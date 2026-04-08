في تظاهرة ثقافية جمعت بين عراقة الكيان وطموح المستقبل، ورعاية محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، شهدت «عروس البحر الأحمر» انطلاق ملتقى قراءة النص في دورته الثانية والعشرين. هذا المحفل الذي تنظمه جمعية أدبي جدة، جاء ليؤكد أن الثقافة السعودية اليوم تعيش أزهى مراحل تحولها مرتدية عباءة التجدد بوقود وروح التاريخ.

رئيس الجمعية الدكتور عبدالله عويقل السلمي، رسم ملامح هذه الدورة بكلمات وصفت رؤية المملكة 2030 بالفرس الشموس التي انطلقت بالمثقف السعودي نحو آفاق كونية، محطمة كل لجام كابح للإبداع. وأشار السلمي إلى أن الملتقى ليس مجرد جلسات نقدية، بل هو محرك للمشهد الثقافي يستهدف خلق نور من الفكر يتجاوز حدود الزمان والمكان، مثمنا الدعم الكريم من القيادة الرشيدة، ومحافظ جدة، ووزير الثقافة الذي جعل من هذا الاستمرار واقعا ملموسا.

وفي سياق متصل، أكد الدكتور عبدالله دحلان في كلمة الداعمين أن رعاية جامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا لهذا المنشط تأتي إيمانا بضرورة التحام المؤسسات التعليمية بالمجتمع، مشيدا بالدور الجذري الذي أحدثته وزارة الثقافة في رصد وتطوير النشاط الأدبي، بما يواكب القفزات التنموية الكبيرة التي تشهدها البلاد.

محمد علي قدس.. عطرُ مكة وسحرُ جدة في مدادِ الوفاء

لم تكن ليلة الافتتاح مجرد تدشين، بل كانت وقفة وفاء استثنائية لتكريم القاص محمد علي قدس. هذا المبدع الذي وصفه الملتقى بـ«سادن الحكاية»، وقف أمام رفاق دربه ليسترجع شريط ذكرياته بين طهر مكة وسحر شواطئ جدة، معتبرا أن الانعطافات الحادة في حياته هي التي صاغت قلمه ووجهت بوصلته نحو الأدب.

وقد تجلى هذا التكريم في ندوة علمية بعنوان «حارس التفاصيل»، شارك فيها نخبة من النقاد والأدباء الذين قدموا شهادات حية حول تجربة قدس الإبداعية والإدارية. وأكد المشاركون أن قدس يمثل جسرا من التواصل لا ينقطع، وأن تكريمه اليوم هو ترسيخ لاستحقاق رجل وهب عمره لخدمة الكيان الثقافي، ليبقى أثره شاهدا على مرحلة ذهبية من الحراك الأدبي في المملكة.

هكذا يواصل ملتقى قراءة النص رسالته، محولا شجرة المعرفة إلى وعي وإبداع متجدد، ليثبت أن الأدب السعودي في ظل الرؤية الطموحة يسير بخطى واثقة نحو الريادة والتميز العالمي.