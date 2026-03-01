أكد الفنان المصري باسم سمرة أن النجم محمد رمضان يتمتع بتعدد لافت في مواهبه الفنية، إذ يجمع بين التمثيل والإنتاج والإخراج والغناء وأداء الاستعراض، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه القدرة أصبحت سمة مميزة لبعض نجوم الجيل الحالي.
موقفه من أغانيه وانتشارها
وأوضح سمرة، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنه رغم تقديره لنجومية رمضان وشعبيته الواسعة، فإنه لا يتابع أغانيه بشكل شخصي، قائلًا: «أنا مش مقتنع بالأغاني بتاعته، مش نمبر ون والحاجات دي، أنا مش ببسط وأنا بسمعها، مش مركز معاها».
الإشادة بـ ويجز
وأعرب باسم سمرة عن إعجابه بمطرب الراب المصري ويجز، مشيدًا بما يقدمه من كلمات تحمل صدقًا ومضامين ذات طابع وطني، مؤكدًا أنه يميل إلى موسيقى الراب ويجد نفسه متفاعلًا مع أسلوب ويجز، نظرًا لوضوح رسائله وجرأته الفنية، معربًا عن تقديره واحترامه لتجربته.
لم أهاجم الفنانين
ومن جانبه، أوضح باسم سمرة أنه لم يقصد مهاجمة أبناء الفنانين، مشيراً إلي أنهم قد يحظون بفرص أسهل بحكم انتمائهم لعائلات فنية، لكنه لا يرى في ذلك مشكلة، بل يحرص عند العمل معهم على تقديم أفضل أداء لإبراز قيمة العمل، مشددًا على أن الصدق مع النفس ضرورة أساسية في مسيرته.
وأشار إلى أنه يتمتع بثقة كبيرة في نفسه دون ادعاء المثالية، مؤكدًا أن المقربين منه يدركون صدقه واحترامه لهم، وأن الأهم بالنسبة له هو حب الجمهور لأعماله وتقديرهم لما يقدمه، وليس بالضرورة معرفة الناس بشخصيته خارج إطار الفن.
The Egyptian artist Basem Samra confirmed that the star Mohamed Ramadan possesses a remarkable diversity in his artistic talents, as he combines acting, production, directing, singing, and performance, noting that this ability has become a distinctive feature of some stars of the current generation.
His stance on his songs and their popularity
Samra explained, in television statements, that despite his appreciation for Ramadan's stardom and widespread popularity, he does not personally follow his songs, saying: "I'm not convinced by his songs, not number one and those things, I don't enjoy listening to them, I'm not focused on them."
Praise for Wegz
Basem Samra expressed his admiration for the Egyptian rapper Wegz, praising the sincerity and national themes in his lyrics, confirming that he is inclined towards rap music and finds himself engaged with Wegz's style, due to the clarity of his messages and his artistic boldness, expressing his appreciation and respect for his experience.
I did not attack the artists
For his part, Basem Samra clarified that he did not intend to attack the children of artists, pointing out that they may have easier opportunities due to their affiliation with artistic families, but he does not see that as a problem. Instead, he is keen to deliver the best performance when working with them to highlight the value of the work, emphasizing that being honest with oneself is a fundamental necessity in his career.
He noted that he has great confidence in himself without claiming to be perfect, affirming that those close to him recognize his sincerity and respect for them, and that what matters most to him is the audience's love for his works and their appreciation for what he offers, not necessarily people knowing his personality outside the realm of art.