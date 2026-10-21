The General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training in Asir, in collaboration with the region's municipality, held an awareness lecture on cybersecurity as part of the "Asir Cyber" initiative. This took place at the municipality's theater, with the attendance of more than 200 employees from the municipality. The lecture, presented by Engineer Ahmed Al-Qahtani, addressed the main challenges and cyber risks, methods of fraud and social engineering, ways to protect accounts, devices, and data, as well as the importance of maintaining information confidentiality and introducing preventive practices that contribute to reducing electronic threats. The Director General of the General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training in the Asir region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Murri, emphasized that these efforts come within the framework of cooperation and partnership with the Asir Municipality based on the memorandum of understanding signed with the municipality, which enhances institutional integration, supports the exchange of expertise and capabilities, expands the scope of joint initiatives and programs, and achieves the desired training and awareness goals.