The Lebanese artist Maya Diab confirmed her concern for the health condition of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, following the recent health setback she experienced, explaining that she reached out to several of her close acquaintances to check on her.

Sherine's Health Condition

Maya Diab indicated, in television statements, that Sherine Abdel Wahab is continuing to recover and gradually regain her energy, with support from her close friends, after the recent health issue she faced, wishing her a speedy recovery and a return to her audience in full health and safety.

Her Stance on Criticism

In another context, Maya Diab confirmed that she is not affected by the criticisms directed at her, noting that she does not feel disturbed by them, as those close to her understand her true nature well.

The Egyptian Audience in Her Heart

Diab also emphasized that the Egyptian audience has never been among her critics, affirming Egypt's special place in her heart, and that her love for it is constant and unchanging.

Maya's Response to Calls for Her Exclusion from Egypt

In another context, Maya Diab commented on the calls to prevent her from entering Egypt, following her defense of the Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny, confirming that she pays no attention to these demands and is confident in the correctness of her position, having committed no wrongdoing.

Appreciation and Love for the Egyptian Audience

During her appearance on the program "ET بالعربي," Maya Diab expressed her great appreciation for the Egyptian audience, confirming that the Egyptian people respect her supportive stance for her friend, and expressing her love for them, without wishing to delve into additional details.