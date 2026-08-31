Journalist Akram Al-Saadani revealed the details of the last moments in the life of artist Mohamed Al-Taji, who passed away yesterday at the age of 74 after a battle with illness.



Akram Al-Saadani mourned the late artist through his account on the social media platform Facebook, writing: "Today I lost a dear friend to my heart."



Surgical Operation



Akram Al-Saadani explained that Khairy Al-Mahlawy was the first to learn about Mohamed Al-Taji's poor health condition following the surgical operation, saying: "After the surgery, the beautiful, kind-hearted artist entered the intensive care unit for two days, and despite that, the wound did not heal and continued to bleed. He did not inform anyone except for his lifelong friend Khairy. After that, he departed this world and preceded us to the abode of truth; may a thousand mercies and lights be upon you, O kindest of people."



Akram Al-Saadani spoke about the strong relationship that existed between artist Mohamed Al-Taji and Khairy Al-Mahlawy, writing: "The relationship between them was one of the most enjoyable and amusing; you could say it was the Egyptian version of Tom and Jerry, two who insult each other, criticize each other, and mock each other, constantly teasing one another day and night."



Funeral Prayer



Artist Nahal Anbar announced through her official account on Facebook the time of the funeral prayer, which is scheduled to take place today (Monday), after the noon prayer at Al-Thawra Mosque on Salah Salem Street.