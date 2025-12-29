The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam responds to the controversy surrounding statements attributed to him earlier regarding the highest salaries, confirming that they are inaccurate and did not come from him.

Adel Imam is still the highest-paid

Mohamed Imam clarified in a post on his personal account on the "Facebook" platform that the leader Adel Imam is still the highest-paid in the Arab world, emphasizing that this figure is unattainable for any artist.

He pointed out that the artistic scene includes major stars in cinema who achieve massive revenues, alongside brilliant stars in television drama who earn high salaries.

Mohamed Imam among the stars of his generation

Mohamed Imam added that he is considered among the highest-paid in his generation, expressing his appreciation and respect for all his colleagues, and confirming that what was published was meant as a joke without any intention to stir controversy.

The controversy over Ahmed El Awdy's statements

The artist Ahmed El Awdy sparked widespread controversy recently after his statements, in which he claimed to be the highest-paid and best-selling in Egypt, leading to a division among the audience and the artistic community between supporters and opponents.

Opinions were divided regarding El Awdy's remarks, with some critics and audience members accusing him of arrogance and pride, while others defended him, considering that what he said reflects his success and efforts in the artistic field.

Mohamed Imam's works in Ramadan 2026

On another note, Mohamed Imam will present in the upcoming Ramadan drama season of 2026 the series "The King," which features alongside him Hanan Motawaa, Mirna Jamil, Kamal Abu Riya, and others. The work is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab, directed by Sherine Adel, and produced by Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh.