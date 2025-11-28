أعلن رئيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ انطلاق ورشة قراءة فيلم مكافحة المخدرات، الذي يتولى إخراجه العالمي فيليب نويْس (Phillip Noyce)، تمهيداً لبدء تصويره الأسبوع القادم. وكشف آل الشيخ أن الفيلم يستند إلى قصة حقيقية من ملفات رجال مكافحة المخدرات، مؤكداً أن العمل يأتي تقديراً لتضحياتهم وجهودهم المستمرة في حماية الوطن.

وتقدّم آل الشيخ بخالص الشكر لوزير الداخلية على دعمه الكبير لهذا المشروع السينمائي، إضافة إلى شكره لمنسوبي الوزارة وجميع العاملين فيها من ضباط وجنود، مشيراً إلى مكانتهم الخاصة في قلبه، وقال: "أنا منكم وسأبقى".

وأشار آل الشيخ إلى أنه استأذن وزير الداخلية في تسمية الفيلم "العيون الساهرة"، تقديراً للدور البطولي الذي يقدّمه رجال الأمن في المملكة.

ويأتي العمل ضمن إنتاج موسم الرياض، وبرعاية الهيئة العامة للترفيه، وصندوق Big Time، امتداداً للمشاريع السينمائية الكبرى التي أطلقها موسم الرياض خلال السنوات الأخيرة، والتي تستقطب كبار صنّاع السينما العالميين.