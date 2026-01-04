رد مطرب المهرجانات حمو بيكا على الانتقادات التي اتهمته بتدمير جيل الشباب، كاشفاً عن رغبته في دخوله مجال التمثيل،في أول ظهور له بعد خروجه من السجن على خلفية اتهامه بحيازة سلاح أبيض.
ازدواجية المعايير
وأعرب حمو بيكا في بث مباشر بصفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، عن استيائه من ازدواجية المعايير لدى البعض تجاه الفنانين، قائلاً: «الناس بتقول علينا سرسجية، وأول ما تشوف فنان بتجري تتصور معاه».
رد على الاتهامات
وبشأن اتهامه بتدمير جيل كامل من الشباب، أكد حمو بيكا أن النقد غالباً ما يتركز على أغانيه أو مظهره، معلقاً: «إحنا ولاد ناس واللبس اللي بنلبسه ناس كتير متعرفش تجيبه».
اعتراف بالندم
واعترف بيكا بندمه على عدم تعلمه القراءة والكتابة، موجّهاً رسالة للشباب بأهمية التعليم، معتبراً أن من يمتلك شهادة يجب أن يقدّر نعمة التعلم.
رغبة في التمثيل
وأشار بيكا إلى أنه يرغب في خوض تجربة التمثيل وتحقيق بطولة فنية، مشدداً على ضرورة منح الفرصة لوجوه جديدة بدلاً من الاعتماد على الممثلين القدامى، معلقاً: «نفسي أمثل بس مش شايف ولا مخرج ولا منتج».
Festival singer Hamo Bika responded to the criticisms that accused him of destroying a generation of youth, revealing his desire to enter the field of acting, in his first appearance after being released from prison following accusations of possessing a white weapon.
Double Standards
Hamo Bika expressed his frustration during a live broadcast on his official Facebook page regarding the double standards some people have towards artists, saying: "People say we are low-class, and as soon as they see an artist, they rush to take a picture with them."
Response to Accusations
Regarding the accusation of destroying an entire generation of youth, Hamo Bika confirmed that criticism often focuses on his songs or appearance, commenting: "We are from good families, and the clothes we wear are something many people can't afford."
Admission of Regret
Bika admitted his regret for not learning to read and write, directing a message to the youth about the importance of education, considering that those who hold a degree should appreciate the blessing of learning.
Desire to Act
Bika indicated that he wishes to experience acting and achieve a leading role, emphasizing the need to give opportunities to new faces instead of relying on old actors, commenting: "I want to act, but I don't see any director or producer."