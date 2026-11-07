فيما تسابق الجهود الدبلوماسية الزمن لمنع عودة المواجهة بين واشنطن وطهران ، جدد الجيش الإيراني تهديداته، زاعما أنه أصبح "أقوى" مما كان عليه عندما بدأت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل الحرب .


عراقجي يجري اتصالات دبلوماسية


وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش محمد أكرمي نيا ، اليوم السبت: إن القوات الإيرانية "في حالة تأهب قصوى، وهي أقوى مما كانت عليه في بداية الحرب، بفضل خبرتها في المواجهة المباشرة ، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة "إرنا". وحذر أكرمي من أن "رد القوات المسلحة سيكون فوريا وفعالا ودون قيود جغرافية" على أي ضربات جديدة.


فيما أفاد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في رسالة عبر إنستغرام بأنه بحث خلال الساعات ال48 الماضية، خلال اتصالات هاتفية منفصلة مع 12 من نظرائه ، آخر التطورات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعيات الإجراءات التصعيدية للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل. وقال إنه شرح خلال هذه المشاورات المواقف المبدئية لإيران، وأكد ضرورة وقف العدوان والتهديد، وتجنب التدخلات الخارجية الهدامة.


وشدد عراقجي على حق بلاده المشروع في الدفاع عن سيادتها، وضرورة تشكيل ترتيبات أمنية إقليمية دون تدخل القوى من خارج المنطقة، وفق قوله.


ترمب يتحدث عن إحراز تقدم


وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب، أشار مساء أمس الجمعة ، إلى إحراز تقدّم في مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب .


وكشفت مصادر أمريكية أن ترمب مستعد لمنح المسار الدبلوماسي فرصة جديدة، واختبار إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي المواجهة ويعيد المفاوضات النووية، بالتزامن مع تحركات يقودها نائبه جي دي فانس خلف الكواليس، عبر اتصالات شبه يومية مع وسطاء إقليميين خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين، وفق تقرير لموقع "أكسيوس".

ونقل الموقع عن مسؤولين أمريكيين ومصادر إقليمية أن فانس يشارك شخصياً في جهود التفاوض غير المباشر مع طهران، في تحرك يرفع مستوى الانخراط الأميركي في المساعي الدبلوماسية، ويأتي في وقت تسعى فيه الإدارة إلى استكشاف فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق جديد لوقف إطلاق النار واستئناف المحادثات النووية.

إمكانية عقد اجتماع تقني

بحسب مصدرين مطلعين على المحادثات، أجرى فانس اتصالات شبه يومية مع رئيس الوزراء القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن، ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، إلى جانب وسطاء آخرين.

وبحث فانس والوسطاء القطريون والباكستانيون إمكانية عقد اجتماع تقني على مستوى الخبراء بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال الأيام المقبلة، إلا أن الاجتماع لم ينعقد حتى الآن، وفق "أكسيوس".ويشارك في جهود الوساطة المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر . وتحدثت مصادر مشاركة في الوساطة عن إحراز تقدم في المفاوضات، لكنه لا يزال بطيئاً للغاية.


من جانبها ، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، أن برنامج "مكافآت من أجل العدالة" التابع لوزارة الخارجية يعرض مكافأة تصل إلى 20 مليون دولار، مع إمكانية توفير انتقال آمن، مقابل معلومات عن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.


وأوضح الإعلان أن المعلومات المطلوبة تشمل المنشآت والمعدات المرتبطة بالبرنامج، والأشخاص العاملين فيه، بمن فيهم العلماء والكوادر المتخصصة، فضلاً عن أي معلومات بشأن تحركات تلك المنشآت والمعدات والأفراد.


استهداف جزية قشم في هرمز


وحول الضربات التي استهدفت جزيرة قشم الواقعة في مضيق هرمز مساء الجمعة ، قال المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري حسين محبي،، إن القوات الإيرانية أطلقت عدداً من الطلقات، ومعظم الانفجارات التي سُمعت كانت ناجمة عن عمليات إطلاق دفاعية"، وفق ما ذكرت وكالة أنباء "إيسنا" الإيرانية.


وأضاف أن "تلك العمليات لم تسفر عن أي تطورات أخرى"، زاعماً أن طائرة أمريكية تعرضت لضرر خلال عمليات الإطلاق، من دون تقديم تفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الإصابة أو نوع الطائرة.وأفاد بأن طهران ستكشف عن قدراتها الجديدة من خلال الميدان، وليس عبر التصريحات والشعارات". وكان ترمب أعلن أن الجيش نفذ ضربات جديدة ومحدودة على موقع إيراني، مؤكدا تدمير منشأة دفاع جوي بالكامل خلال دقائق.