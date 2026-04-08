On a night that embodied the values of loyalty and appreciation, the branch of the Saudi Journalists Association in the Jazan region celebrated a select group of distinguished and creative individuals in the special committees of the association for the year 2025, along with partners in success.

The ceremony was held at the Jazan Literary Association theater, with a notable presence of media and cultural figures from the region, as well as representatives from volunteer media teams, led by the Vice President of the Jazan Literary Association, Mohammed Ali Al-Nami.

The event began with a speech by the Director of the Saudi Journalists Association branch in Jazan, Dr. Ali Ibrahim Khawaji, who reviewed the branch's journey throughout 2025, emphasizing that the achievements in initiatives, programs, and record numbers would not have been possible without the collective efforts and teamwork. Khawaji pointed out that the association prioritizes the development of young media talents to align with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030 in the media sector.

For their part, the honorees expressed their pride in this recognition in a speech delivered on their behalf by Mohammed Hakami, praising the pioneering role played by the association branch in Jazan in creating an inspiring environment for creativity and developing the professional skills of male and female journalists through the courses and quality initiatives implemented throughout the year.

At the end of the ceremony, members of the branch's board of directors, supporting, organizing, and partnering entities were honored. The recognition also included several local newspapers, foremost among them was the newspaper "Okaz," and distinguished journalists, in appreciation of their pivotal role in conveying the noble media message.