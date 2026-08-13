Overnight, Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan returned to dominate social media platforms and ignite a new wave of controversy, not due to a new artistic work, but thanks to an old video that has been circulated again, achieving skyrocketing view counts.

Users on the "X" platform shared a short video lasting no more than 28 seconds featuring "Number One" with Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump, the son of the American president). The clip saw a rapid surge, surpassing 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with interactions largely characterized by curiosity and amazement, questioning the secret behind Ramadan's constant ability to attract attention and connect with unexpected global figures.

This appearance brought back old waves of questions regarding the nature of the relationship between the two parties, especially after previous rumors suggested that the first photo was taken at a charity event for financial sums, which Mohamed Ramadan categorically denied at the time, confirming that he received a personal invitation to prepare for a global artistic project.

With the release of the song "Sah Sah" later on, those narratives faded, transforming into a tangible reality of a collaborative musical effort. The origin of the video dates back to September 2025, where it was recorded inside the "Trump National" golf club in Florida, featuring Ramadan teaching Lara and her young daughter some performance moves, commenting at the time that it was "the best workday."

Although the video is not new, its re-sharing without mentioning its date caused confusion among followers who thought it was a new meeting. Whether the audience disagrees on the value of the work or the way it was showcased, Mohamed Ramadan proves time and again that he possesses the true "secret code" for creating trends and compelling everyone to stop and watch.