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر صعد سعر الريال إلى 12.26 جنيه للشراء، 12.36 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.25 جنيه للشراء، 12.35 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.25 جنيه للشراء، و12.35 جنيه للبيع.


وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.16 جنيه للشراء، 12.26 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.23 جنيه للشراء، 12.33 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.27 جنيه للشراء، و12.37 جنيه للبيع.