تشارك جمعية أدبي جازان في البرنامج الإثرائي ليالي المكتبات، الذي يقام في بيت الثقافة بجازان.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي لجمعية أدبي جازان محمد حسن الرياني بأن جمعية أدبي جازان تشارك بعدد من الإصدارات الشعرية والسردية والتاريخية والنقدية لعدد من أهم أدباء جازان في المملكة.

وأشار الرياني إلى أن هذه المشاركة تأتي لدعم الحركة الثقافية وتعريف الجمهور بالدور الرائد لأدبي جازان في نشر الثقافة على مدى يزيد عن نصف قرن في الطباعة والنشر.

وقال الرياني إن جمعية أدبي جازان تشارك بركن في بيت الثقافة على مدى 3 أيام؛ لتعريف الزوار بأهمية المكتبات ودورها التثقيفي وأهميتها، والتعريف برموز الكتابة سواءً داخل المنطقة أو خارجها.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة ضمن دور الجمعية لتحقيق رؤية هذا الوطن لإثراء المشهد الثقافي.