The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority launched the Writers and Readers Festival 2026 in its third edition at Al-Ruddaf Park in Taif, in a major cultural event that spans 7 days until January 15, welcoming visitors daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, as part of an experience that combines enjoyment and knowledge, and brings literature back to the heart of the social scene in a vibrant contemporary style.

This year's festival comes under the slogan "Your Presence is an Asset" to emphasize that the reader and the writer are partners in the production of culture, and that knowledge is not an elitist act but an open space for everyone, where stories intersect with music, books with theater, and memory with the future.

The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the authority is committed to enhancing the quality of life as one of the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, by establishing culture as a way of life, expanding the horizons of knowledge, and empowering individuals to contribute to the intellectual and cultural development of their communities. He explained that the Writers and Readers Festival represents a practical translation of this direction by providing a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience in the city of Taif, which carries a literary heritage and cultural significance as the first Saudi city to join the UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature network.

Al-Wasel pointed out that the festival targets all segments of society through a balanced program that combines enjoyment and benefit, providing visitors with a wealth of knowledge and a rich interactive experience that contributes to enhancing the presence of literature in daily life and creating an inspiring environment that brings together writers, readers, and intellectuals in a single cultural scene.

The festival hosts 4 main locations: the Darb area, the overlook, the courtyard, and the monument, during which more than 270 events will take place, including 176 cultural activities, 84 theatrical performances, and 7 musical and poetic evenings, in addition to embodying 45 literary and artistic works in a complete artistic tableau that celebrates word and beauty.

Additionally, 20 artistic platforms have been dedicated to enabling artisans to showcase their products in a professional environment, along with interactive platforms that allow visitors to listen to selected poems, follow musical performances, learn about the lives and works of historical writers, and navigate through narrative worlds ranging from historical novels to the realm of manga.

The authority has prepared an interactive pavilion showcasing its role in supporting the sectors of literature, publishing, and translation, introducing its initiatives, projects, and future plans, in addition to a comprehensive area for children that includes 5 main corners offering practical educational activities, smart games, and a storytelling theater that presents meaningful stories, in an environment aimed at building a conscious and cultured generation.

The organization of the festival extends the authority's efforts to renew the literary scene in Taif, develop the publishing industry, activate professional translation, and hold cultural events throughout the year, enhancing the presence of Saudi literature locally, regionally, and globally, and opening new horizons for discovering talents, refining creative experiences, and marketing literary output in a manner befitting the evolving Saudi cultural scene.

With this momentum, Taif reaffirms that it is a city that writes its future with letters, reads its present with confidence, and opens its doors to anyone who believes that culture is not a luxury, but a way of life.