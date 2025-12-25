The Jazan Literary Association participates in the enrichment program "Library Nights," which is held at the House of Culture in Jazan.

The official spokesperson for the Jazan Literary Association, Mohammed Hassan Al-Riyani, stated that the association is participating with a number of poetic, narrative, historical, and critical publications from some of the most important writers in Jazan in the Kingdom.

Al-Riyani pointed out that this participation comes to support the cultural movement and to inform the public about the pioneering role of the Jazan Literary Association in promoting culture for over half a century in printing and publishing.

Al-Riyani mentioned that the Jazan Literary Association will have a booth at the House of Culture for three days to educate visitors about the importance of libraries, their educational role, and their significance, as well as to introduce the symbols of writing both within the region and beyond.

This participation is part of the association's role in achieving the vision of this nation to enrich the cultural scene.