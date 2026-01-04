رد مطرب المهرجانات حمو بيكا على الانتقادات التي اتهمته بتدمير جيل الشباب، كاشفاً عن رغبته في دخوله مجال التمثيل،في أول ظهور له بعد خروجه من السجن على خلفية اتهامه بحيازة سلاح أبيض.

ازدواجية المعايير

وأعرب حمو بيكا في بث مباشر بصفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، عن استيائه من ازدواجية المعايير لدى البعض تجاه الفنانين، قائلاً: «الناس بتقول علينا سرسجية، وأول ما تشوف فنان بتجري تتصور معاه».

رد على الاتهامات

وبشأن اتهامه بتدمير جيل كامل من الشباب، أكد حمو بيكا أن النقد غالباً ما يتركز على أغانيه أو مظهره، معلقاً: «إحنا ولاد ناس واللبس اللي بنلبسه ناس كتير متعرفش تجيبه».

اعتراف بالندم

واعترف بيكا بندمه على عدم تعلمه القراءة والكتابة، موجّهاً رسالة للشباب بأهمية التعليم، معتبراً أن من يمتلك شهادة يجب أن يقدّر نعمة التعلم.

رغبة في التمثيل

وأشار بيكا إلى أنه يرغب في خوض تجربة التمثيل وتحقيق بطولة فنية، مشدداً على ضرورة منح الفرصة لوجوه جديدة بدلاً من الاعتماد على الممثلين القدامى، معلقاً: «نفسي أمثل بس مش شايف ولا مخرج ولا منتج».