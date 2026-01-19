أكدت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا دياب حرصها على الاطمئنان على الحالة الصحية للفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، بعد الوعكة الصحية التي تعرضت لها أخيراً، موضحة أنها تواصلت مع عدد من المقربين منها للاطمئنان عليها.

الحالة الصحية لشيرين

وأشارت مايا دياب، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، إلى أن شيرين عبدالوهاب تواصل التعافي واستعادة نشاطها تدريجياً، وسط دعم من أصدقائها المقربين، بعد الوعكة الصحية التي تعرضت لها أخيراً، متمنية لها الشفاء العاجل والعودة إلى جمهورها بكامل صحتها وسلامتها.

موقفها من الانتقادات

وفي سياق آخر، أكدت مايا دياب أنها لا تتأثر بالانتقادات التي توجه إليها، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تشعر بالانزعاج منها، لأن المقربين منها يدركون حقيقتها جيداً.

الجمهور المصري في القلب

كما شددت دياب على أن الجمهور المصري لم يكن يوماً ضمن منتقديها، مؤكدة مكانة مصر الخاصة في قلبها، وأن محبتها لها دائمة ولا تتغير.

رد مايا على دعوات منعها من دخول مصر

في سياق آخر، علقت مايا دياب على الدعوات التي طالبت بمنعها من دخول مصر، عقب دفاعها عن الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني، مؤكدة أنها لا تعير هذه المطالب أي اهتمام، وأنها على يقين بصحة موقفها ولم ترتكب أي خطأ.

تقدير ومحبة للجمهور المصري

وخلال لقاء لها في برنامج «ET بالعربي»، أبدت مايا دياب تقديرها الكبير للجمهور المصري، مؤكدة أن الشعب المصري يحترم موقفها الداعم لصديقتها، ومعبّرة عن محبتها له، دون رغبة في الخوض في تفاصيل إضافية.