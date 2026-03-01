أكد الفنان المصري باسم سمرة أن النجم محمد رمضان يتمتع بتعدد لافت في مواهبه الفنية، إذ يجمع بين التمثيل والإنتاج والإخراج والغناء وأداء الاستعراض، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه القدرة أصبحت سمة مميزة لبعض نجوم الجيل الحالي.

موقفه من أغانيه وانتشارها

وأوضح سمرة، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنه رغم تقديره لنجومية رمضان وشعبيته الواسعة، فإنه لا يتابع أغانيه بشكل شخصي، قائلًا: «أنا مش مقتنع بالأغاني بتاعته، مش نمبر ون والحاجات دي، أنا مش ببسط وأنا بسمعها، مش مركز معاها».

الإشادة بـ ويجز

وأعرب باسم سمرة عن إعجابه بمطرب الراب المصري ويجز، مشيدًا بما يقدمه من كلمات تحمل صدقًا ومضامين ذات طابع وطني، مؤكدًا أنه يميل إلى موسيقى الراب ويجد نفسه متفاعلًا مع أسلوب ويجز، نظرًا لوضوح رسائله وجرأته الفنية، معربًا عن تقديره واحترامه لتجربته.

لم أهاجم الفنانين

ومن جانبه، أوضح باسم سمرة أنه لم يقصد مهاجمة أبناء الفنانين، مشيراً إلي أنهم قد يحظون بفرص أسهل بحكم انتمائهم لعائلات فنية، لكنه لا يرى في ذلك مشكلة، بل يحرص عند العمل معهم على تقديم أفضل أداء لإبراز قيمة العمل، مشددًا على أن الصدق مع النفس ضرورة أساسية في مسيرته.

وأشار إلى أنه يتمتع بثقة كبيرة في نفسه دون ادعاء المثالية، مؤكدًا أن المقربين منه يدركون صدقه واحترامه لهم، وأن الأهم بالنسبة له هو حب الجمهور لأعماله وتقديرهم لما يقدمه، وليس بالضرورة معرفة الناس بشخصيته خارج إطار الفن.