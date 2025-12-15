أعلنت الجائزة العالمية للرواية العربية (البوكر) عن القائمة الطويلة للروايات المرشّحة في دورة عام 2026، وتضمنت القائمة 16 رواية لكتّاب من 10 بلدان عربية، وهم؛ 4 كتّاب من مصر، و3 كتّاب من الجزائر، وكاتبان من لبنان، وكاتب واحد من كل من تونس، والسعودية، وسورية، والعراق، وعُمان، والمغرب، واليمن.

وجاءت رواية الكاتبة أميمة الخميس «عمة آل مشرق» على رأس قائمة الأعمال المرشحة، إلى جانب «أصل الأنواع» لأحمد عبداللطيف من مصر، و«منام القيلولة» لأمين الزاوي من الجزائر،و«ماء العروس» لخليل صويلح من سورية، و«فوق رأسي سحابة» لدعاء إبراهيم من مصر، و«أغالب مجرى النهر» لسعيد خطيبي من الجزائر، و«البيرق، هبوب الريح» لشريفة التوبي من عُمان، و«الرائي» لضياء جبيلي من العراق، و«عزلة الكنجرو» لعبدالسلام إبراهيم من مصر، و«في متاهات الأستاذ ف. ن» لعبدالمجيد سباطة من المغرب، و«الحياة ليست رواية» لعبده وازن من لبنان، و«حبل الجدة» لطوما لعبدالوهاب عيساوي من الجزائر، و«الاختباء في عجلة هامستر» لعصام الزيّات من مصر، و«خمس منازل لله وغرفة لجدّتي» لمروان الغفوري من اليمن، و«غيبة مَي» لجوى بركات من لبنان، و«أيام الفاطمي المقتول» لنزار شقرون من تونس.

وحسب بيان للجائزة العالمية للرواية العربية، فقد جرى اختيار القائمة الطويلة من قبل لجنة تحكيم مكوّنة من 5 أعضاء، برئاسة الباحث والناقد التونسي محمد القاضي، وعضوية كل من شاكر نوري (كاتب ومترجم عراقي)، وضياء الكعبي (أكاديمية وناقدة بحرينية)، وليلى هي وون بيك (أكاديمية من كوريا الجنوبية)، ومايا أبو الحيات (كاتبة ومترجمة فلسطينية).