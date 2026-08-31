كشف الكاتب الصحفي أكرم السعدني تفاصيل اللحظات الأخيرة في حياة الفنان محمد التاجي، الذي وافته المنية أمس عن عمر ناهز 74 عامًا بعد صراع مع المرض.

ونعى أكرم السعدني الفنان الراحل عبر حسابه على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك، وكتب: «اليوم افتقدت صديق عزيز على قلبي».

عملية جراحية

وأوضح أكرم السعدني أن خيري المحلاوي كان أول من علم بالحالة الصحية السيئة لمحمد التاجي عقب العملية الجراحية، قائلاً: «بعد الجراحة دخل الفنان الجميل الطيب الرقيق القلب غرفة العناية المركزة لمدة يومين ومع ذلك الجرح لم يلتئم وظل ينزف، ولم يخبر أحدا سوى صديق عمره خيري، بعدها أسلم الروح وسبقنا إلى دار الحق ألف رحمه ونور عليك يا أطيب الناس».

وتحدث أكرم السعدني عن العلاقة القوية التي جمعت بين الفنان محمد التاجي وخيري المحلاوي، وكتب: «كانت العلاقة بينهما من أمتع وأظرف ما يكون، تقدر تقول توم وجيري النموذج المصري، الاتنين اللي بيشتموا بعض وينتقدوا بعض ويسخروا من بعض ونازلين تأليس على بعض ليل نهار».

صلاة الجنازة

وأعلنت الفنانة نهال عنبر عبر حسابها الرسمي بموقع فيسبوك عن موعد صلاة الجنازة، والمقرر إقامتها اليوم (الإثنين)، بعد صلاة الظهر في مسجد الثورة بشارع صلاح سالم.