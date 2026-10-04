تراجع الفنان المصري علي الحجار عن عدم المشاركة في فعاليات الدورة الـ34 من مهرجان الموسيقى العربية، معلناً إحياءه حفلين غنائيين ضمن جدول المهرجان، وذلك عقب استجابة إدارة دار الأوبرا المصرية لمطالب الموسيقيين.

حفلان فنيان

ونشر الحجار عبر حسابه الرسمي على فيسبوك رسالة وجّه فيها الشكر إلى دار الأوبرا المصرية، على الاستجابة لمطالب موسيقيي دار الأوبرا، مؤكداً مشاركته في مهرجان الموسيقى العربية (السبت) 24 أكتوبر في القاهرة، على المسرح الكبير بدار الأوبرا المصرية، وكذلك (الخميس) 29 أكتوبر في حفل ختام المهرجان على مسرح سيد درويش بالإسكندرية.

وتأتي عودة الحجار إلى المهرجان بعد حالة من الجدل شهدتها الأوساط الفنية، عقب إعلانه قبل أيام اعتذاره عن عدم المشاركة في فعاليات الدورة الجديدة.

أسباب الأزمة

وتعود أسباب الأزمة إلى تحفظات أبداها الحجار وعدد من الموسيقيين بشأن ترتيبات تنظيمية وفنية تتعلق بمشاركة الفرق الموسيقية التابعة لدار الأوبرا، إلى جانب آليات التنسيق المالي واللوجستي الخاصة بالصناع والموسيقيين المشاركين في الفعاليات.