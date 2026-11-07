شهدت محافظة جدة وعدد من المراكز التابعة لها اليوم (السبت) هطول أمطار، تزامناً مع حالة مطرية تشهدها مناطق متفرقة من المملكة، وسط توقعات باستمرار فرص هطول الأمطار على أجزاء من منطقة مكة المكرمة.

«عروس البحر» تحت المطر.. أمطار الخير تروي أرجاء جدة

وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد قد توقع هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على محافظتي جدة ورابغ، مصحوبة بتقلبات جوية، وذلك ضمن حالة مطرية جديدة تشمل معظم مناطق المملكة.

«عروس البحر» تحت المطر.. أمطار الخير تروي أرجاء جدة


من جهتها، دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمع السيول والأودية، وعدم السباحة فيها، مع ضرورة الالتزام بالتعليمات والإرشادات الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة حفاظاً على سلامة الجميع.

«عروس البحر» تحت المطر.. أمطار الخير تروي أرجاء جدة


وأوضح المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن الحالة المطرية تشمل مناطق عدة، من بينها مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية وعسير وجازان والباحة، مع تفاوت شدة الأمطار من منطقة إلى أخرى.

«عروس البحر» تحت المطر.. أمطار الخير تروي أرجاء جدة