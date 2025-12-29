رد الفنان المصري محمد إمام على الجدل المثار حول تصريحات نسبت إليه سابقاً بشأن الأعلي في الأجور، مؤكداً أنها غير دقيقة ولم تصدر عنه.
عادل إمام ما زال الأعلى أجراً
وأوضح محمد إمام، في منشور عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «فيسبوك»، أن الزعيم عادل إمام لا يزال الأعلى أجراً في الوطن العربي، مشدداً على أن هذا الرقم لا يمكن لأي فنان الاقتراب منه.
وأشار إلى أن الساحة الفنية تضم نجوماً كباراً في السينما يحققون إيرادات ضخمة، إلى جانب نجوم متألقين في الدراما التلفزيونية يتقاضون أجوراً مرتفعة.
محمد إمام بين نجوم جيله
وأضاف محمد إمام أنه يعد من بين الأعلى أجراً ضمن جيله، معرباً عن تقديره واحترامه لجميع زملائه، ومؤكداً أن ما نشر كان على سبيل المزاح دون نية لإثارة الجدل.
عادل إمام.
جدل تصريحات أحمد العوضي
الفنان أحمد العوضي أثار جدلاً واسعاً خلال الفترة الماضية، بعد تصريحاته، التي أشار فيها إلى أنه الأعلى أجراً والأكثر مبيعاً في مصر، وهو ما أدى إلى انقسام الجمهور والوسط الفني بين مؤيد ومعارض.
وانقسمت الآراء حول حديث العوضي، إذ اتهمه بعض النقاد والجمهور بالغرور والتكبر، فيما دافع آخرون عنه معتبرين أن ما قاله يعكس نجاحه ومجهوده في العمل الفني.
أعمال محمد إمام في رمضان 2026
وعلى جانب آخر، يقدم محمد إمام في موسم دراما رمضان المقبل 2026، مسلسل «الكينج»، الذي يجمع بجانبه كلاً من حنان مطاوع، ميرنا جميل، وكمال أبو رية وآخرين، والعمل من تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل، وإنتاج عبدالله أبو الفتوح.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam responds to the controversy surrounding statements attributed to him earlier regarding the highest salaries, confirming that they are inaccurate and did not come from him.
Adel Imam is still the highest-paid
Mohamed Imam clarified in a post on his personal account on the "Facebook" platform that the leader Adel Imam is still the highest-paid in the Arab world, emphasizing that this figure is unattainable for any artist.
He pointed out that the artistic scene includes major stars in cinema who achieve massive revenues, alongside brilliant stars in television drama who earn high salaries.
Mohamed Imam among the stars of his generation
Mohamed Imam added that he is considered among the highest-paid in his generation, expressing his appreciation and respect for all his colleagues, and confirming that what was published was meant as a joke without any intention to stir controversy.
عادل إمام.
The controversy over Ahmed El Awdy's statements
The artist Ahmed El Awdy sparked widespread controversy recently after his statements, in which he claimed to be the highest-paid and best-selling in Egypt, leading to a division among the audience and the artistic community between supporters and opponents.
Opinions were divided regarding El Awdy's remarks, with some critics and audience members accusing him of arrogance and pride, while others defended him, considering that what he said reflects his success and efforts in the artistic field.
Mohamed Imam's works in Ramadan 2026
On another note, Mohamed Imam will present in the upcoming Ramadan drama season of 2026 the series "The King," which features alongside him Hanan Motawaa, Mirna Jamil, Kamal Abu Riya, and others. The work is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab, directed by Sherine Adel, and produced by Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh.