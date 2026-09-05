شهدت الساعات الماضية حالة من الجدل بين الناقد الفني طارق الشناوي وأسرة الفنان الراحل عبدالحليم حافظ، على خلفية تصريحات متداولة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي نُسبت إلى الشناوي، تضمنت مفاضلة بين الفنان المصري تامر حسني والعندليب، إلى جانب حديث منسوب إليه عن شادية وأم كلثوم.

وأثارت التصريحات المتداولة ردود فعل واسعة، قبل أن يتدخل طارق الشناوي لحسم حقيقة الأمر، مؤكداً أن هذه الآراء لم تصدر عنه من الأساس، وأن ما جرى تداوله لا يمت إلى الحقيقة بصلة.

طارق الشناوي يرد على التصريحات المتداولة

وخرج الشناوي عن صمته عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، رافضاً ما وصفه بالتشنيعات والأقاويل غير الصحيحة، وطالب مروجي التصريحات بتقديم تسجيل أو دليل مادي يثبت أنه أدلى بهذه الآراء.

وأكد الناقد الفني أن الزج باسمه في مثل هذه التصريحات يستهدف الإساءة إليه، مشدداً على أن ما نشر عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لا يستند إلى دليل موثق.

عائلة عبدالحليم حافظ تتراجع عن موقفها

من جانبها، أعادت أسرة عبدالحليم حافظ النظر في موقفها بعد توضيح الشناوي، إذ أكد محمد شبانة، نجل شقيق العندليب، أن التصريحات المتداولة لم يقلها الناقد الفني.

وكتب شبانة عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»: «ده رد أستاذ طارق الشناوي وأعتقد إنه منطقي جداً، فلا داعي للخوض في رأي لم يقله».

كما قدم اعتذاره إلى طارق الشناوي، موضحاً أن الطرفين وقعا في فخ ما يتم تداوله عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي دون التحقق من مصدره، لتنتهي بذلك حالة الجدل التي أثارتها التصريحات المنسوبة إلى الناقد الفني.