After years of disputes and exchanged statements, the names of director Mohamed Sami and actress Yasmin Sabri are back in the spotlight once again, this time through the series "Tamkeen," which brings them together alongside actor Amr Saad, amid widespread interaction on social media and questions about the behind-the-scenes of their collaboration's return, following a crisis dating back to 2016. The series is expected to compete in the Ramadan 2027 drama season.

The story began to dominate the scene again after a photo was published featuring Sami, Yasmin Sabri, Amr Saad, and producer Tamer Morsi, in an announcement about the new project that recalled an old dispute that arose during the filming of the series "Al-Osstora," which aired in Ramadan 2016 and starred actor Mohamed Ramadan.

The roots of the crisis trace back to accusations made by Yasmin Sabri at the time against Mohamed Sami, in which she spoke about scenes being cut from the work in favor of actress Mai Omar, the director's wife. Yasmin was not the only one to raise this issue, as actress Nasreen Amin made similar accusations during the same period.

The disputes escalated after Sami refused Yasmin's request to change the ending of the character she portrayed, leading to her withdrawal from the series before completing her scenes. The actress had hoped that the events would conclude with the marriage of the character "Nasser El-Dosoki," played by Mohamed Ramadan, to "Tamara," the character she portrayed, but this scenario was not adopted in the ending.

The repercussions of the dispute did not stop at leaving the filming location but extended to public statements, after Sami criticized Yasmin Sabri's acting talent and made sharp remarks about her dialogue and performance abilities, announcing at that time his unwillingness to work with her in the future.

In contrast, the director clarified that the prior agreement with the actress stipulated her appearance in only 20 scenes, emphasizing that she made the decision to withdraw on her own before filming the rest of her scenes.

Years later, the echoes of the dispute remained present in other situations, including what happened at a Suhoor banquet in 2025, when Yasmin Sabri congratulated Mohamed Ramadan on the success of his show "Madfa Ramadan," using the phrase "Congratulations, my son," to which he responded incredulously: "Your son? Are you crazy or what?" This situation caused embarrassment for the actress in front of the attendees before she left the place, according to reports of the incident.

With the announcement of "Tamkeen," the focus is not only on the return of collaboration between Sami and Yasmin Sabri but also extends to his renewed partnership with Amr Saad, after they came together in the series "Sayed El-Nas" during Ramadan 2025.

Despite the success of the work in attracting attention, it faced criticism regarding exaggerated performances, and reports spoke of tension between Amr Saad and Mohamed Sami during filming, before the dispute was contained and work continued.