قدم المخرج المصري محمد دياب اعتذاره للفنان المصري هشام ماجد، على خلفية تصريح سابق له أثار جدلاً، بعدما وصفه بأنه لم يحقق نجاحاً في مشواره قبل مسلسله الشهير «أشغال شاقة»، مؤكداً أن العلاقة التي تجمعه بماجد علاقة صداقة أخوية قوية.

مزاح غير موفق

وفي مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «فيسبوك»، أوضح دياب أن ما صدر عنه كان محاولة للتعبير بأسلوب فكاهي، لكنه أدرك أن هذا الأسلوب لم يكن ملائماً.

علاقة قوية

وقال: «أنا وهشام إخوة، تربطنا علاقة قوية، ونمارس المزاح أحياناً بطريقة مبتذلة، لكنني في محاولة فاشلة لأكون كوميدياً قلت ذلك أمام الكاميرا، فاستاء الناس، وعندما تأملت في الأمر، تساءلت كيف لي أن أطلق مثل هذا التعبير أمام الجمهور؟».

نجم منذ 15 عاماً

وأضاف دياب أنه في الوقت ذاته شعر بالارتياح لأن هشام يحظى بهذا الحب من الجمهور، مؤكداً أن هشام ممثل وإنسان رائع، وأن المزاح لا يعكس الحقيقة، فهو نجم منذ 15 عاماً.

بداية الأزمة

بدأت القصة عندما أثارت تصريحات محمد دياب جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً، بعد أن قال مازحاً في تصريحات تلفزيونية: «هشام ماجد لم يكن له حضور قبل مسلسل أشغال شاقة، وخالد دياب أخي الذي رفعه كان تحت»، ما دفع الجمهور لانتقاده.