After nearly a quarter of a century of estrangement, one of the public concerts held in Doha witnessed the appearance of poet Aziz Al-Rassam on stage, in a move that ended a long period of artistic separation between him and artist Kazem Al-Saher. The appearance came during the concert without prior announcement, and Al-Rassam was introduced to the audience before reciting a part of his poem "No, My Friend," which is linked to an early stage of Al-Saher's career.

Al-Rassam is considered one of the most prominent early poets in Al-Saher's experience, having written several works that marked significant milestones in his artistic journey, including "I Crossed the Shore" and "Oh, My Dear," along with other works that have remained in the Iraqi musical memory. The last collaboration between the two was the song "The Path of Pain" before the estrangement that lasted for more than 25 years.

During the years of separation, both sides maintained silence, and no public positions or media disputes were issued from them, which gave this appearance a newsworthy significance as it practically ended that phase, away from statements or justifications. The scene received a positive reaction from the audience, while no official announcements were made regarding any upcoming joint artistic projects.