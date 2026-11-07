The Egyptian artist Rami Sabry did not miss the opportunity to celebrate 20 years since the launch of his artistic career without leaving a mark that sparked a storm of interaction behind the scenes of the artistic community, throwing a sarcastic bomb from the stage that reminded everyone of the famous crisis with star Yasmine Abdel Aziz and the theme song of the series "We Forget What Happened".

The story ignited when the artist Karim Fahmy appeared as a guest at the celebration, joining his friend Rami Sabry for a musical performance during which they revisited the most prominent collaborative works they had with Yasmine Abdel Aziz recently, such as "Love is Our Shame" and "The Moon's Jealousy". At this point, Rami Sabry grabbed the microphone to deliver a joke in front of the audience, saying without hesitation: "If there’s a third song, it should be without our friend because we argue a lot," in a clear and direct reference to past tensions. These spontaneous and sarcastic words caused a sharp division among social media users, with some considering it a light-hearted theatrical joke, while another segment of Yasmine Abdel Aziz's fans felt that the public teasing was reopening closed files that both parties had definitively closed with expressions of love and brotherhood.