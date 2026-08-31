لا تكمن مشكلة العلاقة بين جمعية النشر والجهات الثقافية في عدد الاجتماعات، ولا في مستوى الترحيب، ولا في إتاحة قنوات للاستماع إلى الملاحظات. فكل ذلك مهم، لكنه لا يصنع شراكة حقيقية إذا بقيت الجمعية خارج الدائرة التي تُعرَّف فيها المشكلة، وتُصمم فيها المبادرة، وتُبنى فيها شروط البرنامج، وتُحدد فيها مؤشرات الأداء، ثم تُقاس على أساسها النتائج.

العلاقة بين جمعية النشر بهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة علاقة قطاعية مباشرة. فالهيئة هي الجهة التي تصمم كثيراً من البرامج والمبادرات المؤثرة في واقع الناشرين؛ معارض الكتاب، برامج الترجمة، المسرعات، التدريب، التحول التقني، واستقطاب الفاعلين في السوق. والجمعية، في المقابل، هي الجهة المهنية الأقرب إلى الناشرين، والأقدر على قراءة أثر تلك البرامج في السوق الحقيقي، بما فيه من كلفة تشغيل، ومخاطر توزيع، وضعف عوائد، وتفاوت بين دور النشر الكبيرة والصغيرة والمتوسطة.

ولهذا، لا ينبغي أن تكون الجمعية بديلاً عن الهيئة، ولا أن تتدخل في اختصاصاتها، لكنها يجب أن تكون شريكاً أساسياً في تصميم مبادرات النشر وبرامجه، وفي قياس أثرها ونتائجها، لا مجرد شريك في الإعلان عنها بعد اكتمالها.

يمر قطاع النشر السعودي بمرحلة حساسة. فعدد من دور النشر يواجه ارتفاعاً في التكاليف، وتراجعاً في القدرة على استرداد كلفة الإنتاج، ومحدودية في منافذ البيع، وضغطاً متزايداً في التوزيع والمخزون والسيولة. وفي المقابل، تُعلن بعض المبادرات بوصفها نجاحاً كمياً؛ عدد مستفيدين، عدد مشاركين، عدد عناوين، عدد جهات، عدد ورش. لكن السؤال الأهم لا يزال مؤجلاً: ماذا تغيّر فعلياً في اقتصاد دار النشر؟ هل زادت المبيعات؟ هل تحسنت جودة التوزيع؟ هل انتقلت التقنية؟ هل توسعت السوق؟ هل بقيت القيمة داخل المملكة؟ هل أصبح الناشر السعودي أكثر قدرة على المنافسة؟

هنا يظهر الفرق بين مؤشر أداء يقيس الأثر، ورقمٍ يملأ التقرير. فنجاح أي برنامج لا يُقاس بمجرد عدد الحاضرين أو الجهات المشاركة، بل بقدرته على تحسين واقع السوق. والقطاع لا يحتاج إلى مبادرات تُنجز على الورق، بل إلى برامج تُختبر في الميدان، وتُراجع بعد التنفيذ، وتُعدل بناءً على نتائج قابلة للقياس.

خذ مثالاً معرض الكتاب.. ليس كافياً أن تظهر الجمعية في إعلان التسجيل، أو أن يُشار إليها كشريك، أو أن يُمنح أعضاؤها خصماً على رسوم المشاركة. هذه أدوار مفيدة، لكنها لا تكفي. الدور الأهم أن تشارك الجمعية قبل ذلك في تصميم معايير المشاركة، وتقدير كلفة الجناح على الناشر، وتحليل أثر موقع المعرض وتوقيته، وقراءة العوائد المتوقعة، ثم قياس النتائج بعد انتهاء المعرض؛ متوسط المبيعات، عدد العقود، أثر الخصم، حجم مشاركة الناشرين السعوديين، فرص التوزيع التي نشأت، والعناوين التي وصلت فعلاً إلى قراء جدد. عندها فقط يصبح معرض الكتاب برنامجاً تنموياً لصناعة النشر، لا مناسبة ناجحة في صور الافتتاح وعدد الزوار.

المشكلة أن الجمعية كثيراً ما توضع في موقع متأخر. تُصمم المبادرة في مكان آخر، وتُحدد شروطها، وتُبنى رسائلها، ثم يُطلب من الجمعية أن تُعلن، وتدعو، وتشرح، وتمتص اعتراضات الناشرين. وبذلك تصبح الجمعية شريكاً في التواصل، لا شريكاً في القرار. تظهر في البيان، وتحمل عبء الإقناع، لكنها لا تملك أثراً حقيقياً في بناء البرنامج أو تعديل مساره.

وهذا يضر الجميع. فالهيئة تخسر عيناً مهنية قادرة على اختبار الفكرة قبل إطلاقها. والجمعية تخسر ثقة أعضائها حين لا يرون أثراً واضحاً لعضويتهم. والناشرون يفقدون الإيمان بوجود قناة مؤسسية مؤثرة تنقل مصالحهم وتدافع عن احتياجاتهم بطريقة منظمة. ومن هنا تتشكل الصورة القلقة؛ جمعية تتحول تدريجياً إلى صندوق شكاوى واقتراحات؛ تستقبل الاعتراضات، تجمع الملاحظات، تنقلها بأدب، ثم تنتظر الرد، من دون أن تكون جزءاً أصيلاً من معالجة أصل المشكلة.

ليست الآراء الفردية كافية لصناعة سياسة عامة. كل ناشر يتحدث من زاوية تجربته وظروفه ومصلحته. أما الجمعية فدورها أن تجمع هذه الأصوات، وتفرزها، وتحوّلها إلى موقف مهني متوازن، يراعي مصلحة الناشر الصغير والمتوسط والكبير، ويربط ذلك بمستهدفات الدولة والهيئة والوزارة. هذا العمل لا يمكن أن يحدث إذا بقيت الجمعية في الهامش، أو إذا لم تُمنح البيانات والوقت والصلاحية المؤسسية للمشاركة في التحليل والتصميم والتقييم.

والأمر نفسه ينطبق على برامج الترجمة والمسرعات والتحول التقني. فالمسرعة، على سبيل المثال، لا ينبغي أن تبقى برنامجاً يستقبل أفكاراً جميلة في العروض النهائية فحسب، بل يمكن أن تصبح أكثر واقعية إذا دخلت جمعية النشر من البداية كشريك يربط رواد الأعمال بدور نشر حقيقية، ويحوّل احتياجات الناشرين إلى تحديات قابلة للاختبار، ويقيس أثر الحلول قبل تضخيمها في التقارير. حينها لا يكون السؤال: كم مشروعاً تخرج من المسرعة؟ بل: كم مشروعاً حل مشكلة فعلية في دار نشر؟ وكم مشروعاً تحول إلى خدمة قابلة للتوسع؟ وكم ناشراً غيّر طريقة عمله نتيجة تجربة مثبتة؟

أما في ملف استقطاب دور النشر الخارجية، فلا يكفي أن يقاس النجاح بعدد دور النشر المستقطبة التي دخلت السوق. هذا قد يبدو جميلاً في التقرير، لكنه لا يكفي لتطوير الصناعة. ينبغي أن يقاس الاستقطاب بمقدار ما ينقله من معرفة، وتقنية، واستثمار، وفرص عمل، وشبكات توزيع، وأسواق جديدة للمحتوى السعودي. أما استقطاب نماذج تقليدية لا تضيف قيمة نوعية، فقد يزيد المنافسة على سوق محدودة بدل أن يوسعها، وقد يضغط على الناشر المحلي بدل أن يرفع كفاءته.

من هنا، يصبح المطلوب واضحاً؛ اعتماد جمعية النشر شريكاً مهنياً دائماً في كل ما يتصل ببرامج ومبادرات قطاع النشر. شريكاً في تعريف المشكلة، لا في تبرير الحل بعد صدوره. شريكاً في بناء مؤشر أداء، لا في تزيين رقم نهائي. شريكاً في قياس الأثر، لا في نشر رابط التسجيل. شريكاً في مراجعة النتائج، لا في استقبال الشكاوى بعد وقوع الضرر.

ولا يعني ذلك إرباك عمل الهيئة أو إبطاء المبادرات. على العكس، إشراك الجمعية من البداية قد يوفر وقتاً وجهداً وكلفة. فهو يكشف الفجوات قبل الإطلاق، ويختبر الفرضيات ميدانياً، ويمنح المبادرات قبولاً أوسع لدى الناشرين، ويجعل التقارير النهائية أكثر صدقاً؛ لأنها لا تكتفي بما تم تنفيذه، بل تسأل عمّا تغيّر فعلياً في السوق.

المسار العملي يبدأ بلجنة دائمة مشتركة بين الهيئة والجمعية، لا تجتمع للمجاملة أو الاستماع العام، بل لمراجعة المبادرات القائمة، وتصميم الجديدة، وتحليل البيانات، وقياس النتائج. ويشمل ذلك تمكين الجمعية من إجراء مشاورات منظمة مع الناشرين، وبناء قاعدة بيانات مهنية عن واقع دور النشر، ومراجعة برامج مثل الترجمة، والمسرعات، ومعارض الكتاب، والاستقطاب الخارجي، وفق مؤشرات أداء تقيس الاستدامة والنمو والقيمة المحلية لا العدد وحده.

إن جمعية النشر لا تطلب امتيازاً خاصاً، بل تطلب أن تمارس دورها الطبيعي بوصفها الممثل المهني للقطاع. ولا يجوز أن تُحمّل مسؤولية إقناع الناشرين بمبادرات لم تشارك في تصميمها، أو معالجة اعتراضات لم تُمنح فرصة مبكرة لتوقعها، أو الدفاع عن برامج لا تملك أدوات قياس أثرها.

الشراكة الحقيقية لا تُقاس بظهور الشعار في الإعلان، بل بالحضور في غرفة القرار. ولا تُثبتها الكلمات في البيانات، بل مشاركة الجمعية في سؤال البداية: ما المشكلة؟ وفي سؤال النهاية: ما الأثر؟


إبراهيم آل سنان
رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية النشر