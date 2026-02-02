غادة عبدالرازق تكشف تعرضها لأذى فني وشخصي وعمرها الحقيقي

كشفت الفنانة المصرية غادة عبدالرازق الكثير من الأمور التي تتعلق بحياتها الشخصية والفنية، بجانب الحديث عن أسباب ابتعادها واختيارها العزلة لسنوات عن الظهور في المناسبات الفنية.

تعرضها لأذى فني وشخصي

وقالت غادة عبد الرازق في برنامج «كلام نواعم»، إنها اختارت الابتعاد والعزلة منذ خمس سنوات، إلا أن القرارات المصيرية في حياتها اتخذتها قبل عامين، بعدما شعرت بتعرضها لأذى شديد.

وأوضحت أن هذا الأذى كان على المستويين الفني والشخصي، ما دفعها إلى التوقف وإعادة ترتيب حساباتها بالكامل، مؤكدة أنها قررت التركيز على نفسها وعائلتها، خصوصا ابنتها وأحفادها، إلى جانب الاهتمام بعملها الفني.

عمرها الحقيقي

واعترفت عبد الرازق عن عمرها الحقيقي، مؤكدة أنها تبلغ 55 عامًا، ونفت خضوعها لأي عمليات تجميل، موضحة أن ما تقوم به يندرج ضمن الإطار الطبيعي للعناية بالنفس دون مبالغة.

رسالة خاصة للنساء

كما وجهت الفنانة رسالة إلى السيدات شددت فيها على أهمية الحفاظ على الشكل والجسم مع التقدم في السن، مؤكدة أن العناية بالنفس لا ترتبط بالعمر، بل بالاهتمام والصحة والوعي.

إخفاء الضعف وراء القوة وتأثير الشهرة

وفي سياف آخر، أكدت غادة أنها تظهر دائمًا كشخصية قوية أمام جمهورها وعائلتها، لكنها تخفي مشاعر الحزن والانكسار وتعاني أحيانًا بصمت ويصل الأمر إلى شعور بعدم القدرة على التنفس لكنها تواجه تلك اللحظات بمفردها بعيدًا عن أعينهم.

وأشارت إلى أن الشهرة أثرت على براءتها وعلاقتها بعائلتها، ما دفعها لإعادة تقييم حياتها والتركيز على نفسها وعائلتها وأعمالها الفنية.