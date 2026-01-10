أطلقت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة مهرجان الكُتّاب والقُرّاء 2026 في نسخته الثالثة، بمنتزه الردّف بمحافظة الطائف، في تظاهرة ثقافية كبرى تمتد 7 أيام حتى 15 يناير، وتستقبل زوارها يومياً من الـ4:00 مساءً وحتى الـ12:00 منتصف الليل، ضمن تجربة تجمع بين المتعة والمعرفة، وتعيد للأدب حضوره في قلب المشهد الاجتماعي بأسلوب معاصر نابض بالحياة.

ويأتي المهرجان هذا العام تحت شعار «حضورك مكسب» ليؤكد أن القارئ والكاتب شريكان في صناعة الثقافة، وأن المعرفة ليست فعلاً نخبوياً بل مساحة مفتوحة للجميع، تتقاطع فيها الحكايات مع الموسيقى، والكتب مع المسرح، والذاكرة مع المستقبل.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن الهيئة تمضي في تعزيز جودة الحياة بوصفها أحد مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، عبر ترسيخ الثقافة كأسلوب حياة، وتوسيع آفاق المعرفة، وتمكين الإنسان من الإسهام في تنمية مجتمعه فكرياً وثقافياً. وأوضح أن مهرجان الكُتّاب والقُرّاء يمثل ترجمة عملية لهذا التوجه، من خلال تقديم تجربة ثقافية ترفيهية شاملة في مدينة الطائف، بما تحمله من إرث أدبي ومكانة ثقافية بوصفها أول مدينة سعودية تنضم إلى شبكة اليونسكو للمدن المبدعة في مجال الأدب.

وأشار الواصل إلى أن المهرجان يستهدف جميع فئات المجتمع، عبر برنامج متوازن يجمع بين المتعة والفائدة، ويمنح الزائر حصيلة معرفية وتجربة تفاعلية ثرية، تسهم في تعزيز حضور الأدب في الحياة اليومية، وتهيئة بيئة محفزة تجمع الكُتّاب والقرّاء والمثقفين في مشهد ثقافي واحد.

ويحتضن المهرجان 4 مواقع رئيسية هي: منطقة الدرب، والمطل، والفِناء، والصرح، وتقام خلالها أكثر من 270 فعالية، تشمل 176 تفعيلة ثقافية، و84 عرضاً مسرحياً، و7 أمسيات غنائية وشعرية، إلى جانب تجسيد 45 عملاً أدبياً وفنياً، في لوحة فنية متكاملة تحتفي بالكلمة والجمال.

كما خُصصت 20 منصة فنية لتمكين الحرفيين من عرض منتجاتهم في بيئة احترافية، إلى جانب منصات تفاعلية تتيح للزوار الاستماع إلى قصائد مختارة، ومتابعة عروض موسيقية، والتعرف على سير وأعمال أدباء من التاريخ، والتنقل بين عوالم سردية تبدأ من الرواية التاريخية وتنتهي بعالم المانجا.

وهيأت الهيئة جناحاً تفاعلياً يستعرض دورها في دعم قطاعات الأدب والنشر والترجمة، ويعرّف بمبادراتها ومشاريعها وخططها المستقبلية، إضافة إلى منطقة متكاملة للأطفال تضم 5 أركان رئيسية تقدم أنشطة تعليمية تطبيقية، وألعاباً ذكية، ومسرح الحكواتي الذي يقدم قصصاً هادفة، في بيئة تسعى إلى بناء جيل واعٍ ومثقف.

ويأتي تنظيم المهرجان امتداداً لجهود الهيئة في تجديد المشهد الأدبي في الطائف، وتطوير صناعة النشر، وتنشيط الترجمة الاحترافية، وإقامة الفعاليات الثقافية على مدار العام، بما يعزز حضور الأدب السعودي محلياً وإقليمياً وعالمياً، ويفتح آفاقاً جديدة لاكتشاف المواهب، وصقل التجارب الإبداعية، وتسويق النتاج الأدبي بصورة تليق بالمشهد الثقافي السعودي المتجدد.

بهذا الزخم، تؤكد الطائف من جديد أنها مدينة تكتب مستقبلها بالحرف، وتقرأ حاضرها بثقة، وتفتح أبوابها لكل من يؤمن بأن الثقافة ليست ترفاً، بل حياة.