Egyptian director Mohamed Diab apologized to Egyptian artist Hisham Magdy, following a previous statement he made that sparked controversy, after he described him as not having achieved success in his career before his famous series "Hard Work," confirming that the relationship between him and Magdy is a strong brotherly friendship.

Unfortunate Joke

In a video clip he posted on his personal account on the "Facebook" platform, Diab clarified that what he said was an attempt to express himself in a humorous way, but he realized that this approach was not appropriate.

Strong Relationship

He said: "Hisham and I are brothers; we share a strong bond, and we sometimes joke in a trivial manner, but in a failed attempt to be funny, I said that in front of the camera, which upset people. When I reflected on the matter, I wondered how I could make such a statement in front of the audience?"

Star for 15 Years

Diab added that at the same time, he felt relieved that Hisham enjoys such love from the audience, affirming that Hisham is a wonderful actor and person, and that the joke does not reflect the truth, as he has been a star for 15 years.

Beginning of the Crisis

The story began when Mohamed Diab's statements recently sparked widespread controversy on social media, after he jokingly said in television statements: "Hisham Magdy did not have a presence before the series Hard Work, and Khaled Diab, my brother who raised him, was below," which led the audience to criticize him.