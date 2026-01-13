تداولت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية أنباء بشأن وفاة الكاتب والإعلامي المصري إبراهيم عيسى، قبل أن ينفي مصدر مقرّب هذه الشائعات، مؤكدًا أنها غير صحيحة ولا تمتّ للواقع بصلة.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام مصرية بأن عيسى يتمتع بحالة صحية جيدة، ويتواجد حاليًا في منزله ووسط أسرته، ولفتت إلى أن هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تُثار فيها شائعات حوله، خصوصاً بعد الجدل الذي صاحب عرض فيلم «الملحد»، المأخوذ عن روايته.

العائلة تُفضّل الصمت

وتداول عدد من مستخدمي منصات التواصل أخبارًا غير صحيحة تزعم تعرّض إبراهيم عيسى لوعكة صحية شديدة أودت بحياته، وهو ما نفاه مصدر مقرب جملةً وتفصيلًا. وأكد أن العائلة فضّلت التزام الصمت، وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات المغرضة المتداولة.

ويُعدّ إبراهيم عيسى من أبرز الأسماء الصحفية في مصر، إذ وُلد عام 1965، وترأس تحرير عدد من الصحف المصرية الخاصة والمستقلة، وسبق أن قدّم عددًا من البرامج التلفزيونية. ويُعرف بأسلوبه الصحفي الساخر والجريء، ونال جائزة جبران تويني عام 2008، وهو مؤلف فيلم «الملحد» الذي أثار جدلًا واسعًا لتناوله قضايا التطرف الديني والإلحاد.