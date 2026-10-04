The Egyptian artist Ali Al-Hijjar has reversed his decision not to participate in the 34th edition of the Arab Music Festival, announcing that he will perform two concerts as part of the festival's schedule, following the response of the Egyptian Opera House management to the musicians' demands.

Two Artistic Concerts

Al-Hijjar posted on his official Facebook account a message thanking the Egyptian Opera House for responding to the demands of the Opera musicians, confirming his participation in the Arab Music Festival on (Saturday) October 24 in Cairo, at the main stage of the Egyptian Opera House, as well as on (Thursday) October 29 in the closing concert of the festival at the Sayed Darwish Theater in Alexandria.

Al-Hijjar's return to the festival comes after a period of controversy in artistic circles, following his announcement a few days ago that he would not participate in the new edition of the festival.

Reasons for the Crisis

The reasons for the crisis stem from reservations expressed by Al-Hijjar and several musicians regarding organizational and artistic arrangements related to the participation of the music bands affiliated with the Opera House, as well as the financial and logistical coordination mechanisms for the artists and musicians participating in the events.