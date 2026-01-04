تعرضت المطربة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي لموقف محرج خلال حفلها الأخير في لبنان بمناسبة احتفالات رأس السنة، وسط حضور كامل العدد من الجمهور.
توقف مؤقت
أوقفت هيفاء الحفل مؤقتاً على المسرح لتقص فستانها بمساعدة مصمم الأزياء الخاص بها أمام الجمهور، حتى لا يعيق حركتها على المسرح.
جدل بمواقع التواصل
أثارت تلك اللفتة من هيفاء وهبي جدلاً واسعاً بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بسبب الطريقة غير المألوفة التي تمت بها عملية قص الفستان قبل أداء رقصتها المميزة.
حفل مميز
أحيت هيفاء وهبي سابقاً حفل ليلة رأس السنة في أبو ظبي، يوم الأربعاء الماضي، وقدمت خلاله أغاني ألبومها الجديد «ميجا هيفا 2» للمرة الأولى بعد طرحه قبل أيام.
ألبوم جديد
وقالت هيفاء على هامش حفلها لجمهورها متمنية لهم عاماً جديداً مليئاً بالخير والصحة، قائلة: «إن شاء الله تكون سنة كلها خير وصحة، أهم شغلتين بيخلوا الحياة أحلى».
The Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe faced an embarrassing situation during her recent concert in Lebanon for the New Year's celebrations, with a full audience present.
Temporary Pause
Haifa temporarily paused the concert on stage to cut her dress with the help of her fashion designer in front of the audience, so it wouldn't hinder her movements on stage.
Controversy on Social Media
This gesture from Haifa Wehbe sparked widespread controversy among social media users due to the unconventional way the dress was cut before her signature dance performance.
A Special Concert
Haifa Wehbe previously celebrated New Year's Eve in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday, where she performed songs from her new album "Mega Haifa 2" for the first time after its release a few days earlier.
New Album
Haifa expressed her wishes for her audience during the concert, hoping they would have a new year filled with goodness and health, saying: "Inshallah, this year will be full of goodness and health, the two most important things that make life sweeter."