وقّعت وزارة الثقافة مذكرة تفاهم مع مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية؛ بهدف تطوير أوجه التعاون العلمي والثقافي بين الجانبين، ودعم البرامج والمبادرات البحثية المشتركة التي تهدف إلى تعزيز وإثراء المحتوى الثقافي الوطني وتعزيز الهوية السعودية.
وقد وقّع المذكرةَ عن المركزِ رئيس مجلس إدارة مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية الأمير تركي الفيصل، فيما وقّعها عن الوزارة وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبد الله بن فرحان آل سعود، وذلك في مقر المركز بالرياض يوم الإثنين السابع عشر من جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق للثامن من ديسمبر 2025، بحضور قيادات ومسؤولين من الطرفين.
وأعرب الأمير تركي الفيصل عن اعتزازه بهذا التعاون، مؤكدًا أن الشراكة مع وزارة الثقافة تأتي امتدادًا لدور المركز في خدمة البحث العلمي، ودعم المشاريع الثقافية التي تسهم في إبراز الهوية الوطنية، وتطوير العمل الثقافي السعودي المشترك بمقاربة تجمع بين البحث العلمي والعمل المؤسسي.
وبَيَّنَ الأمير تركي الفيصل أن التعاون مع الوزارة يفتح مجالاتٍ واسعةً للبرامج المشتركة التي ترتقي بمستوى الإنتاج المعرفي في المملكة، موضحًا أن هذه المذكرة تمثل نقطة انطلاق لمبادرات بحثية وثقافية نوعية، خصوصًا في مجالات الترجمة، والتوثيق، وإعداد الدراسات المتخصصة، وأشار إلى أن مركز الملك فيصل يسعى لتقديم محتوى رصين يدعم جهود الوزارة في تطوير القطاع الثقافي، وإبراز العناصر التاريخية والمعرفية التي تُثري الهوية السعودية.
من جهته، أكد وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود حرص وزارة الثقافة على تعزيز شراكتها مع القطاع غير الربحي، لما يمثله من دور حيوي ورئيسي في تنمية القطاعات الثقافية، مشيداً بجهود مؤسسة الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية في خدمة القطاعات الثقافية والبحث العلمي.
وتنص المذكرة على التعاون في تنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات العلمية والثقافية، وإجراء الدراسات المتخصصة، وتنفيذ مشروعات التوثيق والترجمة والنشر على نحوٍ يُسهِم في تعزيز المحتوى الثقافي المحلي. كما تشمل دعم المبادرات البحثية، إلى جانب الاستفادة من الخبرات الفنية المتخصصة في تطوير أدوات المعرفة وإتاحتها للباحثين.
وتأتي هذه المذكرة في إطار تعزيز الشراكة بين الجانبين، وتطوير العمل المشترك لإثراء المحتوى الثقافي، والبحثي، والدراسات المتخصصة، ودعم المبادرات الوطنية في مجالات الموروث الثقافي، والارتقاء بآليات إنتاج المعرفة، وتمكين الباحثين والمهتمين من الوصول إلى مصادر علمية موثوقة، وفتح مجالات رَحْبة للتكامل بين الجهود البحثية والثقافية بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في الارتقاء بالقطاع الثقافي وتمكين مؤسساته.
The Ministry of Culture signed a memorandum of understanding with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies; aimed at developing scientific and cultural cooperation between the two sides, and supporting joint research programs and initiatives that aim to enhance and enrich the national cultural content and strengthen the Saudi identity.
The memorandum was signed on behalf of the center by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, while it was signed on behalf of the ministry by the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, at the center's headquarters in Riyadh on Monday, the seventeenth of Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to the eighth of December 2025, in the presence of leaders and officials from both sides.
Prince Turki Al-Faisal expressed his pride in this cooperation, confirming that the partnership with the Ministry of Culture extends the center's role in serving scientific research and supporting cultural projects that contribute to highlighting national identity and developing joint Saudi cultural work with an approach that combines scientific research and institutional work.
Prince Turki Al-Faisal indicated that cooperation with the ministry opens wide areas for joint programs that elevate the level of knowledge production in the Kingdom, explaining that this memorandum represents a starting point for qualitative research and cultural initiatives, especially in the fields of translation, documentation, and the preparation of specialized studies. He pointed out that the King Faisal Center seeks to provide substantial content that supports the ministry's efforts in developing the cultural sector and highlighting the historical and cognitive elements that enrich the Saudi identity.
For his part, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud affirmed the Ministry of Culture's keenness to enhance its partnership with the non-profit sector, given its vital and primary role in developing cultural sectors, praising the efforts of the King Faisal Foundation for Research and Islamic Studies in serving cultural sectors and scientific research.
The memorandum stipulates cooperation in organizing scientific and cultural conferences and seminars, conducting specialized studies, and implementing documentation, translation, and publishing projects in a way that contributes to enhancing local cultural content. It also includes supporting research initiatives, in addition to benefiting from specialized technical expertise in developing knowledge tools and making them available to researchers.
This memorandum comes within the framework of enhancing the partnership between the two sides, developing joint work to enrich cultural, research, and specialized studies content, and supporting national initiatives in the fields of cultural heritage, elevating knowledge production mechanisms, and enabling researchers and interested parties to access reliable scientific sources, and opening wide areas for integration between research and cultural efforts in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in elevating the cultural sector and empowering its institutions.