زار وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، اليوم (الخميس)، برفقة نظيره السوري محمد ياسين صالح، المتحف الوطني السوري في دمشق، وذلك خلال زيارته سورية لحضور افتتاح معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب 2026 الذي تحلّ فيه المملكة ضيف شرف.

ورافق وزير الثقافة خلال الزيارة المستشار بالديوان الملكي محمد بن مزيد التويجري، ونائب وزير الثقافة حامد بن محمد فايز، ومساعد وزير الثقافة راكان بن إبراهيم الطوق، والمستشار بالديوان الملكي عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن المحيسن، والمشرف العام على مكتبة الملك عبدالعزيز العامة فيصل بن عبدالرحمن بن معمر.

وتجوّل وزير الثقافة ونظيره السوري في المتحف الذي يضم العديد من القطع الأثرية النادرة الموزعة على أجنحةٍ تغطي عصور ما قبل التاريخ، والآثار السورية القديمة، والكلاسيكية، والإسلامية، والفنون التقليدية، والفن الحديث، ومن أبرز تلك الأجنحة القسم العربي الإسلامي الذي يضم معروضات للعهد الأموي، ومنها قصر الحير الغربي.