بين ليلة وضحاها، عاد الفنان المصري محمد رمضان ليتصدر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ويشعل موجة جديدة من الجدل، ليس بسبب عمل فني جديد، بل بفضل مقطع فيديو قديم جرى تداوله من جديد ليحقق أرقام مشاهدات صاروخية.

أعاد رواد منصة «إكس» نشر فيديو قصير لا تتجاوز مدته 28 ثانية يجمع «نمبر وان» مع لارا ترمب (زوجة إريك ترمب نجل الرئيس الأمريكي). وسجل المقطع قفزة سريعة متجاوزاً 1.4 مليون مشاهدة ومئات التعليقات، وسط تفاعل غلب عليه طابع الفضول والدهشة، متسائلين عن السر وراء قدرة رمضان الدائم على لفت الأنظار والوصول إلى شخصيات عالمية غير متوقعة.

وأعاد هذا الظهور إلى الأذهان موجة التساؤلات القديمة بشأن طبيعة العلاقة بين الطرفين، خصوصاً بعد الشائعات التي روجت سابقاً بأن الصورة الأولى التقطت في حفل خيري مقابل مبالغ مالية، وهو ما نفاه محمد رمضان قاطعاً في حينه، مؤكدًا تلقيه دعوة شخصية للتحضير لمشروع فني عالمي.

ومع طرح أغنية «صح صح» لاحقاً، تبددت تلك الروايات لتتحول إلى واقع ملموس وحقيقة تعاون غنائي مشترك. ويعود أصل الفيديو إلى شهر سبتمبر من عام 2025، حيث سُجل داخل نادي «ترمب ناشيونال» للغولف في فلوريدا، وظهر فيه رمضان وهو يعلّم لارا وابنتها الصغيرة بعض الحركات الاستعراضية، معلقاً حينها بأنه «أفضل يوم عمل».

وعلى الرغم من أن الفيديو ليس حديثاً، إلا أن إعادة نشره دون التنويه لتاريخه أحدثت لبساً لدى المتابعين الذين ظنوه لقاءً جديداً. وسواء اختلف الجمهور على قيمة العمل أو طريقة استعراضه، يثبت محمد رمضان مرة تلو الأخرى أنه يمتلك «كلمة السر» الحقيقية لصناعة الترند وإجبار الجميع على التوقف والمشاهدة.