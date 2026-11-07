لم يفوّت الفنان المصري رامي صبري فرصة الاحتفال بمرور 20 عاماً على انطلاق مسيرته الفنية دون أن يترك بصمة تثير عاصفة من التفاعل في كواليس الوسط الفني، ملقياً قنبلة ساخرة من فوق المسرح أعادت للأذهان كواليس أزمته الشهيرة مع النجمة ياسمين عبدالعزيز و«تتر» مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان».

اشتعلت القصة عندما أطل الفنان كريم فهمي ضيفاً على الحفل، ليشارك صديقه رامي صبري وصلة غنائية استعادا خلالها أبرز الأعمال المشتركة التي جمعتهما مع ياسمين عبدالعزيز في الآونة الأخيرة مثل «الحب عيبنا» و«غار القمر». وهنا التقط رامي صبري الميكروفون ليلقي دعابة أمام الملأ قائلاً بلا مهادنة: «لو في أغنية تالتة يبقى من غير صاحبتنا عشان بنتخانق كتير أوي»، في إشارة واضحة وصريحة لتوترات الماضي. هذه الكلمات العفوية والساخرة أحدثت انقساماً حاداً بين رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، فبينما اعتبرها البعض دعابة مسرحية خفيفة الدم، رأى قطاع آخر من محبي ياسمين عبدالعزيز أن المزاح العلني ينبش ملفات مغلقة كان الطرفان قد طوياها نهائياً بعبارات المحبة والأخوة.