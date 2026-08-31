The problem in the relationship between the Publishing Association and cultural entities does not lie in the number of meetings, the level of welcome, or the availability of channels to listen to feedback. All of this is important, but it does not create a true partnership if the association remains outside the circle where the problem is defined, the initiative is designed, the program conditions are built, and the performance indicators are set, and then the results are measured based on them.

The relationship between the Publishing Association and the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority is a direct sectoral relationship. The Authority is the entity that designs many of the programs and initiatives that impact the reality of publishers; book fairs, translation programs, accelerators, training, technological transformation, and attracting market players. The association, in turn, is the professional entity closest to publishers and best able to read the impact of those programs in the real market, including operational costs, distribution risks, weak returns, and disparities between large, small, and medium publishing houses.

Therefore, the association should not be a substitute for the Authority, nor should it interfere in its competencies; rather, it must be a key partner in designing publishing initiatives and programs, and in measuring their impact and results, not just a partner in announcing them after their completion.

The Saudi publishing sector is going through a sensitive phase. Several publishing houses are facing rising costs, a decline in the ability to recover production costs, limited sales outlets, and increasing pressure in distribution, inventory, and liquidity. In contrast, some initiatives are announced as quantitative successes; number of beneficiaries, number of participants, number of titles, number of entities, number of workshops. But the most important question remains postponed: What has actually changed in the publishing house economy? Have sales increased? Has the quality of distribution improved? Has technology been transferred? Has the market expanded? Has value remained within the Kingdom? Has the Saudi publisher become more competitive?

Here lies the difference between a performance indicator that measures impact and a number that fills a report. The success of any program is not measured merely by the number of attendees or participating entities, but by its ability to improve the reality of the market. The sector does not need initiatives completed on paper, but rather programs tested in the field, reviewed after implementation, and adjusted based on measurable results.

Take the book fair as an example... It is not enough for the association to appear in the registration announcement, or to be referred to as a partner, or for its members to receive a discount on participation fees. These are useful roles, but they are not sufficient. The most important role is for the association to participate beforehand in designing participation criteria, estimating the cost of the booth for the publisher, analyzing the impact of the fair's location and timing, reading the expected returns, and then measuring the results after the fair ends; average sales, number of contracts, impact of the discount, volume of participation by Saudi publishers, distribution opportunities that arose, and titles that actually reached new readers. Only then does the book fair become a developmental program for the publishing industry, not just a successful event in terms of opening ceremonies and visitor numbers.

The problem is that the association is often placed in a delayed position. The initiative is designed elsewhere, its conditions are set, its messages are built, and then the association is asked to announce, invite, explain, and absorb publishers' objections. Thus, the association becomes a partner in communication, not a partner in decision-making. It appears in the statement, bears the burden of persuasion, but has no real impact on building the program or modifying its course.

This harms everyone. The Authority loses a professional eye capable of testing the idea before its launch. The association loses the trust of its members when they do not see a clear impact of their membership. Publishers lose faith in the existence of an influential institutional channel that conveys their interests and advocates for their needs in an organized manner. From here, a troubling picture forms; an association gradually turning into a complaints and suggestions box; receiving objections, gathering feedback, conveying it politely, and then waiting for a response, without being an integral part of addressing the root problem.

Individual opinions are not enough to create public policy. Each publisher speaks from the perspective of their experience, circumstances, and interests. The role of the association is to gather these voices, filter them, and transform them into a balanced professional stance that considers the interests of small, medium, and large publishers, and connects that with the goals of the state, the Authority, and the ministry. This work cannot happen if the association remains on the margins, or if it is not granted the data, time, and institutional authority to participate in analysis, design, and evaluation.

The same applies to translation programs, accelerators, and technological transformation. The accelerator, for example, should not remain a program that only receives beautiful ideas in final presentations, but can become more realistic if the Publishing Association enters from the beginning as a partner that connects entrepreneurs with real publishing houses, transforms the needs of publishers into testable challenges, and measures the impact of solutions before inflating them in reports. Then the question is not: How many projects come out of the accelerator? But: How many projects solved a real problem in a publishing house? How many projects turned into scalable services? How many publishers changed their way of working as a result of proven experience?

As for attracting foreign publishing houses, it is not enough to measure success by the number of publishing houses attracted to the market. This may look good in the report, but it is not sufficient for developing the industry. Attraction should be measured by the extent to which it brings knowledge, technology, investment, job opportunities, distribution networks, and new markets for Saudi content. Attracting traditional models that do not add qualitative value may increase competition in a limited market instead of expanding it, and may pressure the local publisher instead of enhancing their efficiency.

From here, the requirement becomes clear; to adopt the Publishing Association as a permanent professional partner in everything related to publishing sector programs and initiatives. A partner in defining the problem, not in justifying the solution after it is issued. A partner in building a performance indicator, not in beautifying a final number. A partner in measuring impact, not in publishing a registration link. A partner in reviewing results, not in receiving complaints after damage occurs.

This does not mean disrupting the work of the Authority or slowing down initiatives. On the contrary, involving the association from the beginning may save time, effort, and costs. It reveals gaps before launch, tests hypotheses in the field, grants initiatives broader acceptance among publishers, and makes final reports more truthful; because they do not settle for what has been implemented, but ask what has actually changed in the market.

The practical path begins with a permanent joint committee between the Authority and the association, which does not meet for pleasantries or general listening, but to review existing initiatives, design new ones, analyze data, and measure results. This includes empowering the association to conduct organized consultations with publishers, building a professional database about the reality of publishing houses, and reviewing programs such as translation, accelerators, book fairs, and foreign attraction, according to performance indicators that measure sustainability, growth, and local value, not just quantity.

The Publishing Association does not seek a special privilege, but rather requests to exercise its natural role as the professional representative of the sector. It should not be burdened with the responsibility of convincing publishers of initiatives in which it did not participate in designing, or addressing objections it was not given an early opportunity to anticipate, or defending programs for which it does not have the tools to measure their impact.

True partnership is not measured by the appearance of a logo in an announcement, but by presence in the decision-making room. It is not proven by words in statements, but by the association's participation in the initial question: What is the problem? And in the final question: What is the impact?