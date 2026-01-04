Festival singer Hamo Bika responded to the criticisms that accused him of destroying a generation of youth, revealing his desire to enter the field of acting, in his first appearance after being released from prison following accusations of possessing a white weapon.

Double Standards

Hamo Bika expressed his frustration during a live broadcast on his official Facebook page regarding the double standards some people have towards artists, saying: "People say we are low-class, and as soon as they see an artist, they rush to take a picture with them."

Response to Accusations

Regarding the accusation of destroying an entire generation of youth, Hamo Bika confirmed that criticism often focuses on his songs or appearance, commenting: "We are from good families, and the clothes we wear are something many people can't afford."

Admission of Regret

Bika admitted his regret for not learning to read and write, directing a message to the youth about the importance of education, considering that those who hold a degree should appreciate the blessing of learning.

Desire to Act

Bika indicated that he wishes to experience acting and achieve a leading role, emphasizing the need to give opportunities to new faces instead of relying on old actors, commenting: "I want to act, but I don't see any director or producer."