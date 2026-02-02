غادة عبدالرازق تكشف تعرضها لأذى فني وشخصي وعمرها الحقيقي

The Egyptian artist Ghada Abdel Razek revealed many aspects related to her personal and artistic life, in addition to discussing the reasons for her withdrawal and choice of isolation for years from appearing at artistic events.

Her exposure to artistic and personal harm

Ghada Abdel Razek said in the program "Kalam Nawaa'im" that she chose to distance herself and isolate for five years, but the decisive decisions in her life were made two years ago, after she felt she had been subjected to severe harm.

She explained that this harm was on both the artistic and personal levels, which pushed her to stop and completely rearrange her priorities, emphasizing that she decided to focus on herself and her family, especially her daughter and grandchildren, in addition to paying attention to her artistic work.

Her real age

Abdel Razek admitted her real age, confirming that she is 55 years old, and denied undergoing any cosmetic surgeries, explaining that what she does falls within the natural framework of self-care without exaggeration.

A special message to women

The artist also sent a message to women, emphasizing the importance of maintaining appearance and body as they age, asserting that self-care is not related to age, but rather to attention, health, and awareness.

Hiding weakness behind strength and the impact of fame

In another context, Ghada confirmed that she always presents herself as a strong personality in front of her audience and family, but she hides feelings of sadness and brokenness and sometimes suffers in silence, reaching a point of feeling unable to breathe, yet she faces those moments alone away from their eyes.

She pointed out that fame has affected her innocence and her relationship with her family, which prompted her to reevaluate her life and focus on herself, her family, and her artistic works.