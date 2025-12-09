وقّعت وزارة الثقافة مذكرة تفاهم مع مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية؛ بهدف تطوير أوجه التعاون العلمي والثقافي بين الجانبين، ودعم البرامج والمبادرات البحثية المشتركة التي تهدف إلى تعزيز وإثراء المحتوى الثقافي الوطني وتعزيز الهوية السعودية.

وقد وقّع المذكرةَ عن المركزِ رئيس مجلس إدارة مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية الأمير تركي الفيصل، فيما وقّعها عن الوزارة وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبد الله بن فرحان آل سعود، وذلك في مقر المركز بالرياض يوم الإثنين السابع عشر من جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق للثامن من ديسمبر 2025، بحضور قيادات ومسؤولين من الطرفين.

وأعرب الأمير تركي الفيصل عن اعتزازه بهذا التعاون، مؤكدًا أن الشراكة مع وزارة الثقافة تأتي امتدادًا لدور المركز في خدمة البحث العلمي، ودعم المشاريع الثقافية التي تسهم في إبراز الهوية الوطنية، وتطوير العمل الثقافي السعودي المشترك بمقاربة تجمع بين البحث العلمي والعمل المؤسسي.

وبَيَّنَ الأمير تركي الفيصل أن التعاون مع الوزارة يفتح مجالاتٍ واسعةً للبرامج المشتركة التي ترتقي بمستوى الإنتاج المعرفي في المملكة، موضحًا أن هذه المذكرة تمثل نقطة انطلاق لمبادرات بحثية وثقافية نوعية، خصوصًا في مجالات الترجمة، والتوثيق، وإعداد الدراسات المتخصصة، وأشار إلى أن مركز الملك فيصل يسعى لتقديم محتوى رصين يدعم جهود الوزارة في تطوير القطاع الثقافي، وإبراز العناصر التاريخية والمعرفية التي تُثري الهوية السعودية.

من جهته، أكد وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود حرص وزارة الثقافة على تعزيز شراكتها مع القطاع غير الربحي، لما يمثله من دور حيوي ورئيسي في تنمية القطاعات الثقافية، مشيداً بجهود مؤسسة الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية في خدمة القطاعات الثقافية والبحث العلمي.

وتنص المذكرة على التعاون في تنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات العلمية والثقافية، وإجراء الدراسات المتخصصة، وتنفيذ مشروعات التوثيق والترجمة والنشر على نحوٍ يُسهِم في تعزيز المحتوى الثقافي المحلي. كما تشمل دعم المبادرات البحثية، إلى جانب الاستفادة من الخبرات الفنية المتخصصة في تطوير أدوات المعرفة وإتاحتها للباحثين.

وتأتي هذه المذكرة في إطار تعزيز الشراكة بين الجانبين، وتطوير العمل المشترك لإثراء المحتوى الثقافي، والبحثي، والدراسات المتخصصة، ودعم المبادرات الوطنية في مجالات الموروث الثقافي، والارتقاء بآليات إنتاج المعرفة، وتمكين الباحثين والمهتمين من الوصول إلى مصادر علمية موثوقة، وفتح مجالات رَحْبة للتكامل بين الجهود البحثية والثقافية بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في الارتقاء بالقطاع الثقافي وتمكين مؤسساته.