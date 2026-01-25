The Egyptian artist Leqa Souidan reassured her audience about her health condition, denying the rumors about the deterioration of her situation after suffering from the seventh nerve, and confirming that she is living her life normally.

Developments in her health condition

Leqa explained in a video she posted on her Facebook account that she is dealing with the illness calmly and with faith, considering what she is going through as a test that carries within it lessons and positive messages.

Physical disability does not hinder success

She emphasized that the impact of the injury is limited to her external appearance only, pointing out that physical disabilities do not prevent their owners from living with strength, success, and dignity, as long as they do not turn into a psychological or intellectual barrier.

A call for self-acceptance

She concluded her talk with a message of support for anyone going through similar health conditions, stressing that awareness, hope, and self-acceptance are the true sources of strength for a person, not their shape or external appearance.

Details of her health crisis

Leqa Souidan had previously revealed her suffering from the seventh nerve through a video that garnered significant attention from the audience, indicating that continuous psychological pressures, prolonged stress, and suppressed emotions were the main reasons for this, confirming that the crises also included disappointments and smear campaigns from close friends.