The International Prize for Arabic Fiction (the Booker) has announced the longlist of nominated novels for the 2026 cycle, which includes 16 novels by writers from 10 Arab countries: 4 writers from Egypt, 3 writers from Algeria, 2 writers from Lebanon, and one writer each from Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Oman, Morocco, and Yemen.

The novel by writer Umayma Al-Khamis, "Aunt of the Mashriq Family," topped the list of nominated works, alongside "The Origin of Species" by Ahmed Abdel-Latif from Egypt, "The Siesta Dream" by Amin Al-Zawy from Algeria, "The Bride's Water" by Khalil Suwaileh from Syria, "A Cloud Over My Head" by Dua Ibrahim from Egypt, "I Overcome the River's Course" by Said Khatibi from Algeria, "The Banner, The Wind's Blow" by Sharifa Al-Toubi from Oman, "The Seer" by Dia Jbeili from Iraq, "The Kangaroo's Isolation" by Abdul Salam Ibrahim from Egypt, "In the Labyrinths of Professor F. N" by Abdul Majid Sabata from Morocco, "Life is Not a Novel" by Abdu Wazen from Lebanon, "Grandmother's Rope" by Touma Abdul Wahab Aissawi from Algeria, "Hiding in a Hamster Wheel" by Issam Al-Zayyat from Egypt, "Five Houses for God and a Room for My Grandmother" by Marwan Al-Ghafouri from Yemen, "The Absence of May" by Joway Barakat from Lebanon, and "Days of the Murdered Fatimid" by Nizar Shaqroun from Tunisia.

According to a statement from the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, the longlist was selected by a judging panel consisting of 5 members, chaired by Tunisian researcher and critic Mohamed Al-Qadi, with the membership of Shakir Nuri (Iraqi writer and translator), Dia Al-Kaabi (Bahraini academic and critic), Leila Hee Won Baik (academic from South Korea), and Maya Abu Al-Hayat (Palestinian writer and translator).