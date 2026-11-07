فيما تسابق الجهود الدبلوماسية الزمن لمنع عودة المواجهة بين واشنطن وطهران ، جدد الجيش الإيراني تهديداته، زاعما أنه أصبح "أقوى" مما كان عليه عندما بدأت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل الحرب .
عراقجي يجري اتصالات دبلوماسية
وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش محمد أكرمي نيا ، اليوم السبت: إن القوات الإيرانية "في حالة تأهب قصوى، وهي أقوى مما كانت عليه في بداية الحرب، بفضل خبرتها في المواجهة المباشرة ، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة "إرنا". وحذر أكرمي من أن "رد القوات المسلحة سيكون فوريا وفعالا ودون قيود جغرافية" على أي ضربات جديدة.
فيما أفاد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في رسالة عبر إنستغرام بأنه بحث خلال الساعات ال48 الماضية، خلال اتصالات هاتفية منفصلة مع 12 من نظرائه ، آخر التطورات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعيات الإجراءات التصعيدية للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل. وقال إنه شرح خلال هذه المشاورات المواقف المبدئية لإيران، وأكد ضرورة وقف العدوان والتهديد، وتجنب التدخلات الخارجية الهدامة.
وشدد عراقجي على حق بلاده المشروع في الدفاع عن سيادتها، وضرورة تشكيل ترتيبات أمنية إقليمية دون تدخل القوى من خارج المنطقة، وفق قوله.
ترمب يتحدث عن إحراز تقدم
وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب، أشار مساء أمس الجمعة ، إلى إحراز تقدّم في مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب .
وكشفت مصادر أمريكية أن ترمب مستعد لمنح المسار الدبلوماسي فرصة جديدة، واختبار إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي المواجهة ويعيد المفاوضات النووية، بالتزامن مع تحركات يقودها نائبه جي دي فانس خلف الكواليس، عبر اتصالات شبه يومية مع وسطاء إقليميين خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين، وفق تقرير لموقع "أكسيوس".
ونقل الموقع عن مسؤولين أمريكيين ومصادر إقليمية أن فانس يشارك شخصياً في جهود التفاوض غير المباشر مع طهران، في تحرك يرفع مستوى الانخراط الأميركي في المساعي الدبلوماسية، ويأتي في وقت تسعى فيه الإدارة إلى استكشاف فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق جديد لوقف إطلاق النار واستئناف المحادثات النووية.
إمكانية عقد اجتماع تقني
بحسب مصدرين مطلعين على المحادثات، أجرى فانس اتصالات شبه يومية مع رئيس الوزراء القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن، ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، إلى جانب وسطاء آخرين.
وبحث فانس والوسطاء القطريون والباكستانيون إمكانية عقد اجتماع تقني على مستوى الخبراء بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال الأيام المقبلة، إلا أن الاجتماع لم ينعقد حتى الآن، وفق "أكسيوس".ويشارك في جهود الوساطة المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر . وتحدثت مصادر مشاركة في الوساطة عن إحراز تقدم في المفاوضات، لكنه لا يزال بطيئاً للغاية.
من جانبها ، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، أن برنامج "مكافآت من أجل العدالة" التابع لوزارة الخارجية يعرض مكافأة تصل إلى 20 مليون دولار، مع إمكانية توفير انتقال آمن، مقابل معلومات عن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.
وأوضح الإعلان أن المعلومات المطلوبة تشمل المنشآت والمعدات المرتبطة بالبرنامج، والأشخاص العاملين فيه، بمن فيهم العلماء والكوادر المتخصصة، فضلاً عن أي معلومات بشأن تحركات تلك المنشآت والمعدات والأفراد.
استهداف جزية قشم في هرمز
وحول الضربات التي استهدفت جزيرة قشم الواقعة في مضيق هرمز مساء الجمعة ، قال المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري حسين محبي،، إن القوات الإيرانية أطلقت عدداً من الطلقات، ومعظم الانفجارات التي سُمعت كانت ناجمة عن عمليات إطلاق دفاعية"، وفق ما ذكرت وكالة أنباء "إيسنا" الإيرانية.
وأضاف أن "تلك العمليات لم تسفر عن أي تطورات أخرى"، زاعماً أن طائرة أمريكية تعرضت لضرر خلال عمليات الإطلاق، من دون تقديم تفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الإصابة أو نوع الطائرة.وأفاد بأن طهران ستكشف عن قدراتها الجديدة من خلال الميدان، وليس عبر التصريحات والشعارات". وكان ترمب أعلن أن الجيش نفذ ضربات جديدة ومحدودة على موقع إيراني، مؤكدا تدمير منشأة دفاع جوي بالكامل خلال دقائق.
As diplomatic efforts race against time to prevent a resurgence of confrontation between Washington and Tehran, the Iranian military has renewed its threats, claiming it has become "stronger" than it was when the United States and Israel began the war.
Iraqi conducts diplomatic communications
Army spokesman Mohammad Akrami Nia stated today, Saturday, that Iranian forces are "on high alert and stronger than they were at the beginning of the war, thanks to their experience in direct confrontation," according to the IRNA news agency. Akrami warned that "the armed forces' response will be immediate, effective, and without geographical restrictions" to any new strikes.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported in a message via Instagram that he discussed the latest regional and international developments and the implications of the escalating actions by the United States and Israel during separate phone calls with 12 of his counterparts over the past 48 hours. He stated that he explained Iran's principled positions during these consultations, emphasizing the need to stop aggression and threats and to avoid destructive foreign interventions.
Araghchi stressed his country's legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and the necessity of forming regional security arrangements without the interference of external powers, according to his statement.
Trump speaks of progress
President Donald Trump indicated last night, Friday, that progress has been made in negotiations to end the war.
American sources revealed that Trump is ready to give the diplomatic track a new chance and test the possibility of reaching an agreement that ends the confrontation and resumes nuclear negotiations, coinciding with moves led by his Vice President JD Vance behind the scenes, through almost daily communications with regional mediators over the past two weeks.
For its part, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program is offering a reward of up to $20 million, with the possibility of providing safe passage, for information about the Iranian nuclear program.
The announcement clarified that the information sought includes facilities and equipment related to the program, as well as individuals working in it, including scientists and specialized personnel, in addition to any information regarding the movements of those facilities, equipment, and individuals.
Targeting Qeshm Island in Hormuz
Regarding the strikes that targeted Qeshm Island located in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening, Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohammadi stated that Iranian forces fired a number of shots, and most of the explosions heard were due to "defensive firing operations," according to the Iranian news agency ISNA.
He added that "these operations did not result in any further developments," claiming that an American aircraft was damaged during the firing operations, without providing details about the nature of the damage or the type of aircraft.
He indicated that Tehran will reveal its new capabilities through the field, not through statements and slogans.
Trump had announced that the military carried out new and limited strikes on an Iranian site, confirming the complete destruction of an air defense facility within minutes. A catchy and provocative headline is needed.