أكد الكاتب بخيت طالع الزهراني أن روايته «رصاصة هزت القرية» لا تستند إلى توثيق حادثة واقعية بعينها، مشيراً إلى أن العمل الروائي قد يستمد شرارته الأولى من الواقع، لكنه يعيد تشكيله فنياً وفق رؤية الكاتب وخياله. وأوضح الزهراني أن عنوان الرواية دفع بعض القراء إلى ربط أحداثها بحوادث واقعية شهدتها بعض القرى أو سمعوا بها، إلا أن الرواية في جوهرها ليست سجلاً تاريخياً ولا محضراً للوقائع، وإنما عمل فني ينطلق من الواقع ليعيد إنتاجه في سياق إنساني أوسع.

وأشار إلى أن «رصاصة هزت القرية» تتناول حكاية كان يمكن أن تقع في أي قرية وفي أي زمان، مؤكداً أن الإنسان بما يحمله من خوف وحب وندم وأمل يمثل المحور الحقيقي للعمل، وليس الحادثة التي أوحت بعنوان الرواية.

وتستحضر الرواية جانباً من الذاكرة الجمعية الريفية من خلال تفاصيل الحياة اليومية التي تظهر عبر شخصياتها، بما في ذلك اللهجة والعادات وأنماط العلاقات الإنسانية، في محاولة لتقديم صورة أكثر عمقاً لعلاقة الإنسان بالآخر، وإتاحة مساحة للقارئ كي يجد شيئاً من ذاته في الحكاية، سواء عاش في قرية أو مدينة.

ويرى الزهراني أن القرية في الرواية ليست مجرد مكان تجري فيه الأحداث، بل عنصر فاعل في السرد، يؤثر في الشخصيات ويتأثر بها، بما يعكس طبيعة المجتمعات الريفية التي تتشكل فيها العلاقات الإنسانية من خلال الجوار والتاريخ المشترك والعادات والقيم والتقاليد.

تبرز الرواية كذلك قدرة المجتمع القروي على ترميم العلاقات بعد الخلافات والأخطاء، إذ تبقى فرص الصلح واستعادة النسيج الاجتماعي حاضرة، نتيجة الروابط الإنسانية المتجذرة التي تتجاوز حدود الجوار إلى المشاركة في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية. كما تحضر المرأة في الرواية بوصفها عنصراً فاعلاً في صناعة الأحداث وتوجيه مساراتها، ولا تظهر كشخصية هامشية، إذ تتعدد أدوارها بين الأم والزوجة والابنة وصاحبة الرأي وحارسة القيم، فيما تؤثر مواقفها وقراراتها في مصائر عدد من الشخصيات. واختار الزهراني أن تكون نهاية الرواية مفتوحة على التأويل، بما يمنح القارئ فرصة للمشاركة في بناء المعنى، ويترك مساحة لاستمرار الأسئلة بعد الوصول إلى الصفحة الأخيرة. ويؤكد هذا الخيار أن نجاح الرواية لا يقاس فقط بانتهاء أحداثها، وإنما بقدرتها على البقاء في ذاكرة القارئ، وطرح أسئلة وشخصيات ومواقف تواصل حضورها حتى بعد إغلاق الكتاب.