In a cultural event that combined the heritage of the entity with the aspirations of the future, and under the patronage of Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the "Bride of the Red Sea" witnessed the launch of the 22nd edition of the Text Reading Forum. This gathering, organized by the Jeddah Literary Association, came to affirm that Saudi culture today is experiencing its most vibrant transformation, donning the cloak of renewal fueled by the spirit and history.

The association's president, Dr. Abdullah Owaikel Al-Sulami, outlined the features of this edition with words that described Vision 2030 as the solar horse that has propelled the Saudi intellectual towards cosmic horizons, shattering every rein that hinders creativity. Al-Sulami pointed out that the forum is not merely a series of critical sessions, but a driving force in the cultural scene aimed at creating a light of thought that transcends the boundaries of time and space, appreciating the generous support from the wise leadership, the Governor of Jeddah, and the Minister of Culture, who have made this continuity a tangible reality.

In a related context, Dr. Abdullah Duhlan emphasized in a speech on behalf of the supporters that the sponsorship of the University of Business and Technology for this initiative comes from a belief in the necessity of integrating educational institutions with the community, praising the fundamental role that the Ministry of Culture has played in monitoring and developing literary activity, in line with the significant developmental leaps the country is witnessing.

Mohammed Ali Quds.. The Fragrance of Mecca and the Charm of Jeddah in the Ink of Loyalty

The opening night was not just a launch; it was an exceptional moment of loyalty to honor the storyteller Mohammed Ali Quds. This creative individual, whom the forum described as the "Guardian of the Tale," stood before his companions to recall memories between the purity of Mecca and the charm of Jeddah's shores, considering that the sharp turns in his life shaped his pen and directed his compass towards literature.

This honor was manifested in a scientific symposium titled "Guardian of Details," in which a select group of critics and writers participated, providing live testimonies about Quds' creative and administrative experience. The participants affirmed that Quds represents an unbroken bridge of communication, and that honoring him today solidifies the merit of a man who dedicated his life to serving the cultural entity, leaving his mark as a testament to a golden era of literary movement in the Kingdom.

Thus, the Text Reading Forum continues its mission, transforming the tree of knowledge into renewed awareness and creativity, proving that Saudi literature, under the ambitious vision, is confidently moving towards global leadership and excellence.