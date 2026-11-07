The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam is preparing to meet his audience in Saudi Arabia through a new theatrical work titled "Prince of the World," as part of the seventh edition of the Riyadh Season. He revealed that preparations for the show have begun, which he bets will provide a different comedic experience that brings the audience back to the atmosphere of classic plays.

Imam shared a photo from the rehearsals of the play on his account on the "X" platform, announcing his excitement for the work and indicating that it will be a grand show that revives the spirit of comedic theater associated with the audience's memories.

The artist wrote a comment on the photo: "From the rehearsals of the play Prince of the World, God willing, a huge global show from the spirit of the beautiful plays we grew up with, coming soon, God willing.. Your prayers."

December: The Date for Mohamed Imam's Meeting with the Riyadh Audience

The performances of "Prince of the World" are scheduled to kick off at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater starting December 7, 2026, as part of the theatrical program for the Riyadh Season, which features a variety of shows and Arab artists.

Comedy Stars in "Prince of the World"

Alongside Mohamed Imam, several artists will participate in the play, including Mirna Jamil, Huda Al-Itrebi, Dina Mohsen "Wizzo," Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, Alaa Morsi, Mohamed Osama "Oss Oss," Hamdi Al-Mirghani, Mohamed Tharwat, Ahmed Fahim, and Iman El-Sayed.

The work is written by Mostafa Baseet and directed by Nader Salah El-Din, featuring a group of well-known names in Egyptian comedy, which raises expectations for the anticipated show.

A New Cinematic Project

On another note, Mohamed Imam is preparing to start the preparations for his new film "The Professors," which stars Ahmed El-Sakka alongside him, marking the first artistic collaboration between the two stars in this work, under the direction of Ahmed Khaled Moussa, with a screenplay by Mohamed Al-Dabbah and produced by Mohamed Rashidi.

Work sessions are scheduled to begin in the coming period to discuss the artistic details and finalize the list of participating artists before setting the timeline for the start of filming in preparation for the film's production phases.