بعد نحو ربع قرن من القطيعة، شهدت إحدى الحفلات الجماهيرية التي أُقيمت في الدوحة ظهور الشاعر عزيز الرسام على المسرح، في خطوة أنهت فترة طويلة من الانقطاع الفني بينه وبين الفنان كاظم الساهر. وجاء الظهور خلال الحفل دون إعلان مسبق، وجرى تقديم الرسام أمام الجمهور، قبل أن يلقي مقطعاً من قصيدته «لا يا صديقي»، المرتبطة بمرحلة مبكرة من مسيرة الساهر.
ويُعد الرسام من أبرز شعراء البدايات في تجربة الساهر، وكتب له عدداً من الأعمال التي شكّلت علامات واضحة في مسيرته الفنية، من بينها «عبرت الشط» و«يا العزيز»، إلى جانب أعمال أخرى كانت حاضرة في الذاكرة الموسيقية العراقية، وكان آخر تعاون جمع الطرفين أغنية «درب الألم» قبل القطيعة التي امتدت لأكثر من 25 عاماً.
وخلال سنوات الانقطاع، التزم الجانبان الصمت ولم تصدر عنهما مواقف علنية أو سجالات إعلامية، ما منح هذا الظهور دلالة خبرية بوصفه إنهاءً عملياً لتلك المرحلة، بعيداً عن التصريحات أو التبريرات. وقد لاقى المشهد تفاعلاً من الجمهور، في وقت لم يُعلن رسمياً عن أي مشاريع فنية مشتركة في المرحلة القادمة.
After nearly a quarter of a century of estrangement, one of the public concerts held in Doha witnessed the appearance of poet Aziz Al-Rassam on stage, in a move that ended a long period of artistic separation between him and artist Kazem Al-Saher. The appearance came during the concert without prior announcement, and Al-Rassam was introduced to the audience before reciting a part of his poem "No, My Friend," which is linked to an early stage of Al-Saher's career.
Al-Rassam is considered one of the most prominent early poets in Al-Saher's experience, having written several works that marked significant milestones in his artistic journey, including "I Crossed the Shore" and "Oh, My Dear," along with other works that have remained in the Iraqi musical memory. The last collaboration between the two was the song "The Path of Pain" before the estrangement that lasted for more than 25 years.
During the years of separation, both sides maintained silence, and no public positions or media disputes were issued from them, which gave this appearance a newsworthy significance as it practically ended that phase, away from statements or justifications. The scene received a positive reaction from the audience, while no official announcements were made regarding any upcoming joint artistic projects.