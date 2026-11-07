«عروس البحر» تحت المطر.. أمطار الخير تروي أرجاء جدة

The province of Jeddah and several of its affiliated centers witnessed rainfall today (Saturday), coinciding with a rainy condition affecting various regions of the Kingdom, amid expectations of continued chances of rainfall in parts of the Makkah region.

The National Center of Meteorology had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the provinces of Jeddah and Rabigh, accompanied by weather fluctuations, as part of a new rainy condition that includes most regions of the Kingdom.

For its part, the General Directorate of Civil Defense urged caution and vigilance, advising people to stay away from areas prone to flooding and valleys, and to avoid swimming in them, while emphasizing the importance of adhering to the instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure everyone's safety.

The National Center of Meteorology clarified that the rainy condition encompasses several areas, including Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha, with varying intensities of rainfall from one region to another.