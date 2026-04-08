في ليلةٍ تجسّدت فيها قيم الوفاء والتقدير احتفى فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بمنطقة جازان بنخبة من المميزين والمبدعين في اللجان الخاصة بفرع الهيئة للعام 2025، وشركاء النجاح.

أقيم الحفل على مسرح جمعية أدبي جازان، وسط حضور لافت من القامات الإعلامية والثقافية بالمنطقة، وممثلي الفرق التطوعية الإعلامية، يتقدمهم نائب رئيس جمعية أدبي جازان محمد على النعمي.

وبدأ الحفل بكلمة لمدير فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجازان الدكتور علي إبراهيم خواجي، استعرض فيها مسيرة الفرع خلال العام 2025، مؤكداً أن ما تحقق من مبادرات وبرامج وأرقام قياسية لم يكن ليرى النور لولا تضافر الجهود، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد. وأشار خواجي إلى أن الهيئة تضع تطوير الكوادر الإعلامية الشابة في مقدمة أولوياتها، لمواكبة تطلعات رؤية المملكة 2030 في القطاع الإعلامي.

من جانبهم، أعرب المكرّمون في كلمتهم، التي ألقاها نيابة عنهم محمد حكمي، عن فخرهم بهذا التقدير، مشيدين بالدور الريادي الذي يلعبه فرع الهيئة بجازان في خلق بيئة محفزة للإبداع، وتطوير المهارات المهنية للإعلاميين والإعلاميات من خلال الدورات والمبادرات النوعية التي تم تنفيذها على مدار العام.

وفي ختام الحفل، تم تكريم أعضاء مجلس إدارة الفرع الجهات الداعمة والمنظمة والشريكة. كما شمل التكريم عدداً من الصحف المحلية، وفي مقدمتها صحيفة «عكاظ» والإعلاميين المميزين؛ تقديراً لدورهم المحوري في إيصال الرسالة الإعلامية السامية.