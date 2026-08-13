بين ليلة وضحاها، عاد الفنان المصري محمد رمضان ليتصدر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ويشعل موجة جديدة من الجدل، ليس بسبب عمل فني جديد، بل بفضل مقطع فيديو قديم جرى تداوله من جديد ليحقق أرقام مشاهدات صاروخية.
أعاد رواد منصة «إكس» نشر فيديو قصير لا تتجاوز مدته 28 ثانية يجمع «نمبر وان» مع لارا ترمب (زوجة إريك ترمب نجل الرئيس الأمريكي). وسجل المقطع قفزة سريعة متجاوزاً 1.4 مليون مشاهدة ومئات التعليقات، وسط تفاعل غلب عليه طابع الفضول والدهشة، متسائلين عن السر وراء قدرة رمضان الدائم على لفت الأنظار والوصول إلى شخصيات عالمية غير متوقعة.
وأعاد هذا الظهور إلى الأذهان موجة التساؤلات القديمة بشأن طبيعة العلاقة بين الطرفين، خصوصاً بعد الشائعات التي روجت سابقاً بأن الصورة الأولى التقطت في حفل خيري مقابل مبالغ مالية، وهو ما نفاه محمد رمضان قاطعاً في حينه، مؤكدًا تلقيه دعوة شخصية للتحضير لمشروع فني عالمي.
ومع طرح أغنية «صح صح» لاحقاً، تبددت تلك الروايات لتتحول إلى واقع ملموس وحقيقة تعاون غنائي مشترك. ويعود أصل الفيديو إلى شهر سبتمبر من عام 2025، حيث سُجل داخل نادي «ترمب ناشيونال» للغولف في فلوريدا، وظهر فيه رمضان وهو يعلّم لارا وابنتها الصغيرة بعض الحركات الاستعراضية، معلقاً حينها بأنه «أفضل يوم عمل».
وعلى الرغم من أن الفيديو ليس حديثاً، إلا أن إعادة نشره دون التنويه لتاريخه أحدثت لبساً لدى المتابعين الذين ظنوه لقاءً جديداً. وسواء اختلف الجمهور على قيمة العمل أو طريقة استعراضه، يثبت محمد رمضان مرة تلو الأخرى أنه يمتلك «كلمة السر» الحقيقية لصناعة الترند وإجبار الجميع على التوقف والمشاهدة.
Overnight, Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan returned to dominate social media platforms and ignite a new wave of controversy, not due to a new artistic work, but thanks to an old video that has been circulated again, achieving skyrocketing view counts.
Users on the "X" platform shared a short video lasting no more than 28 seconds featuring "Number One" with Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump, the son of the American president). The clip saw a rapid surge, surpassing 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with interactions largely characterized by curiosity and amazement, questioning the secret behind Ramadan's constant ability to attract attention and connect with unexpected global figures.
This appearance brought back old waves of questions regarding the nature of the relationship between the two parties, especially after previous rumors suggested that the first photo was taken at a charity event for financial sums, which Mohamed Ramadan categorically denied at the time, confirming that he received a personal invitation to prepare for a global artistic project.
With the release of the song "Sah Sah" later on, those narratives faded, transforming into a tangible reality of a collaborative musical effort. The origin of the video dates back to September 2025, where it was recorded inside the "Trump National" golf club in Florida, featuring Ramadan teaching Lara and her young daughter some performance moves, commenting at the time that it was "the best workday."
Although the video is not new, its re-sharing without mentioning its date caused confusion among followers who thought it was a new meeting. Whether the audience disagrees on the value of the work or the way it was showcased, Mohamed Ramadan proves time and again that he possesses the true "secret code" for creating trends and compelling everyone to stop and watch.