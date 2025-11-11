ما زالت قضية صفع الفنان المصري عمرو دياب شاباً مستمرة في المحاكم المصرية، بعد انتشار فيديو للحادثة في يونيو 2024 أثار جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وفي مفاجأة جديدة، قدم فريق دفاع الفنان طعناً رسمياً على الحكم الصادر بتغريمه 200 جنيه، على خلفية اتهامه بالتعدي على الشاب سعد أسامة خلال إحدى حفلاته الغنائية.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن الإجراءات القانونية المعتادة للطعن على الأحكام الصادرة ضد الفنانين في مثل هذه القضايا، بينما يترقب الجمهور متابعة تفاصيل الواقعة والحكم النهائي.

بداية الأزمة

وكان قد انتشر فيديو للحادثة التي وقعت في حفل زفاف بأحد الفنادق أثناء محاولة الشاب المصفوع التقاط صورة مع الفنان عمرو دياب.

وعلى الفور، رفع الشاب دعوى قضائية طالب فيها بتعويض مالي، وأيدت المحكمة وقوع الاعتداء، فأصدرت حكما بتغريم عمرو دياب 200 جنيه وتعويض قدره 10 آلاف جنيه. وأكدت المحكمة أن رد فعل الفنان لا يُعد دفاعاً شرعياً، وأن الصفع كان غير متناسب مع الموقف.