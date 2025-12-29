رد الفنان المصري محمد إمام على الجدل المثار حول تصريحات نسبت إليه سابقاً بشأن الأعلي في الأجور، مؤكداً أنها غير دقيقة ولم تصدر عنه.

عادل إمام ما زال الأعلى أجراً

وأوضح محمد إمام، في منشور عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «فيسبوك»، أن الزعيم عادل إمام لا يزال الأعلى أجراً في الوطن العربي، مشدداً على أن هذا الرقم لا يمكن لأي فنان الاقتراب منه.

وأشار إلى أن الساحة الفنية تضم نجوماً كباراً في السينما يحققون إيرادات ضخمة، إلى جانب نجوم متألقين في الدراما التلفزيونية يتقاضون أجوراً مرتفعة.

محمد إمام بين نجوم جيله

وأضاف محمد إمام أنه يعد من بين الأعلى أجراً ضمن جيله، معرباً عن تقديره واحترامه لجميع زملائه، ومؤكداً أن ما نشر كان على سبيل المزاح دون نية لإثارة الجدل.

عادل إمام.

عادل إمام.

جدل تصريحات أحمد العوضي

الفنان أحمد العوضي أثار جدلاً واسعاً خلال الفترة الماضية، بعد تصريحاته، التي أشار فيها إلى أنه الأعلى أجراً والأكثر مبيعاً في مصر، وهو ما أدى إلى انقسام الجمهور والوسط الفني بين مؤيد ومعارض.

وانقسمت الآراء حول حديث العوضي، إذ اتهمه بعض النقاد والجمهور بالغرور والتكبر، فيما دافع آخرون عنه معتبرين أن ما قاله يعكس نجاحه ومجهوده في العمل الفني.

أعمال محمد إمام في رمضان 2026

وعلى جانب آخر، يقدم محمد إمام في موسم دراما رمضان المقبل 2026، مسلسل «الكينج»، الذي يجمع بجانبه كلاً من حنان مطاوع، ميرنا جميل، وكمال أبو رية وآخرين، والعمل من تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل، وإنتاج عبدالله أبو الفتوح.