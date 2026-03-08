The Egyptian artist Ahmed Taimour revealed the developments in the health condition of his wife, the Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din, announcing her discharge from the hospital after undergoing intestinal surgery in the past period.

Stable Condition

Taimour explained through the "Story" feature on his Instagram account that his wife received the necessary medical care after the surgery, confirming that her health condition has improved and become stable, while she continues to undergo medical follow-up to ensure her complete recovery.

He noted that Mai Ezz El-Din enjoys significant support from her family and close friends, in addition to the messages of love and prayers she has received from her fans, expressing his gratitude to everyone who supported her and wished her a speedy recovery.

Sudden Illness

The artist Mai Ezz El-Din had previously suffered from a health setback and was taken to the hospital after her condition deteriorated, where she underwent surgery and a series of tests and medical procedures to ensure her health status.

Her husband revealed her health condition in a post on his Facebook account, confirming that the doctors decided to perform a surgical intervention for her, adding that the surgery was indeed carried out and she was transferred to the intensive care unit to receive the necessary medical care and monitor her condition.

Latest Works

Mai's latest work was the series "Qalbi wa Miftahuh," which featured Asser Yassin, Ashraf Abdel Baqi, Diab, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Sama Ibrahim, and Aida Riyad, written by Tamer Mohsen and Maha El-Wazir and directed by Tamer Mohsen.