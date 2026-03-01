The Egyptian artist Basem Samra confirmed that the star Mohamed Ramadan possesses a remarkable diversity in his artistic talents, as he combines acting, production, directing, singing, and performance, noting that this ability has become a distinctive feature of some stars of the current generation.

His stance on his songs and their popularity

Samra explained, in television statements, that despite his appreciation for Ramadan's stardom and widespread popularity, he does not personally follow his songs, saying: "I'm not convinced by his songs, not number one and those things, I don't enjoy listening to them, I'm not focused on them."

Praise for Wegz

Basem Samra expressed his admiration for the Egyptian rapper Wegz, praising the sincerity and national themes in his lyrics, confirming that he is inclined towards rap music and finds himself engaged with Wegz's style, due to the clarity of his messages and his artistic boldness, expressing his appreciation and respect for his experience.

I did not attack the artists

For his part, Basem Samra clarified that he did not intend to attack the children of artists, pointing out that they may have easier opportunities due to their affiliation with artistic families, but he does not see that as a problem. Instead, he is keen to deliver the best performance when working with them to highlight the value of the work, emphasizing that being honest with oneself is a fundamental necessity in his career.

He noted that he has great confidence in himself without claiming to be perfect, affirming that those close to him recognize his sincerity and respect for them, and that what matters most to him is the audience's love for his works and their appreciation for what he offers, not necessarily people knowing his personality outside the realm of art.