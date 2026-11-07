As diplomatic efforts race against time to prevent a resurgence of confrontation between Washington and Tehran, the Iranian military has renewed its threats, claiming it has become "stronger" than it was when the United States and Israel began the war.



Iraqi conducts diplomatic communications



Army spokesman Mohammad Akrami Nia stated today, Saturday, that Iranian forces are "on high alert and stronger than they were at the beginning of the war, thanks to their experience in direct confrontation," according to the IRNA news agency. Akrami warned that "the armed forces' response will be immediate, effective, and without geographical restrictions" to any new strikes.



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported in a message via Instagram that he discussed the latest regional and international developments and the implications of the escalating actions by the United States and Israel during separate phone calls with 12 of his counterparts over the past 48 hours. He stated that he explained Iran's principled positions during these consultations, emphasizing the need to stop aggression and threats and to avoid destructive foreign interventions.



Araghchi stressed his country's legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and the necessity of forming regional security arrangements without the interference of external powers, according to his statement.



Trump speaks of progress



President Donald Trump indicated last night, Friday, that progress has been made in negotiations to end the war.



American sources revealed that Trump is ready to give the diplomatic track a new chance and test the possibility of reaching an agreement that ends the confrontation and resumes nuclear negotiations, coinciding with moves led by his Vice President JD Vance behind the scenes, through almost daily communications with regional mediators over the past two weeks.



For its part, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program is offering a reward of up to $20 million, with the possibility of providing safe passage, for information about the Iranian nuclear program.



The announcement clarified that the information sought includes facilities and equipment related to the program, as well as individuals working in it, including scientists and specialized personnel, in addition to any information regarding the movements of those facilities, equipment, and individuals.



Targeting Qeshm Island in Hormuz



Regarding the strikes that targeted Qeshm Island located in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening, Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohammadi stated that Iranian forces fired a number of shots, and most of the explosions heard were due to "defensive firing operations," according to the Iranian news agency ISNA.



He added that "these operations did not result in any further developments," claiming that an American aircraft was damaged during the firing operations, without providing details about the nature of the damage or the type of aircraft.



He indicated that Tehran will reveal its new capabilities through the field, not through statements and slogans.



Trump had announced that the military carried out new and limited strikes on an Iranian site, confirming the complete destruction of an air defense facility within minutes. A catchy and provocative headline is needed.