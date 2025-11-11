The case of the Egyptian artist Amr Diab slapping a young man is still ongoing in Egyptian courts, following the spread of a video of the incident in June 2024 that sparked widespread controversy on social media.

In a new surprise, the artist's defense team has filed an official appeal against the ruling that fined him 200 pounds, following accusations of assaulting the young man, Saad Osama, during one of his concerts.

This step comes as part of the usual legal procedures to appeal rulings issued against artists in such cases, while the public awaits further details of the incident and the final ruling.

The Beginning of the Crisis

A video of the incident, which took place at a wedding in a hotel while the slapped young man was trying to take a picture with artist Amr Diab, had gone viral.

Immediately, the young man filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation, and the court upheld that an assault had occurred, issuing a ruling to fine Amr Diab 200 pounds and awarding compensation of 10,000 pounds. The court confirmed that the artist's reaction did not constitute legal self-defense and that the slap was disproportionate to the situation.