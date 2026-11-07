يستعد الفنان المصري محمد إمام للقاء جمهوره في السعودية من خلال عمل مسرحي جديد يحمل اسم «برنس العالم»، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض في نسخته السابعة، إذ كشف عن بدء التحضيرات الخاصة بالعرض، الذي يراهن من خلاله على تقديم تجربة كوميدية مختلفة تعيد الجمهور إلى أجواء المسرحيات القديمة.

وشارك إمام متابعيه صورة من بروفات المسرحية عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، معلناً حماسه للعمل، ومشيراً إلى أنه سيكون عرضاً ضخماً يستعيد روح المسرح الكوميدي الذي ارتبط بذكريات الجمهور.

وكتب الفنان تعليقاً على الصورة: «من بروفات مسرحية برنس العالم، إن شاء الله عرض عالمي ضخم من روح المسرحيات الجميلة اللي اتربينا عليها، قريباً إن شاء الله.. دعواتكم».

ديسمبر موعد لقاء محمد إمام بجمهور الرياض

ومن المقرر أن تنطلق عروض «برنس العالم» على مسرح محمد العلي اعتباراً من 7 ديسمبر 2026، ضمن البرنامج المسرحي لموسم الرياض، الذي يشهد مشاركة مجموعة من العروض والفنانين العرب.

نجوم الكوميديا في «برنس العالم»

ويشارك في بطولة المسرحية إلى جانب محمد إمام عدد من الفنانين، بينهم ميرنا جميل، وهدى الإتربي، ودينا محسن «ويزو»، ومحمود عبد المغني، وعلاء مرسي، ومحمد أسامة «أوس أوس»، وحمدي الميرغني، ومحمد ثروت، وأحمد فهيم، وإيمان السيد.

والعمل من تأليف مصطفى بسيط، وإخراج نادر صلاح الدين، ويأتي بمشاركة مجموعة من الأسماء المعروفة في الكوميديا المصرية، ما يرفع سقف التوقعات بشأن العرض المرتقب.

مشروع سينمائي جديد

وعلى جانب آخر، يستعد محمد إمام لبدء التحضيرات لفيلمه السينمائي الجديد «الأساتذة»، الذي يشاركه بطولته الفنان أحمد السقا، في تعاون فني يجمع النجمين للمرة الأولى في هذا العمل، تحت قيادة المخرج أحمد خالد موسى، وسيناريو محمد الدباح، وإنتاج محمد رشيدي.

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ جلسات العمل خلال الفترة القادمة، لمناقشة التفاصيل الفنية وحسم قائمة الفنانين المشاركين، قبل وضع الجدول الزمني لبدء التصوير تمهيداً لدخول الفيلم مراحل التنفيذ.