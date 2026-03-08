كشف الفنان المصري أحمد تيمور عن تطورات الحالة الصحية لزوجته الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين، معلنًا خروجها من المستشفى بعد خضوعها لعملية جراحية في الأمعاء خلال الفترة الماضية.

حالة مستقرة

وأوضح تيمور عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه في منصة «إنستغرام» أن زوجته تلقت الرعاية الطبية اللازمة بعد الجراحة، مؤكدًا أن حالتها الصحية تحسنت وأصبحت مستقرة، مع استمرار خضوعها للمتابعة الطبية للاطمئنان على تعافيها بشكل كامل.

وأشار إلى أن مي عزالدين تحظى بدعم كبير من أسرتها والمقربين منها، إلى جانب رسائل المحبة والدعاء التي تلقتها من جمهورها، معربًا عن امتنانه لكل من ساندها وتمنى لها الشفاء العاجل.

وعكة مفاجئة

وكانت الفنانة مي عزالدين تعرضت سابقًا لوعكة صحية، وتم نقلها إلى المستشفى بعد تدهور حالتها الصحية، حيث خضعت لعملية جراحية وسلسلة من الفحوصات والإجراءات الطبية للاطمئنان على وضعها الصحي.

وكشف زوجها في منشور عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» حالتها الصحية، مؤكداً أن الأطباء قرروا إجراء تدخل جراحي لها، مضيفاً أن العملية تمت بالفعل وتم نقلها إلى غرفة العناية المركزة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة ومتابعة حالتها.

آخر الأعمال

وكان آخر أعمال مي مسلسل «قلبي ومفتاحه»، الذي شارك فيه آسر ياسين، أشرف عبدالباقي، دياب، أحمد خالد صالح، سماء إبراهيم، وعايدة رياض، وهو من تأليف تامر محسن ومها الوزير وإخراج تامر محسن.