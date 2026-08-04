يستعد أبطال الفيلم السينمائي "عكس سير" لتقديم العرض الخاص للعمل، وكشف الفنان السعودي عبدالمجيد الكناني أن المحطة الأولى للعرض الخاص ستكون في المنطقة الشرقية، يوم (الأحد) القادم.
أول المحطات
وشارك الكناني متابعيه بوستر العمل وموعد العرض بالمنطقة الشرقية، وكتب: "أول محطات عكس سير، الشرقية وفيه راحة عالية جداً في الشرقية، عرض خاص لجمهور الشرقية يوم 9 أغسطس في موڤي سينما الظهران".
وأضاف "لعيون أهل الشرقية 'عكس سير' والهوى شرقي أشوفكم بالشرقية".
عكس سير
و"عكس سير" فيلم كوميدي أكشن يؤدي بطولته عبدالعزيز الشهري ومؤيد النفيعي وعبدالمجيد الكناني وفتون الجارالله، كتابة مفرج المجفل وإخراج عبدالعزيز الشلاحي. وتدور أحداثه في عالم شركة رزمة لنقل الأموال، حين يحاول "ناجي" إنقاذ زوجته من السجن بخطة سريعة وخطيرة مع "عطا"، الشاب المتهور، لكن ما يبدأ كمحاولة للخروج من ورطة يتحول إلى فوضى أكبر، تقودهما خطوة بعد خطوة إلى قرارات خاطئة ومطاردات تسير عكس كل ما كانا يخططان له.
The stars of the movie "Against the Current" are preparing for the special screening of the work, and Saudi artist Abdulmajid Al-Kanani revealed that the first stop for the special screening will be in the Eastern Province, on the upcoming (Sunday).
First Stops
Al-Kanani shared with his followers the poster of the work and the screening date in the Eastern Province, writing: "The first stops of Against the Current, the Eastern Province, where there is very high comfort, a special screening for the audience of the Eastern Province on August 9 at Muvi Cinema Dhahran."
He added, "For the people of the Eastern Province, 'Against the Current' and the Eastern spirit, I’ll see you in the Eastern Province."
Against the Current
"Against the Current" is an action-comedy film starring Abdulaziz Al-Shahri, Muayad Al-Nufai, Abdulmajid Al-Kanani, and Fatoun Al-Jarallah, written by Mufrej Al-Majfal and directed by Abdulaziz Al-Shalahi. The story revolves around a money transfer company called Ruzmah, where "Naji" tries to save his wife from prison with a quick and dangerous plan alongside "Ata," the reckless young man. However, what starts as an attempt to get out of a predicament turns into a bigger chaos, leading them step by step to wrong decisions and chases that go against everything they had planned.