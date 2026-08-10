أكد الكاتب بخيت طالع الزهراني أن روايته «رصاصة هزت القرية» لا تستند إلى توثيق حادثة واقعية بعينها، مشيراً إلى أن العمل الروائي قد يستمد شرارته الأولى من الواقع، لكنه يعيد تشكيله فنياً وفق رؤية الكاتب وخياله. وأوضح الزهراني أن عنوان الرواية دفع بعض القراء إلى ربط أحداثها بحوادث واقعية شهدتها بعض القرى أو سمعوا بها، إلا أن الرواية في جوهرها ليست سجلاً تاريخياً ولا محضراً للوقائع، وإنما عمل فني ينطلق من الواقع ليعيد إنتاجه في سياق إنساني أوسع.
وأشار إلى أن «رصاصة هزت القرية» تتناول حكاية كان يمكن أن تقع في أي قرية وفي أي زمان، مؤكداً أن الإنسان بما يحمله من خوف وحب وندم وأمل يمثل المحور الحقيقي للعمل، وليس الحادثة التي أوحت بعنوان الرواية.
وتستحضر الرواية جانباً من الذاكرة الجمعية الريفية من خلال تفاصيل الحياة اليومية التي تظهر عبر شخصياتها، بما في ذلك اللهجة والعادات وأنماط العلاقات الإنسانية، في محاولة لتقديم صورة أكثر عمقاً لعلاقة الإنسان بالآخر، وإتاحة مساحة للقارئ كي يجد شيئاً من ذاته في الحكاية، سواء عاش في قرية أو مدينة.
ويرى الزهراني أن القرية في الرواية ليست مجرد مكان تجري فيه الأحداث، بل عنصر فاعل في السرد، يؤثر في الشخصيات ويتأثر بها، بما يعكس طبيعة المجتمعات الريفية التي تتشكل فيها العلاقات الإنسانية من خلال الجوار والتاريخ المشترك والعادات والقيم والتقاليد.
تبرز الرواية كذلك قدرة المجتمع القروي على ترميم العلاقات بعد الخلافات والأخطاء، إذ تبقى فرص الصلح واستعادة النسيج الاجتماعي حاضرة، نتيجة الروابط الإنسانية المتجذرة التي تتجاوز حدود الجوار إلى المشاركة في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية. كما تحضر المرأة في الرواية بوصفها عنصراً فاعلاً في صناعة الأحداث وتوجيه مساراتها، ولا تظهر كشخصية هامشية، إذ تتعدد أدوارها بين الأم والزوجة والابنة وصاحبة الرأي وحارسة القيم، فيما تؤثر مواقفها وقراراتها في مصائر عدد من الشخصيات. واختار الزهراني أن تكون نهاية الرواية مفتوحة على التأويل، بما يمنح القارئ فرصة للمشاركة في بناء المعنى، ويترك مساحة لاستمرار الأسئلة بعد الوصول إلى الصفحة الأخيرة. ويؤكد هذا الخيار أن نجاح الرواية لا يقاس فقط بانتهاء أحداثها، وإنما بقدرتها على البقاء في ذاكرة القارئ، وطرح أسئلة وشخصيات ومواقف تواصل حضورها حتى بعد إغلاق الكتاب.
The writer Bakhit Talal Al-Zahrani confirmed that his novel "A Bullet That Shook the Village" does not rely on documenting a specific real incident, pointing out that the novelistic work may draw its initial spark from reality, but it reshapes it artistically according to the writer's vision and imagination. He explained that the title of the novel led some readers to associate its events with real incidents that occurred in certain villages or that they had heard about, yet the novel is, in essence, neither a historical record nor a report of events; rather, it is an artistic work that starts from reality to reproduce it in a broader human context. He noted that "A Bullet That Shook the Village" tells a story that could happen in any village at any time, emphasizing that the human experience, with its fears, loves, regrets, and hopes, represents the true core of the work, not the incident that inspired the title of the novel. The novel evokes a dimension of the collective rural memory through the details of daily life that appear through its characters, including dialect, customs, and patterns of human relationships, in an attempt to provide a more profound image of the relationship between humans and others, allowing space for the reader to find something of themselves in the story, whether they lived in a village or a city. Al-Zahrani believes that the village in the novel is not just a place where events unfold, but an active element in the narrative, influencing and being influenced by the characters, reflecting the nature of rural communities where human relationships are shaped through proximity, shared history, customs, values, and traditions. The novel also highlights the ability of the rural community to mend relationships after conflicts and mistakes, as opportunities for reconciliation and the restoration of the social fabric remain present, due to the deep-rooted human connections that extend beyond mere neighborhood to participation in the details of daily life. Additionally, women are portrayed in the novel as active participants in shaping events and directing their paths, and they do not appear as marginal characters; their roles are diverse, ranging from mother, wife, and daughter to opinion holder and guardian of values, with their stances and decisions impacting the fates of several characters. Al-Zahrani chose to have the ending of the novel open to interpretation, granting the reader the opportunity to participate in building meaning, and leaving space for questions to continue even after reaching the last page. This choice confirms that the success of the novel is not measured solely by the conclusion of its events, but by its ability to remain in the reader's memory, raising questions, characters, and situations that continue to resonate even after closing the book.