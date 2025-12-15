The Editor-in-Chief of Okaz newspaper and the General Supervisor of the "Saudi Gazette," colleague Jamil Al-Dhiyabi, presents a specialized dialogue session titled "Media Leadership in Media Institutions." This is part of the media ambassadors' skill development track organized by the Saudi Media Forum, as part of its programs aimed at enhancing the leadership and professional capabilities of media professionals.

The session focuses on the concept of media leadership as a fundamental pillar in developing the performance of media institutions and managing the rapid transformations occurring in the sector, highlighting the role of the media leader in decision-making, building professional work environments, and achieving a balance between professionalism and influence.

The session also addresses the relationship between leadership and editorial policies, and how to direct editorial policies in line with technological changes, thereby enhancing public trust.

During the session, colleague Al-Dhiyabi will shed light on the concept of modern media leadership, drawing from over four decades of experience in journalism, discussing the profound transformations that have occurred in media institutions in the region, and the impact of conscious leadership on sustaining performance, developing content, and empowering media competencies.

The session will also discuss leadership styles in media environments, mechanisms for leading multidisciplinary media teams, and the importance of building an institutional culture based on teamwork, fostering creativity, and managing change, especially in light of digital transformation and the proliferation of media platforms. The session will open a dialogue space with participants about the challenges facing media leadership today and the requirements for preparing a leadership generation capable of continuing development and enhancing the presence of Saudi media.