Saudi Arabia is participating with an official cultural delegation in the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority at the Sharjah Expo Center from November 5 to 16, with the participation of 118 countries and 2,350 publishers, under the slogan "Between You and the Book".

The participation of Saudi Arabia is led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, emphasizing the depth of cultural relations between it and the UAE, and the two countries' commitment to expanding cooperation in the fields of literature, publishing, and translation.

The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Abdul Latif Al-Wasel, stated that Saudi Arabia's participation in the fair represents an extension of its growing cultural presence and embodies a vision that considers culture a bridge for human communication, and a platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing national identity in a contemporary language.

The Saudi pavilion includes a collection of quality publications in literature, thought, history, and children's books, along with events and seminars featuring several Saudi creatives, including Shaimaa Al-Jahdali in a seminar titled "Rose Fingers: The Presence of Bedouin Myth in Arabic Literature," Hessa Al-Mufrej in a session "Comics in the Arab World: A Leap Towards Cultural Enlightenment," Ibrahim Al-Almaei in a seminar "The Literature and Narcissism Syndrome: Between Creativity and Excessive Subjectivity," and Abdul Wahab Al-Aryed in a session "Literature and Cultural Economic Development."

With this renewed presence, Saudi Arabia affirms that culture is not a luxury, but a path of awareness, openness, and human communication, and a field that expresses its soft power and active presence in both the Arab and international scenes.