The writer Bakhit Talal Al-Zahrani confirmed that his novel "A Bullet That Shook the Village" does not rely on documenting a specific real incident, pointing out that the novelistic work may draw its initial spark from reality, but it reshapes it artistically according to the writer's vision and imagination. He explained that the title of the novel led some readers to associate its events with real incidents that occurred in certain villages or that they had heard about, yet the novel is, in essence, neither a historical record nor a report of events; rather, it is an artistic work that starts from reality to reproduce it in a broader human context. He noted that "A Bullet That Shook the Village" tells a story that could happen in any village at any time, emphasizing that the human experience, with its fears, loves, regrets, and hopes, represents the true core of the work, not the incident that inspired the title of the novel. The novel evokes a dimension of the collective rural memory through the details of daily life that appear through its characters, including dialect, customs, and patterns of human relationships, in an attempt to provide a more profound image of the relationship between humans and others, allowing space for the reader to find something of themselves in the story, whether they lived in a village or a city. Al-Zahrani believes that the village in the novel is not just a place where events unfold, but an active element in the narrative, influencing and being influenced by the characters, reflecting the nature of rural communities where human relationships are shaped through proximity, shared history, customs, values, and traditions. The novel also highlights the ability of the rural community to mend relationships after conflicts and mistakes, as opportunities for reconciliation and the restoration of the social fabric remain present, due to the deep-rooted human connections that extend beyond mere neighborhood to participation in the details of daily life. Additionally, women are portrayed in the novel as active participants in shaping events and directing their paths, and they do not appear as marginal characters; their roles are diverse, ranging from mother, wife, and daughter to opinion holder and guardian of values, with their stances and decisions impacting the fates of several characters. Al-Zahrani chose to have the ending of the novel open to interpretation, granting the reader the opportunity to participate in building meaning, and leaving space for questions to continue even after reaching the last page. This choice confirms that the success of the novel is not measured solely by the conclusion of its events, but by its ability to remain in the reader's memory, raising questions, characters, and situations that continue to resonate even after closing the book.