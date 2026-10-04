The Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker will meet the Saudi audience in a concert on October 22 at Abu Bakr Salem Theater, as part of the Riyadh Season events, confirming what "Okaz" previously revealed about Shaker's contract for his first performance in Saudi Arabia.

Return of the Absent

Tickets for the concert, held under the slogan "Return of the Absent," are set to go on sale on October 7.

Sources close to Shaker revealed to "Okaz" earlier that the Lebanese artist has contracted to perform in Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh Season concerts, coinciding with his return to artistic activity and public performances after an absence of nearly 14 years.

Concert Preparations

Shaker is currently busy with final rehearsals with his musical band, preparing for the anticipated evening, and is putting the finishing touches on the list of songs he will present to the audience.