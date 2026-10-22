بعد سنوات من الخلافات والتصريحات المتبادلة، يعود اسم المخرج محمد سامي والفنانة ياسمين صبري إلى الواجهة من جديد، وهذه المرة من بوابة مسلسل «تمكين»، الذي يجمعهما إلى جانب الفنان عمرو سعد، وسط تفاعل واسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتساؤلات حول كواليس عودة التعاون بينهما، بعد أزمة تعود إلى عام 2016. ومن المنتظر أن ينافس المسلسل في موسم دراما رمضان 2027.

وبدأت القصة تتصدر المشهد مجدداً عقب نشر صورة جمعت سامي وياسمين صبري وعمرو سعد والمنتج تامر مرسي، في إعلان عن المشروع الجديد أعاد إلى الأذهان خلافاً قديماً نشب خلال تصوير مسلسل «الأسطورة»، الذي عُرض في رمضان 2016، وقام ببطولته الفنان محمد رمضان.

وتعود جذور الأزمة إلى اتهامات وجهتها ياسمين صبري آنذاك لمحمد سامي، تحدثت فيها عن حذف مشاهد لها من العمل لصالح الفنانة مي عمر، زوجة المخرج. ولم تكن ياسمين وحدها التي أثارت هذه المسألة، إذ وجهت الفنانة نسرين أمين اتهامات مشابهة في الفترة نفسها.

وتفاقمت الخلافات بعدما رفض سامي طلب ياسمين تغيير نهاية الشخصية التي قدمتها، لتنتهي الأزمة بانسحابها من المسلسل قبل استكمال تصوير مشاهدها. وكانت الفنانة تأمل أن تنتهي الأحداث بزواج شخصية «ناصر الدسوقي»، التي جسدها محمد رمضان، من «تمارا»، الشخصية التي أدتها، لكن هذا التصور لم يُعتمد ضمن النهاية.

ولم تتوقف تداعيات الخلاف عند مغادرة موقع التصوير، بل انتقلت إلى التصريحات العلنية، بعدما انتقد سامي موهبة ياسمين صبري التمثيلية، وأدلى بتصريحات حادة بشأن قدراتها على الحوار والأداء، معلناً في ذلك الوقت عدم رغبته في العمل معها مستقبلاً.

وفي المقابل، أوضح المخرج أن الاتفاق المسبق مع الفنانة كان ينص على ظهورها في 20 مشهداً فقط، مشدداً على أنها اتخذت قرار الانسحاب من تلقاء نفسها قبل تصوير بقية مشاهدها.

وبعد مرور سنوات، ظلت أصداء الخلاف حاضرة في مواقف أخرى، من بينها ما شهدته مأدبة سحور عام 2025، حين هنأت ياسمين صبري محمد رمضان بنجاح برنامجه «مدفع رمضان»، مستخدمة عبارة «مبروك يا ابني»، ليرد عليها مستنكراً: «ابنك؟ إنتي مجنونة ولا إيه؟». وأثار الموقف إحراجاً للفنانة أمام الحضور، قبل أن تغادر المكان، وفقاً لما ورد عن الواقعة.

ومع الإعلان عن «تمكين»، لا تقتصر الأنظار على عودة التعاون بين سامي وياسمين صبري، بل تمتد أيضاً إلى شراكته المتجددة مع عمرو سعد، بعدما اجتمعا في مسلسل «سيد الناس» خلال رمضان 2025.

ورغم نجاح العمل في جذب الاهتمام، فقد واجه انتقادات تتعلق بالمبالغة في الأداء، كما تحدثت تقارير عن توتر بين عمرو سعد ومحمد سامي خلال التصوير، قبل احتواء الخلاف ومواصلة العمل.