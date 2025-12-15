يقدّم رئيس تحرير صحيفة عكاظ والمشرف العام على صحيفة «Saudi Gazette» الزميل جميل الذيابي، جلسة حوارية متخصصة بعنوان «القيادة الإعلامية في المؤسسات الإعلامية»، وذلك ضمن مسار تطوير مهارات سفراء الإعلام الذي ينظمه المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، في إطار برامجه الرامية إلى تعزيز القدرات القيادية والمهنية للإعلاميين.

وتركّز الجلسة على مفهوم القيادة الإعلامية، بوصفها ركيزة أساسية في تطوير أداء المؤسسات الإعلامية، وإدارة التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها القطاع، مع إبراز دور القائد الإعلامي في صناعة القرار، وبناء بيئات عمل احترافية، وتحقيق التوازن بين المهنية والتأثير.

كما تتناول الجلسة العلاقة بين القيادة والتحرير، وكيفية توجيه السياسات التحريرية بما يواكب المتغيرات التقنية، ويعزز ثقة الجمهور.

ويسلط الزميل الذيابي، خلال الجلسة، الضوء على مفهوم القيادة الإعلامية الحديثة، منطلقاً من خبرة ممتدة لأكثر من أربعة عقود في العمل الصحفي، متناولاً التحولات العميقة التي طرأت على المؤسسات الإعلامية في المنطقة، وأثر القيادة الواعية في استدامة الأداء، وتطوير المحتوى، وتمكين الكفاءات الإعلامية.

كما تناقش الجلسة أنماط القيادة في بيئات الإعلام، وآليات قيادة الفرق الإعلامية متعددة التخصصات، وأهمية بناء ثقافة مؤسسية قائمة على العمل الجماعي، وتحفيز الإبداع، وإدارة التغيير، خصوصاً في ظل التحول الرقمي وتعدد المنصات الإعلامية. وتفتح الجلسة مساحة حوارية مع المشاركين حول التحديات التي تواجه القيادات الإعلامية اليوم، ومتطلبات إعداد جيل قيادي قادر على مواصلة التطوير وتعزيز حضور الإعلام السعودي.