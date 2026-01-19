أكدت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا دياب حرصها على الاطمئنان على الحالة الصحية للفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، بعد الوعكة الصحية التي تعرضت لها أخيراً، موضحة أنها تواصلت مع عدد من المقربين منها للاطمئنان عليها.
الحالة الصحية لشيرين
وأشارت مايا دياب، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، إلى أن شيرين عبدالوهاب تواصل التعافي واستعادة نشاطها تدريجياً، وسط دعم من أصدقائها المقربين، بعد الوعكة الصحية التي تعرضت لها أخيراً، متمنية لها الشفاء العاجل والعودة إلى جمهورها بكامل صحتها وسلامتها.
موقفها من الانتقادات
وفي سياق آخر، أكدت مايا دياب أنها لا تتأثر بالانتقادات التي توجه إليها، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تشعر بالانزعاج منها، لأن المقربين منها يدركون حقيقتها جيداً.
الجمهور المصري في القلب
كما شددت دياب على أن الجمهور المصري لم يكن يوماً ضمن منتقديها، مؤكدة مكانة مصر الخاصة في قلبها، وأن محبتها لها دائمة ولا تتغير.
رد مايا على دعوات منعها من دخول مصر
في سياق آخر، علقت مايا دياب على الدعوات التي طالبت بمنعها من دخول مصر، عقب دفاعها عن الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني، مؤكدة أنها لا تعير هذه المطالب أي اهتمام، وأنها على يقين بصحة موقفها ولم ترتكب أي خطأ.
تقدير ومحبة للجمهور المصري
وخلال لقاء لها في برنامج «ET بالعربي»، أبدت مايا دياب تقديرها الكبير للجمهور المصري، مؤكدة أن الشعب المصري يحترم موقفها الداعم لصديقتها، ومعبّرة عن محبتها له، دون رغبة في الخوض في تفاصيل إضافية.
The Lebanese artist Maya Diab confirmed her concern for the health condition of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, following the recent health setback she experienced, explaining that she reached out to several of her close acquaintances to check on her.
Sherine's Health Condition
Maya Diab indicated, in television statements, that Sherine Abdel Wahab is continuing to recover and gradually regain her energy, with support from her close friends, after the recent health issue she faced, wishing her a speedy recovery and a return to her audience in full health and safety.
Her Stance on Criticism
In another context, Maya Diab confirmed that she is not affected by the criticisms directed at her, noting that she does not feel disturbed by them, as those close to her understand her true nature well.
The Egyptian Audience in Her Heart
Diab also emphasized that the Egyptian audience has never been among her critics, affirming Egypt's special place in her heart, and that her love for it is constant and unchanging.
Maya's Response to Calls for Her Exclusion from Egypt
In another context, Maya Diab commented on the calls to prevent her from entering Egypt, following her defense of the Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny, confirming that she pays no attention to these demands and is confident in the correctness of her position, having committed no wrongdoing.
Appreciation and Love for the Egyptian Audience
During her appearance on the program "ET بالعربي," Maya Diab expressed her great appreciation for the Egyptian audience, confirming that the Egyptian people respect her supportive stance for her friend, and expressing her love for them, without wishing to delve into additional details.