تشارك السعودية بوفد ثقافي رسمي في الدورة الـ44 من معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 2025، الذي تنظمه هيئة الشارقة للكتاب في مركز إكسبو الشارقة خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 16 نوفمبر الجاري، بمشاركة 118 دولة و2350 ناشراً، تحت شعار «بينك وبين الكتاب».

وتقود هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة مشاركة السعودية، تأكيداً على عمق العلاقات الثقافية التي تجمعها بالإمارات، وحرص البلدين على توسيع مجالات التعاون في ميادين الأدب والنشر والترجمة.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة عبداللطيف الواصل إن مشاركة السعودية في المعرض تمثل امتداداً لحضورها الثقافي المتنامي، وتجسيداً لرؤية تعتبر الثقافة جسراً للتواصل الإنساني، ومنصة لتبادل المعرفة وإبراز الهوية الوطنية بلغة معاصرة.

ويضم الجناح السعودي مجموعة من الإصدارات النوعية في الأدب والفكر والتاريخ وكتب الأطفال، إلى جانب فعاليات وندوات يشارك فيها عدد من المبدعين السعوديين، منهم شيماء الجحدلي في ندوة بعنوان «أنامل ورد: حضور الخرافة البدوية في الأدب العربي»، وحصة المفرج في جلسة «الكوميك في العالم العربي: قفزة نحو التنوير الثقافي»، وإبراهيم الألمعي في ندوة «متلازمة الأدب والنرجسية: بين الإبداع والذاتية المفرطة»، وعبدالوهاب العريض في جلسة «الأدب والتنمية الاقتصادية الثقافية».

بهذا الحضور المتجدد، تؤكد السعودية أن الثقافة ليست ترفاً، بل مسار وعيٍ وانفتاحٍ وتواصلٍ إنساني، ومجالٌ يعبّر عن قوتها الناعمة وحضورها الفاعل في المشهدين العربي والدولي.