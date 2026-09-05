The past few hours have witnessed a heated debate between art critic Tarek El-Shenawy and the family of the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez, following statements circulated on social media attributed to El-Shenawy, which included a comparison between the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny and the nightingale, along with comments attributed to him about Shadia and Umm Kulthum.

The circulated statements sparked widespread reactions, before Tarek El-Shenawy intervened to clarify the truth of the matter, confirming that these opinions did not originate from him at all, and that what was circulated has no connection to reality.

Tarek El-Shenawy responds to the circulated statements

El-Shenawy broke his silence through his account on "Facebook," rejecting what he described as slander and incorrect claims, and demanded that those promoting the statements provide a recording or material evidence proving that he made these remarks.

The art critic emphasized that dragging his name into such statements aims to harm him, stressing that what was published on social media platforms is not based on any documented evidence.

The family of Abdel Halim Hafez reconsiders its position

For its part, the family of Abdel Halim Hafez reconsidered its position after El-Shenawy's clarification, as Mohamed Shabana, the nephew of the nightingale, confirmed that the circulated statements were not made by the art critic.

Shabana wrote on his "Facebook" account: "This is the response of Mr. Tarek El-Shenawy, and I believe it is very logical, so there is no need to delve into an opinion he did not express."

He also apologized to Tarek El-Shenawy, explaining that both parties fell into the trap of what is circulated on social media without verifying its source, thus ending the controversy sparked by the statements attributed to the art critic.