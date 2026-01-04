The Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe faced an embarrassing situation during her recent concert in Lebanon for the New Year's celebrations, with a full audience present.

Temporary Pause

Haifa temporarily paused the concert on stage to cut her dress with the help of her fashion designer in front of the audience, so it wouldn't hinder her movements on stage.

Controversy on Social Media

This gesture from Haifa Wehbe sparked widespread controversy among social media users due to the unconventional way the dress was cut before her signature dance performance.

A Special Concert

Haifa Wehbe previously celebrated New Year's Eve in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday, where she performed songs from her new album "Mega Haifa 2" for the first time after its release a few days earlier.

New Album

Haifa expressed her wishes for her audience during the concert, hoping they would have a new year filled with goodness and health, saying: "Inshallah, this year will be full of goodness and health, the two most important things that make life sweeter."