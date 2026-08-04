يستعد أبطال الفيلم السينمائي "عكس سير" لتقديم العرض الخاص للعمل، وكشف الفنان السعودي عبدالمجيد الكناني أن المحطة الأولى للعرض الخاص ستكون في المنطقة الشرقية، يوم (الأحد) القادم.

أول المحطات

وشارك الكناني متابعيه بوستر العمل وموعد العرض بالمنطقة الشرقية، وكتب: "أول محطات عكس سير، الشرقية وفيه راحة عالية جداً في الشرقية، عرض خاص لجمهور الشرقية يوم 9 أغسطس في موڤي سينما الظهران".

وأضاف "لعيون أهل الشرقية 'عكس سير' والهوى شرقي أشوفكم بالشرقية".

عكس سير

و"عكس سير" فيلم كوميدي أكشن يؤدي بطولته عبدالعزيز الشهري ومؤيد النفيعي وعبدالمجيد الكناني وفتون الجارالله، كتابة مفرج المجفل وإخراج عبدالعزيز الشلاحي. وتدور أحداثه في عالم شركة رزمة لنقل الأموال، حين يحاول "ناجي" إنقاذ زوجته من السجن بخطة سريعة وخطيرة مع "عطا"، الشاب المتهور، لكن ما يبدأ كمحاولة للخروج من ورطة يتحول إلى فوضى أكبر، تقودهما خطوة بعد خطوة إلى قرارات خاطئة ومطاردات تسير عكس كل ما كانا يخططان له.