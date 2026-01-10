أطلقت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة مهرجان الكُتّاب والقُرّاء 2026 في نسخته الثالثة، بمنتزه الردّف بمحافظة الطائف، في تظاهرة ثقافية كبرى تمتد 7 أيام حتى 15 يناير، وتستقبل زوارها يومياً من الـ4:00 مساءً وحتى الـ12:00 منتصف الليل، ضمن تجربة تجمع بين المتعة والمعرفة، وتعيد للأدب حضوره في قلب المشهد الاجتماعي بأسلوب معاصر نابض بالحياة.
ويأتي المهرجان هذا العام تحت شعار «حضورك مكسب» ليؤكد أن القارئ والكاتب شريكان في صناعة الثقافة، وأن المعرفة ليست فعلاً نخبوياً بل مساحة مفتوحة للجميع، تتقاطع فيها الحكايات مع الموسيقى، والكتب مع المسرح، والذاكرة مع المستقبل.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن الهيئة تمضي في تعزيز جودة الحياة بوصفها أحد مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، عبر ترسيخ الثقافة كأسلوب حياة، وتوسيع آفاق المعرفة، وتمكين الإنسان من الإسهام في تنمية مجتمعه فكرياً وثقافياً. وأوضح أن مهرجان الكُتّاب والقُرّاء يمثل ترجمة عملية لهذا التوجه، من خلال تقديم تجربة ثقافية ترفيهية شاملة في مدينة الطائف، بما تحمله من إرث أدبي ومكانة ثقافية بوصفها أول مدينة سعودية تنضم إلى شبكة اليونسكو للمدن المبدعة في مجال الأدب.
وأشار الواصل إلى أن المهرجان يستهدف جميع فئات المجتمع، عبر برنامج متوازن يجمع بين المتعة والفائدة، ويمنح الزائر حصيلة معرفية وتجربة تفاعلية ثرية، تسهم في تعزيز حضور الأدب في الحياة اليومية، وتهيئة بيئة محفزة تجمع الكُتّاب والقرّاء والمثقفين في مشهد ثقافي واحد.
ويحتضن المهرجان 4 مواقع رئيسية هي: منطقة الدرب، والمطل، والفِناء، والصرح، وتقام خلالها أكثر من 270 فعالية، تشمل 176 تفعيلة ثقافية، و84 عرضاً مسرحياً، و7 أمسيات غنائية وشعرية، إلى جانب تجسيد 45 عملاً أدبياً وفنياً، في لوحة فنية متكاملة تحتفي بالكلمة والجمال.
كما خُصصت 20 منصة فنية لتمكين الحرفيين من عرض منتجاتهم في بيئة احترافية، إلى جانب منصات تفاعلية تتيح للزوار الاستماع إلى قصائد مختارة، ومتابعة عروض موسيقية، والتعرف على سير وأعمال أدباء من التاريخ، والتنقل بين عوالم سردية تبدأ من الرواية التاريخية وتنتهي بعالم المانجا.
وهيأت الهيئة جناحاً تفاعلياً يستعرض دورها في دعم قطاعات الأدب والنشر والترجمة، ويعرّف بمبادراتها ومشاريعها وخططها المستقبلية، إضافة إلى منطقة متكاملة للأطفال تضم 5 أركان رئيسية تقدم أنشطة تعليمية تطبيقية، وألعاباً ذكية، ومسرح الحكواتي الذي يقدم قصصاً هادفة، في بيئة تسعى إلى بناء جيل واعٍ ومثقف.
ويأتي تنظيم المهرجان امتداداً لجهود الهيئة في تجديد المشهد الأدبي في الطائف، وتطوير صناعة النشر، وتنشيط الترجمة الاحترافية، وإقامة الفعاليات الثقافية على مدار العام، بما يعزز حضور الأدب السعودي محلياً وإقليمياً وعالمياً، ويفتح آفاقاً جديدة لاكتشاف المواهب، وصقل التجارب الإبداعية، وتسويق النتاج الأدبي بصورة تليق بالمشهد الثقافي السعودي المتجدد.
بهذا الزخم، تؤكد الطائف من جديد أنها مدينة تكتب مستقبلها بالحرف، وتقرأ حاضرها بثقة، وتفتح أبوابها لكل من يؤمن بأن الثقافة ليست ترفاً، بل حياة.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority launched the Writers and Readers Festival 2026 in its third edition at Al-Ruddaf Park in Taif, in a major cultural event that spans 7 days until January 15, welcoming visitors daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, as part of an experience that combines enjoyment and knowledge, and brings literature back to the heart of the social scene in a vibrant contemporary style.
This year's festival comes under the slogan "Your Presence is an Asset" to emphasize that the reader and the writer are partners in the production of culture, and that knowledge is not an elitist act but an open space for everyone, where stories intersect with music, books with theater, and memory with the future.
The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the authority is committed to enhancing the quality of life as one of the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, by establishing culture as a way of life, expanding the horizons of knowledge, and empowering individuals to contribute to the intellectual and cultural development of their communities. He explained that the Writers and Readers Festival represents a practical translation of this direction by providing a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience in the city of Taif, which carries a literary heritage and cultural significance as the first Saudi city to join the UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature network.
Al-Wasel pointed out that the festival targets all segments of society through a balanced program that combines enjoyment and benefit, providing visitors with a wealth of knowledge and a rich interactive experience that contributes to enhancing the presence of literature in daily life and creating an inspiring environment that brings together writers, readers, and intellectuals in a single cultural scene.
The festival hosts 4 main locations: the Darb area, the overlook, the courtyard, and the monument, during which more than 270 events will take place, including 176 cultural activities, 84 theatrical performances, and 7 musical and poetic evenings, in addition to embodying 45 literary and artistic works in a complete artistic tableau that celebrates word and beauty.
Additionally, 20 artistic platforms have been dedicated to enabling artisans to showcase their products in a professional environment, along with interactive platforms that allow visitors to listen to selected poems, follow musical performances, learn about the lives and works of historical writers, and navigate through narrative worlds ranging from historical novels to the realm of manga.
The authority has prepared an interactive pavilion showcasing its role in supporting the sectors of literature, publishing, and translation, introducing its initiatives, projects, and future plans, in addition to a comprehensive area for children that includes 5 main corners offering practical educational activities, smart games, and a storytelling theater that presents meaningful stories, in an environment aimed at building a conscious and cultured generation.
The organization of the festival extends the authority's efforts to renew the literary scene in Taif, develop the publishing industry, activate professional translation, and hold cultural events throughout the year, enhancing the presence of Saudi literature locally, regionally, and globally, and opening new horizons for discovering talents, refining creative experiences, and marketing literary output in a manner befitting the evolving Saudi cultural scene.
With this momentum, Taif reaffirms that it is a city that writes its future with letters, reads its present with confidence, and opens its doors to anyone who believes that culture is not a luxury, but a way of life.