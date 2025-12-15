بعد نحو ربع قرن من القطيعة، شهدت إحدى الحفلات الجماهيرية التي أُقيمت في الدوحة ظهور الشاعر عزيز الرسام على المسرح، في خطوة أنهت فترة طويلة من الانقطاع الفني بينه وبين الفنان كاظم الساهر. وجاء الظهور خلال الحفل دون إعلان مسبق، وجرى تقديم الرسام أمام الجمهور، قبل أن يلقي مقطعاً من قصيدته «لا يا صديقي»، المرتبطة بمرحلة مبكرة من مسيرة الساهر.

ويُعد الرسام من أبرز شعراء البدايات في تجربة الساهر، وكتب له عدداً من الأعمال التي شكّلت علامات واضحة في مسيرته الفنية، من بينها «عبرت الشط» و«يا العزيز»، إلى جانب أعمال أخرى كانت حاضرة في الذاكرة الموسيقية العراقية، وكان آخر تعاون جمع الطرفين أغنية «درب الألم» قبل القطيعة التي امتدت لأكثر من 25 عاماً.

وخلال سنوات الانقطاع، التزم الجانبان الصمت ولم تصدر عنهما مواقف علنية أو سجالات إعلامية، ما منح هذا الظهور دلالة خبرية بوصفه إنهاءً عملياً لتلك المرحلة، بعيداً عن التصريحات أو التبريرات. وقد لاقى المشهد تفاعلاً من الجمهور، في وقت لم يُعلن رسمياً عن أي مشاريع فنية مشتركة في المرحلة القادمة.