The Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, today (Thursday), accompanied by his Syrian counterpart Mohammad Yassin Saleh, visited the Syrian National Museum in Damascus during his visit to Syria to attend the opening of the Damascus International Book Fair 2026, where the Kingdom is the guest of honor.

During the visit, the Minister of Culture was accompanied by the advisor at the Royal Court, Mohammad bin Mazid Al-Tuwaijri, the Deputy Minister of Culture, Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez, the Assistant Minister of Culture, Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Tawq, the advisor at the Royal Court, Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Muhaysin, and the General Supervisor of King Abdulaziz Public Library, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Ma'mar.

The Minister of Culture and his Syrian counterpart toured the museum, which houses many rare artifacts distributed across wings that cover prehistoric times, ancient Syrian antiquities, classical, Islamic, traditional arts, and modern art. Among the most notable of these wings is the Arab Islamic section, which includes exhibits from the Umayyad period, including the Qasr al-Hayr al-Gharbi.