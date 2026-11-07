يستعد الفنان المصري محمد إمام للقاء جمهوره في السعودية من خلال عمل مسرحي جديد يحمل اسم «برنس العالم»، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض في نسخته السابعة، إذ كشف عن بدء التحضيرات الخاصة بالعرض، الذي يراهن من خلاله على تقديم تجربة كوميدية مختلفة تعيد الجمهور إلى أجواء المسرحيات القديمة.
وشارك إمام متابعيه صورة من بروفات المسرحية عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، معلناً حماسه للعمل، ومشيراً إلى أنه سيكون عرضاً ضخماً يستعيد روح المسرح الكوميدي الذي ارتبط بذكريات الجمهور.
وكتب الفنان تعليقاً على الصورة: «من بروفات مسرحية برنس العالم، إن شاء الله عرض عالمي ضخم من روح المسرحيات الجميلة اللي اتربينا عليها، قريباً إن شاء الله.. دعواتكم».
ديسمبر موعد لقاء محمد إمام بجمهور الرياض
ومن المقرر أن تنطلق عروض «برنس العالم» على مسرح محمد العلي اعتباراً من 7 ديسمبر 2026، ضمن البرنامج المسرحي لموسم الرياض، الذي يشهد مشاركة مجموعة من العروض والفنانين العرب.
نجوم الكوميديا في «برنس العالم»
ويشارك في بطولة المسرحية إلى جانب محمد إمام عدد من الفنانين، بينهم ميرنا جميل، وهدى الإتربي، ودينا محسن «ويزو»، ومحمود عبد المغني، وعلاء مرسي، ومحمد أسامة «أوس أوس»، وحمدي الميرغني، ومحمد ثروت، وأحمد فهيم، وإيمان السيد.
والعمل من تأليف مصطفى بسيط، وإخراج نادر صلاح الدين، ويأتي بمشاركة مجموعة من الأسماء المعروفة في الكوميديا المصرية، ما يرفع سقف التوقعات بشأن العرض المرتقب.
مشروع سينمائي جديد
وعلى جانب آخر، يستعد محمد إمام لبدء التحضيرات لفيلمه السينمائي الجديد «الأساتذة»، الذي يشاركه بطولته الفنان أحمد السقا، في تعاون فني يجمع النجمين للمرة الأولى في هذا العمل، تحت قيادة المخرج أحمد خالد موسى، وسيناريو محمد الدباح، وإنتاج محمد رشيدي.
ومن المقرر أن تبدأ جلسات العمل خلال الفترة القادمة، لمناقشة التفاصيل الفنية وحسم قائمة الفنانين المشاركين، قبل وضع الجدول الزمني لبدء التصوير تمهيداً لدخول الفيلم مراحل التنفيذ.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam is preparing to meet his audience in Saudi Arabia through a new theatrical work titled "Prince of the World," as part of the seventh edition of the Riyadh Season. He revealed that preparations for the show have begun, which he bets will provide a different comedic experience that brings the audience back to the atmosphere of classic plays.
Imam shared a photo from the rehearsals of the play on his account on the "X" platform, announcing his excitement for the work and indicating that it will be a grand show that revives the spirit of comedic theater associated with the audience's memories.
The artist wrote a comment on the photo: "From the rehearsals of the play Prince of the World, God willing, a huge global show from the spirit of the beautiful plays we grew up with, coming soon, God willing.. Your prayers."
December: The Date for Mohamed Imam's Meeting with the Riyadh Audience
The performances of "Prince of the World" are scheduled to kick off at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater starting December 7, 2026, as part of the theatrical program for the Riyadh Season, which features a variety of shows and Arab artists.
Comedy Stars in "Prince of the World"
Alongside Mohamed Imam, several artists will participate in the play, including Mirna Jamil, Huda Al-Itrebi, Dina Mohsen "Wizzo," Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, Alaa Morsi, Mohamed Osama "Oss Oss," Hamdi Al-Mirghani, Mohamed Tharwat, Ahmed Fahim, and Iman El-Sayed.
The work is written by Mostafa Baseet and directed by Nader Salah El-Din, featuring a group of well-known names in Egyptian comedy, which raises expectations for the anticipated show.
A New Cinematic Project
On another note, Mohamed Imam is preparing to start the preparations for his new film "The Professors," which stars Ahmed El-Sakka alongside him, marking the first artistic collaboration between the two stars in this work, under the direction of Ahmed Khaled Moussa, with a screenplay by Mohamed Al-Dabbah and produced by Mohamed Rashidi.
Work sessions are scheduled to begin in the coming period to discuss the artistic details and finalize the list of participating artists before setting the timeline for the start of filming in preparation for the film's production phases.