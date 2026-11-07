في مشهد يعج بالنجوم والتهكم المبطن، خرجت الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين عن صمتها لتوجه رداً ساخراً ولاذعاً على التصريحات المثيرة التي أطلقها المستشار مرتضى منصور، متجاوزة الاتهامات الموجهة إليها بالهرب السريع نحو الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لتجنب صدام مرتقب بينهما.

اشتعلت شرارة القصة في الأساس عقب انتقادات حادة وجهتها إلهام شاهين لأسلوب تعامل مرتضى منصور مع الصحفيين وإطلاقه عبارات وصفتها بالخارجة عن المألوف، وهو ما تبعه تهديدات علنية من مرتضى منصور ودعوات لما أسماه «النزال»، تخللتها تلويحات بكشف أسرار ومعلومات غامضة تخص الفنانة. ولم تمضِ أيام قليلة حتى تفاجأ المتابعون باتهامات صريحة من مرتضى منصور تفيد بأن سفر إلهام شاهين لأمريكا جاء فراراً من المواجهة.

وفي أول تعليق بصري ميداني، نشرت إلهام شاهين عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام» سلسلة صور تجمعها بنخبة من نجوم الفن المصري البارزين مثل ليلى علوي، وصابرين، وباسم سمرة، وسط زحام ميدان «تايمز سكوير» الشهير بنيويورك، وذلك على هامش حضورهم فعاليات الدورة السادسة للمهرجان المصري الأمريكي للسينما والفنون. وأرفقت النجمة المصرية الصور بتعليق استهزائي قائلة: «مع أصدقائي أهل الفن المشرفين لاسم مصر، في كل مكان في العالم.. تصوروا كل دول هربوا معايا على أمريكا»، لتكشف سخافة الادعاءات وتحول الاتهام إلى مادة للاستهجان العلني وسط تفاعل واسع من الجمهور.