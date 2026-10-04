تراجع الفنان المصري علي الحجار عن عدم المشاركة في فعاليات الدورة الـ34 من مهرجان الموسيقى العربية، معلناً إحياءه حفلين غنائيين ضمن جدول المهرجان، وذلك عقب استجابة إدارة دار الأوبرا المصرية لمطالب الموسيقيين.
حفلان فنيان
ونشر الحجار عبر حسابه الرسمي على فيسبوك رسالة وجّه فيها الشكر إلى دار الأوبرا المصرية، على الاستجابة لمطالب موسيقيي دار الأوبرا، مؤكداً مشاركته في مهرجان الموسيقى العربية (السبت) 24 أكتوبر في القاهرة، على المسرح الكبير بدار الأوبرا المصرية، وكذلك (الخميس) 29 أكتوبر في حفل ختام المهرجان على مسرح سيد درويش بالإسكندرية.
وتأتي عودة الحجار إلى المهرجان بعد حالة من الجدل شهدتها الأوساط الفنية، عقب إعلانه قبل أيام اعتذاره عن عدم المشاركة في فعاليات الدورة الجديدة.
أسباب الأزمة
وتعود أسباب الأزمة إلى تحفظات أبداها الحجار وعدد من الموسيقيين بشأن ترتيبات تنظيمية وفنية تتعلق بمشاركة الفرق الموسيقية التابعة لدار الأوبرا، إلى جانب آليات التنسيق المالي واللوجستي الخاصة بالصناع والموسيقيين المشاركين في الفعاليات.
The Egyptian artist Ali Al-Hijjar has reversed his decision not to participate in the 34th edition of the Arab Music Festival, announcing that he will perform two concerts as part of the festival's schedule, following the response of the Egyptian Opera House management to the musicians' demands.
Two Artistic Concerts
Al-Hijjar posted on his official Facebook account a message thanking the Egyptian Opera House for responding to the demands of the Opera musicians, confirming his participation in the Arab Music Festival on (Saturday) October 24 in Cairo, at the main stage of the Egyptian Opera House, as well as on (Thursday) October 29 in the closing concert of the festival at the Sayed Darwish Theater in Alexandria.
Al-Hijjar's return to the festival comes after a period of controversy in artistic circles, following his announcement a few days ago that he would not participate in the new edition of the festival.
Reasons for the Crisis
The reasons for the crisis stem from reservations expressed by Al-Hijjar and several musicians regarding organizational and artistic arrangements related to the participation of the music bands affiliated with the Opera House, as well as the financial and logistical coordination mechanisms for the artists and musicians participating in the events.