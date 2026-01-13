Social media platforms have circulated news in recent hours regarding the death of Egyptian writer and journalist Ibrahim Eissa, before a close source denied these rumors, confirming that they are untrue and have no basis in reality.

Egyptian media reported that Eissa is in good health, currently at home with his family, noting that this is not the first time rumors about him have surfaced, especially following the controversy surrounding the release of the film "The Atheist," based on his novel.

The Family Prefers Silence

A number of social media users circulated false news claiming that Ibrahim Eissa had suffered a severe health crisis that led to his death, which a close source categorically denied. The source confirmed that the family preferred to remain silent and not to be swayed by the malicious rumors being circulated.

Ibrahim Eissa is considered one of the most prominent journalistic figures in Egypt, having been born in 1965. He has served as the editor-in-chief of several private and independent Egyptian newspapers and has previously hosted a number of television programs. He is known for his sarcastic and bold journalistic style and won the Gibran Tueni Award in 2008. He is the author of the film "The Atheist," which sparked widespread controversy for addressing issues of religious extremism and atheism.