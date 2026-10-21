نفّذت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني في عسير، بالتعاون مع أمانة المنطقة، محاضرةً توعويةً عن الأمن السيبراني، ضمن مبادرة «عسير سايبر»، وذلك على مسرح الأمانة، بحضور أكثر من 200 من منسوبي ومنسوبات الأمانة. وتناولت المحاضرة التي قدمها المهندس أحمد القحطاني، أبرز التحديات والمخاطر السيبرانية، وأساليب الاحتيال والهندسة الاجتماعية، وسبل حماية الحسابات والأجهزة والبيانات، إلى جانب أهمية المحافظة على سرية المعلومات والتعريف بالممارسات الوقائية التي تسهم في الحد من التهديدات الإلكترونية. وأكد مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة عسير الدكتور أحمد آل مريع، أن هذه الجهود تأتي في إطار التعاون والشراكة مع أمانة منطقة عسير استناداً إلى مذكرة التفاهم المبرمة مع الأمانة، بما يعزز التكامل المؤسسي، ويدعم تبادل الخبرات والإمكانات، وتوسيع نطاق المبادرات والبرامج المشتركة، وتحقيق الأهداف التدريبية والتوعوية المنشودة.