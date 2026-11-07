In a scene filled with stars and veiled sarcasm, Egyptian artist Elham Shahin broke her silence to deliver a biting and sarcastic response to the provocative statements made by advisor Mortada Mansour, surpassing the accusations directed at her for a hasty escape to the United States to avoid an anticipated confrontation between them.

The spark of the story ignited primarily after Elham Shahin's sharp criticisms of Mortada Mansour's treatment of journalists and his use of phrases she described as out of the ordinary, which was followed by public threats from Mortada Mansour and calls for what he termed a "showdown," interspersed with hints of revealing secrets and obscure information about the artist. Just a few days later, followers were surprised by explicit accusations from Mortada Mansour claiming that Elham Shahin's trip to America was an escape from confrontation.

In her first visual field comment, Elham Shahin posted on her official Instagram account a series of photos with a selection of prominent Egyptian art stars such as Laila Eloui, Sabreen, and Basem Samra, amidst the hustle and bustle of the famous Times Square in New York, during their attendance at the sixth edition of the Egyptian-American Film and Arts Festival. The Egyptian star accompanied the photos with a mocking comment saying: "With my friends from the honorable art community representing Egypt, everywhere in the world... Can you imagine all these people ran away with me to America," revealing the absurdity of the claims and turning the accusation into a subject of public ridicule amid widespread audience interaction.