أعلنت الجائزة العالمية للرواية العربية (البوكر) عن القائمة الطويلة للروايات المرشّحة في دورة عام 2026، وتضمنت القائمة 16 رواية لكتّاب من 10 بلدان عربية، وهم؛ 4 كتّاب من مصر، و3 كتّاب من الجزائر، وكاتبان من لبنان، وكاتب واحد من كل من تونس، والسعودية، وسورية، والعراق، وعُمان، والمغرب، واليمن.
وجاءت رواية الكاتبة أميمة الخميس «عمة آل مشرق» على رأس قائمة الأعمال المرشحة، إلى جانب «أصل الأنواع» لأحمد عبداللطيف من مصر، و«منام القيلولة» لأمين الزاوي من الجزائر،و«ماء العروس» لخليل صويلح من سورية، و«فوق رأسي سحابة» لدعاء إبراهيم من مصر، و«أغالب مجرى النهر» لسعيد خطيبي من الجزائر، و«البيرق، هبوب الريح» لشريفة التوبي من عُمان، و«الرائي» لضياء جبيلي من العراق، و«عزلة الكنجرو» لعبدالسلام إبراهيم من مصر، و«في متاهات الأستاذ ف. ن» لعبدالمجيد سباطة من المغرب، و«الحياة ليست رواية» لعبده وازن من لبنان، و«حبل الجدة» لطوما لعبدالوهاب عيساوي من الجزائر، و«الاختباء في عجلة هامستر» لعصام الزيّات من مصر، و«خمس منازل لله وغرفة لجدّتي» لمروان الغفوري من اليمن، و«غيبة مَي» لجوى بركات من لبنان، و«أيام الفاطمي المقتول» لنزار شقرون من تونس.
وحسب بيان للجائزة العالمية للرواية العربية، فقد جرى اختيار القائمة الطويلة من قبل لجنة تحكيم مكوّنة من 5 أعضاء، برئاسة الباحث والناقد التونسي محمد القاضي، وعضوية كل من شاكر نوري (كاتب ومترجم عراقي)، وضياء الكعبي (أكاديمية وناقدة بحرينية)، وليلى هي وون بيك (أكاديمية من كوريا الجنوبية)، ومايا أبو الحيات (كاتبة ومترجمة فلسطينية).
The International Prize for Arabic Fiction (the Booker) has announced the longlist of nominated novels for the 2026 cycle, which includes 16 novels by writers from 10 Arab countries: 4 writers from Egypt, 3 writers from Algeria, 2 writers from Lebanon, and one writer each from Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Oman, Morocco, and Yemen.
The novel by writer Umayma Al-Khamis, "Aunt of the Mashriq Family," topped the list of nominated works, alongside "The Origin of Species" by Ahmed Abdel-Latif from Egypt, "The Siesta Dream" by Amin Al-Zawy from Algeria, "The Bride's Water" by Khalil Suwaileh from Syria, "A Cloud Over My Head" by Dua Ibrahim from Egypt, "I Overcome the River's Course" by Said Khatibi from Algeria, "The Banner, The Wind's Blow" by Sharifa Al-Toubi from Oman, "The Seer" by Dia Jbeili from Iraq, "The Kangaroo's Isolation" by Abdul Salam Ibrahim from Egypt, "In the Labyrinths of Professor F. N" by Abdul Majid Sabata from Morocco, "Life is Not a Novel" by Abdu Wazen from Lebanon, "Grandmother's Rope" by Touma Abdul Wahab Aissawi from Algeria, "Hiding in a Hamster Wheel" by Issam Al-Zayyat from Egypt, "Five Houses for God and a Room for My Grandmother" by Marwan Al-Ghafouri from Yemen, "The Absence of May" by Joway Barakat from Lebanon, and "Days of the Murdered Fatimid" by Nizar Shaqroun from Tunisia.
According to a statement from the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, the longlist was selected by a judging panel consisting of 5 members, chaired by Tunisian researcher and critic Mohamed Al-Qadi, with the membership of Shakir Nuri (Iraqi writer and translator), Dia Al-Kaabi (Bahraini academic and critic), Leila Hee Won Baik (academic from South Korea), and Maya Abu Al-Hayat (Palestinian writer and translator).