تعرضت المطربة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي لموقف محرج خلال حفلها الأخير في لبنان بمناسبة احتفالات رأس السنة، وسط حضور كامل العدد من الجمهور.

توقف مؤقت

أوقفت هيفاء الحفل مؤقتاً على المسرح لتقص فستانها بمساعدة مصمم الأزياء الخاص بها أمام الجمهور، حتى لا يعيق حركتها على المسرح.

جدل بمواقع التواصل

أثارت تلك اللفتة من هيفاء وهبي جدلاً واسعاً بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بسبب الطريقة غير المألوفة التي تمت بها عملية قص الفستان قبل أداء رقصتها المميزة.

حفل مميز

أحيت هيفاء وهبي سابقاً حفل ليلة رأس السنة في أبو ظبي، يوم الأربعاء الماضي، وقدمت خلاله أغاني ألبومها الجديد «ميجا هيفا 2» للمرة الأولى بعد طرحه قبل أيام.

ألبوم جديد

وقالت هيفاء على هامش حفلها لجمهورها متمنية لهم عاماً جديداً مليئاً بالخير والصحة، قائلة: «إن شاء الله تكون سنة كلها خير وصحة، أهم شغلتين بيخلوا الحياة أحلى».