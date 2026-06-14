كشف الفنان المصري سعد الصغير تكليف محامٍ في تركيا لاتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد طليقته الراقصة شمس، على خلفية التصريحات الأخيرة التي أدلت بها بشأنه.

هجوم واتهامات

وقال الصغير، في تصريحات صحفية، إنه فوجئ بالهجوم غير المبرر من جانب شمس، كونها أعادت طرح اتهامات سبق أن تحدثت عنها خلال السنوات الماضية، من بينها مزاعم تتعلق بتسببه في إجهاضها، وهو ما نفاه بشكل قاطع.

وأضاف: "الخلافات التي وقعت بيننا تعود إلى سنوات طويلة، وقد وصلت في وقت سابق إلى الجهات المختصة قبل أن يتم إنهاؤها بالصلح"، مشيراً إلى عدم فهمه سبب إصرارها على إعادة إثارة هذه القضايا مجددًا.

وأوضح أنه يفضل التركيز على عمله وحياته الأسرية، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الخلافات لا تشغل اهتمامه في الوقت الحالي، في ظل ارتباطاته الفنية والعائلية.

إعادة التحقيق

وظهرت الراقصة شمس في مقطع فيديو تداولته مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً، تضمن تصريحات لها بشأن تعرضها للخطف والإجهاض القسري قبل سنوات، واتهمت فيه سعد الصغير وآخرين بالتورط في الواقعة، وهي ادعاءات لم يصدر بشأنها حكم قضائي نهائي يثبت صحتها.

وفي السياق ذاته، تقدم محامي شمس ببلاغ إلى جهات التحقيق طالب فيه بإعادة فتح التحقيق في القضية المتعلقة بالواقعة محل النزاع، مطالبًا بإعادة فحص الملف والاستماع إلى أقوال جديدة في القضية، خصوصًا بعد اتهام شمس لرجل الأعمال صبري نخنوخ بأنه هو الذي قام باختطافها بالاتفاق مع سعد الصغير.

وطالب الدفاع الجهات القضائية المختصة بسرعة التحقيق في الواقعة، والتحقق من صحة التسجيلات المتداولة وكشف ملابساتها.