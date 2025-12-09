The Ministry of Culture signed a memorandum of understanding with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies; aimed at developing scientific and cultural cooperation between the two sides, and supporting joint research programs and initiatives that aim to enhance and enrich the national cultural content and strengthen the Saudi identity.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the center by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, while it was signed on behalf of the ministry by the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, at the center's headquarters in Riyadh on Monday, the seventeenth of Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to the eighth of December 2025, in the presence of leaders and officials from both sides.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal expressed his pride in this cooperation, confirming that the partnership with the Ministry of Culture extends the center's role in serving scientific research and supporting cultural projects that contribute to highlighting national identity and developing joint Saudi cultural work with an approach that combines scientific research and institutional work.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal indicated that cooperation with the ministry opens wide areas for joint programs that elevate the level of knowledge production in the Kingdom, explaining that this memorandum represents a starting point for qualitative research and cultural initiatives, especially in the fields of translation, documentation, and the preparation of specialized studies. He pointed out that the King Faisal Center seeks to provide substantial content that supports the ministry's efforts in developing the cultural sector and highlighting the historical and cognitive elements that enrich the Saudi identity.

For his part, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud affirmed the Ministry of Culture's keenness to enhance its partnership with the non-profit sector, given its vital and primary role in developing cultural sectors, praising the efforts of the King Faisal Foundation for Research and Islamic Studies in serving cultural sectors and scientific research.

The memorandum stipulates cooperation in organizing scientific and cultural conferences and seminars, conducting specialized studies, and implementing documentation, translation, and publishing projects in a way that contributes to enhancing local cultural content. It also includes supporting research initiatives, in addition to benefiting from specialized technical expertise in developing knowledge tools and making them available to researchers.

This memorandum comes within the framework of enhancing the partnership between the two sides, developing joint work to enrich cultural, research, and specialized studies content, and supporting national initiatives in the fields of cultural heritage, elevating knowledge production mechanisms, and enabling researchers and interested parties to access reliable scientific sources, and opening wide areas for integration between research and cultural efforts in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in elevating the cultural sector and empowering its institutions.