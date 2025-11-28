The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the launch of a workshop for reading the anti-drug film, which is directed by the international filmmaker Phillip Noyce, in preparation for filming to begin next week. Al-Sheikh revealed that the film is based on a true story from the files of anti-drug officers, emphasizing that the work comes in appreciation of their sacrifices and ongoing efforts to protect the homeland.

Al-Sheikh expressed his sincere gratitude to the Minister of Interior for his significant support of this cinematic project, as well as his thanks to the ministry's personnel and all its workers, including officers and soldiers, noting their special place in his heart, and said: "I am one of you and I will remain."

Al-Sheikh indicated that he sought the Minister of Interior's permission to name the film "The Vigilant Eyes," in appreciation of the heroic role played by security personnel in the Kingdom.

This work is part of the Riyadh Season production, under the auspices of the General Entertainment Authority and the Big Time Fund, continuing the major cinematic projects launched by the Riyadh Season in recent years, which attract top global filmmakers.