يلتقي الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر الجمهور السعودي في حفل غنائي يحييه 22 أكتوبر الحالي على مسرح أبو بكر سالم، وذلك ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، تأكيداً لما سبق أن كشفت عنه «عكاظ» بشأن تعاقد شاكر على حفل لظهوره الأول في السعودية.

عودة الغايب

ومن المقرر طرح تذاكر الحفل المقام تحت شعار «عودة الغايب» في 7 أكتوبر.

وكشفت مصادر مقربة من شاكر لـ«عكاظ» في وقت سابق عن تعاقد الفنان اللبناني على إحياء حفل في السعودية ضمن حفلات موسم الرياض، بالتزامن مع عودته إلى النشاط الفني والحفلات الجماهيرية بعد غياب استمر نحو 14 عامًا.

استعدادات الحفل

ويعكف شاكر حالياً على إجراء البروفات النهائية مع فرقته الموسيقية، استعدادًا للأمسية المرتقبة، ويضع اللمسات الأخيرة على قائمة الأغنيات التي سيقدمها أمام الجمهور.