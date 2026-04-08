في تظاهرة ثقافية جمعت بين عراقة الكيان وطموح المستقبل، ورعاية محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، شهدت «عروس البحر الأحمر» انطلاق ملتقى قراءة النص في دورته الثانية والعشرين. هذا المحفل الذي تنظمه جمعية أدبي جدة، جاء ليؤكد أن الثقافة السعودية اليوم تعيش أزهى مراحل تحولها مرتدية عباءة التجدد بوقود وروح التاريخ.
رئيس الجمعية الدكتور عبدالله عويقل السلمي، رسم ملامح هذه الدورة بكلمات وصفت رؤية المملكة 2030 بالفرس الشموس التي انطلقت بالمثقف السعودي نحو آفاق كونية، محطمة كل لجام كابح للإبداع. وأشار السلمي إلى أن الملتقى ليس مجرد جلسات نقدية، بل هو محرك للمشهد الثقافي يستهدف خلق نور من الفكر يتجاوز حدود الزمان والمكان، مثمنا الدعم الكريم من القيادة الرشيدة، ومحافظ جدة، ووزير الثقافة الذي جعل من هذا الاستمرار واقعا ملموسا.
وفي سياق متصل، أكد الدكتور عبدالله دحلان في كلمة الداعمين أن رعاية جامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا لهذا المنشط تأتي إيمانا بضرورة التحام المؤسسات التعليمية بالمجتمع، مشيدا بالدور الجذري الذي أحدثته وزارة الثقافة في رصد وتطوير النشاط الأدبي، بما يواكب القفزات التنموية الكبيرة التي تشهدها البلاد.
محمد علي قدس.. عطرُ مكة وسحرُ جدة في مدادِ الوفاء
لم تكن ليلة الافتتاح مجرد تدشين، بل كانت وقفة وفاء استثنائية لتكريم القاص محمد علي قدس. هذا المبدع الذي وصفه الملتقى بـ«سادن الحكاية»، وقف أمام رفاق دربه ليسترجع شريط ذكرياته بين طهر مكة وسحر شواطئ جدة، معتبرا أن الانعطافات الحادة في حياته هي التي صاغت قلمه ووجهت بوصلته نحو الأدب.
وقد تجلى هذا التكريم في ندوة علمية بعنوان «حارس التفاصيل»، شارك فيها نخبة من النقاد والأدباء الذين قدموا شهادات حية حول تجربة قدس الإبداعية والإدارية. وأكد المشاركون أن قدس يمثل جسرا من التواصل لا ينقطع، وأن تكريمه اليوم هو ترسيخ لاستحقاق رجل وهب عمره لخدمة الكيان الثقافي، ليبقى أثره شاهدا على مرحلة ذهبية من الحراك الأدبي في المملكة.
هكذا يواصل ملتقى قراءة النص رسالته، محولا شجرة المعرفة إلى وعي وإبداع متجدد، ليثبت أن الأدب السعودي في ظل الرؤية الطموحة يسير بخطى واثقة نحو الريادة والتميز العالمي.
In a cultural event that combined the heritage of the entity with the aspirations of the future, and under the patronage of Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the "Bride of the Red Sea" witnessed the launch of the 22nd edition of the Text Reading Forum. This gathering, organized by the Jeddah Literary Association, came to affirm that Saudi culture today is experiencing its most vibrant transformation, donning the cloak of renewal fueled by the spirit and history.
The association's president, Dr. Abdullah Owaikel Al-Sulami, outlined the features of this edition with words that described Vision 2030 as the solar horse that has propelled the Saudi intellectual towards cosmic horizons, shattering every rein that hinders creativity. Al-Sulami pointed out that the forum is not merely a series of critical sessions, but a driving force in the cultural scene aimed at creating a light of thought that transcends the boundaries of time and space, appreciating the generous support from the wise leadership, the Governor of Jeddah, and the Minister of Culture, who have made this continuity a tangible reality.
In a related context, Dr. Abdullah Duhlan emphasized in a speech on behalf of the supporters that the sponsorship of the University of Business and Technology for this initiative comes from a belief in the necessity of integrating educational institutions with the community, praising the fundamental role that the Ministry of Culture has played in monitoring and developing literary activity, in line with the significant developmental leaps the country is witnessing.
Mohammed Ali Quds.. The Fragrance of Mecca and the Charm of Jeddah in the Ink of Loyalty
The opening night was not just a launch; it was an exceptional moment of loyalty to honor the storyteller Mohammed Ali Quds. This creative individual, whom the forum described as the "Guardian of the Tale," stood before his companions to recall memories between the purity of Mecca and the charm of Jeddah's shores, considering that the sharp turns in his life shaped his pen and directed his compass towards literature.
This honor was manifested in a scientific symposium titled "Guardian of Details," in which a select group of critics and writers participated, providing live testimonies about Quds' creative and administrative experience. The participants affirmed that Quds represents an unbroken bridge of communication, and that honoring him today solidifies the merit of a man who dedicated his life to serving the cultural entity, leaving his mark as a testament to a golden era of literary movement in the Kingdom.
Thus, the Text Reading Forum continues its mission, transforming the tree of knowledge into renewed awareness and creativity, proving that Saudi literature, under the ambitious vision, is confidently moving towards global leadership and excellence.