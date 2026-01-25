طمأنت الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان جمهورها على حالتها الصحية، نافية ما تردد من شائعات حول تدهور وضعها بعد إصابتها بالعصب السابع، ومؤكدة أنها تمارس حياتها بشكل طبيعي.

تطورات حالتها الصحية

وأوضحت لقاء خلال فيديو نشرته عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك» أنها تتعامل مع المرض بهدوء وإيمان، معتبرة ما تمر به ابتلاءً يحمل في طياته دروسًا ورسائل إيجابية.

الإعاقة الجسدية لا تعيق النجاح

وأكدت أن تأثير الإصابة يقتصر على المظهر الخارجي فقط، مشيرة إلى أن الإعاقات الجسدية لا تمنع أصحابها من العيش بقوة ونجاح وكرامة، طالما لم تتحول إلى عائق نفسي أو فكري.

دعوة لتقبل الذات

واختتمت حديثها برسالة دعم لكل من يمر بظروف صحية مشابهة، شددت فيها على أن الوعي والأمل وتقبل الذات هي مصادر القوة الحقيقية للإنسان، وليس الشكل أو المظهر الخارجي.

تفاصيل وعكتها الصحية

وكانت لقاء سويدان قد كشفت سابقاً إصابتها بالعصب السابع، وذلك من خلال مقطع فيديو نال اهتماماً كبيراً من الجمهور، مشيرة إلى أن الضغوط النفسية المستمرة والتوتر لفترات طويلة وكبت المشاعر كانت السبب الرئيسي في ذلك، مؤكدة أن الأزمات شملت أيضًا خيبات أمل وحملات تشويه من أصدقاء مقربين.