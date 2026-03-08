كشف الفنان المصري أحمد تيمور عن تطورات الحالة الصحية لزوجته الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين، معلنًا خروجها من المستشفى بعد خضوعها لعملية جراحية في الأمعاء خلال الفترة الماضية.
حالة مستقرة
وأوضح تيمور عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه في منصة «إنستغرام» أن زوجته تلقت الرعاية الطبية اللازمة بعد الجراحة، مؤكدًا أن حالتها الصحية تحسنت وأصبحت مستقرة، مع استمرار خضوعها للمتابعة الطبية للاطمئنان على تعافيها بشكل كامل.
وأشار إلى أن مي عزالدين تحظى بدعم كبير من أسرتها والمقربين منها، إلى جانب رسائل المحبة والدعاء التي تلقتها من جمهورها، معربًا عن امتنانه لكل من ساندها وتمنى لها الشفاء العاجل.
وعكة مفاجئة
وكانت الفنانة مي عزالدين تعرضت سابقًا لوعكة صحية، وتم نقلها إلى المستشفى بعد تدهور حالتها الصحية، حيث خضعت لعملية جراحية وسلسلة من الفحوصات والإجراءات الطبية للاطمئنان على وضعها الصحي.
وكشف زوجها في منشور عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» حالتها الصحية، مؤكداً أن الأطباء قرروا إجراء تدخل جراحي لها، مضيفاً أن العملية تمت بالفعل وتم نقلها إلى غرفة العناية المركزة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة ومتابعة حالتها.
آخر الأعمال
وكان آخر أعمال مي مسلسل «قلبي ومفتاحه»، الذي شارك فيه آسر ياسين، أشرف عبدالباقي، دياب، أحمد خالد صالح، سماء إبراهيم، وعايدة رياض، وهو من تأليف تامر محسن ومها الوزير وإخراج تامر محسن.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Taimour revealed the developments in the health condition of his wife, the Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din, announcing her discharge from the hospital after undergoing intestinal surgery in the past period.
Stable Condition
Taimour explained through the "Story" feature on his Instagram account that his wife received the necessary medical care after the surgery, confirming that her health condition has improved and become stable, while she continues to undergo medical follow-up to ensure her complete recovery.
He noted that Mai Ezz El-Din enjoys significant support from her family and close friends, in addition to the messages of love and prayers she has received from her fans, expressing his gratitude to everyone who supported her and wished her a speedy recovery.
Sudden Illness
The artist Mai Ezz El-Din had previously suffered from a health setback and was taken to the hospital after her condition deteriorated, where she underwent surgery and a series of tests and medical procedures to ensure her health status.
Her husband revealed her health condition in a post on his Facebook account, confirming that the doctors decided to perform a surgical intervention for her, adding that the surgery was indeed carried out and she was transferred to the intensive care unit to receive the necessary medical care and monitor her condition.
Latest Works
Mai's latest work was the series "Qalbi wa Miftahuh," which featured Asser Yassin, Ashraf Abdel Baqi, Diab, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Sama Ibrahim, and Aida Riyad, written by Tamer Mohsen and Maha El-Wazir and directed by Tamer Mohsen.