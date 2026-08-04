The stars of the movie "Against the Current" are preparing for the special screening of the work, and Saudi artist Abdulmajid Al-Kanani revealed that the first stop for the special screening will be in the Eastern Province, on the upcoming (Sunday).

First Stops

Al-Kanani shared with his followers the poster of the work and the screening date in the Eastern Province, writing: "The first stops of Against the Current, the Eastern Province, where there is very high comfort, a special screening for the audience of the Eastern Province on August 9 at Muvi Cinema Dhahran."

He added, "For the people of the Eastern Province, 'Against the Current' and the Eastern spirit, I’ll see you in the Eastern Province."

Against the Current

"Against the Current" is an action-comedy film starring Abdulaziz Al-Shahri, Muayad Al-Nufai, Abdulmajid Al-Kanani, and Fatoun Al-Jarallah, written by Mufrej Al-Majfal and directed by Abdulaziz Al-Shalahi. The story revolves around a money transfer company called Ruzmah, where "Naji" tries to save his wife from prison with a quick and dangerous plan alongside "Ata," the reckless young man. However, what starts as an attempt to get out of a predicament turns into a bigger chaos, leading them step by step to wrong decisions and chases that go against everything they had planned.