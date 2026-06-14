The Egyptian artist Saad El Soghayar revealed that he has hired a lawyer in Turkey to take legal action against his ex-wife the dancer Shams, following her recent statements about him.

Attack and Accusations

El Soghayar stated in press remarks that he was surprised by the unjustified attack from Shams, as she has rehashed accusations that she had previously mentioned over the years, including claims regarding his alleged role in her miscarriage, which he categorically denied.

He added: "The disagreements between us date back many years and had previously reached the relevant authorities before being resolved amicably," noting that he does not understand why she insists on bringing these issues up again.

He clarified that he prefers to focus on his work and family life, pointing out that these disputes do not occupy his attention at the moment, given his artistic and family commitments.

Reopening the Investigation

Recently, dancer Shams appeared in a video circulated on social media, in which she made statements about being kidnapped and undergoing forced abortion years ago, accusing Saad El Soghayar and others of being involved in the incident, claims for which there has not been a final court ruling confirming their validity.

In this context, Shams' lawyer filed a complaint with the investigative authorities, requesting the reopening of the investigation into the case related to the disputed incident, demanding a re-examination of the file and the hearing of new testimonies in the case, especially after Shams accused businessman Sabry Nakhnoukh of being the one who kidnapped her in collusion with Saad El Soghayar.

The defense urged the relevant judicial authorities to expedite the investigation into the incident, verify the authenticity of the circulated recordings, and uncover the circumstances surrounding them.